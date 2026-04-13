Shop the 11 best Sam's Club spring finds, from Gap tennis skirts to a Calla Lily fountain.

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If you haven’t been to Sam’s Club lately, you are missing out! In addition to the most delicious food and beverages, the members-only warehouse is getting in so much spring and summer merchandise that it should all cost much more than it actually does. From designer clothing and stuff that simply looks designer to the most gorgeous home decor, you can find everything you need at unbeatable savings. What should you shop for this week to save big? Here are the 11 best Sam’s Club spring finds that are luxury for less.

1 World Cup Shirts

Don’t pay full price for FIFA World Cup Shirts. Sam’s Club has them for the whole family in youth and adult sizes, starting at just $12.98. “So exciting! FIFA World Cup 2026 items are starting to pop up…cant wait for summer,” Sam’s Club Member writes. And, you can even order them online.

2 A Shark Themed Water Slide

Transform your backyard into a water park this summer with the help of the warehouse. This shark-themed water slide inflatable is almost as valuable as a water park membership. “This looks like so much fun! Shark Attack Double Water Slide Inflatable! $399.98 at Sam’s Club,” Sam’s Club Members writes.

RELATED: 2 Sam’s Club Fan Favorite Items Just Returned to Shelves

3 Disney Princess Dresses

Don’t pay Disney prices for official Disney Princess dresses. Sam’s has them for $13! “They restocked the $13 Disney Princess dresses online so if you missed out the first round, now is the time to grab what you needed. Perfect for Disney trips & cruises, birthdays, dress-up days or just because 👗 Choose Ariel, Cinderella, Belle, Aurora or the two online exclusives: Jasmine and Snow White,” Sam’s Club Members writes.

4 Vince Camuto Mama Sweaters

Looking for a cute and thoughtful Mother’s Day gift? Sam’s Club is here to help. “Vince Camuto SHORT SLEEVE sweaters have landed at Sam’s Club! 4 options (including a “MOM” one) $17.98. Sizes XS-XXL,” Sam’s Club Members shared. “Awww! I love the mama one,” a shopper commented.

5 The Viral Calla Lily Fountain

Sam’s Club Members shared about the viral Calla Lily Fountain. “New at Sam’s Club! 5′ Calla Lily Cascading Fountain $199.98,” they wrote, sharing bullet point highlights.

•High-quality submersible water pump with 6-ft cord included

•Durable steel construction with weather-resistant design

•Decorative glass beads included

•Holds up to 4 gallons of water

6 The Chicest Tennis and Golf Collection

Sam’s Club Does it again shared about the chicest tennis and golf collection. “Obsessed with the Member’s Mark Women’s Pique Polo & Skort set — the fabric is so soft & stretchy, the fit is relaxed without looking sloppy, & the skort has POCKETS (inner shorts with pockets, to be exact 🙌). Machine washable too so it’s basically perfect 🤩 . Whether you’re running errands, grabbing lunch, mommying so hard or just need an outfit that works without much effort — this is it,” they wrote.

RELATED: 7 Best New Costco Home Finds Hitting Warehouses This Week.

7 A Cactus Charging Station

Charge all your gadgets, but make it cacti. “This Tech2 Power Bloom looks like décor but it’s actually a multi-device charging station…and its $15 off until 4/14!!! Power up to 3 Devices!! It features a built-in retractable USB-C cable, plus USB-A and USB-C ports, delivering up to 45W total output for fast, efficient charging. Functional and aesthetic in one, find it now in select @samsclub locations!” Sam’s Club Members shared.

8 A Designer Looking Crochet Set

Sam’s Club Does It Again shared about a designer looking summer set. “Croch-YAY! 👏🏼 Telling all my besties about these edited x @huntermcgrady crochet sets for summer because they’re a MUST HAVE 🤯 100% cotton & oh so cute, it’s hard to pick one color bc they’re so affordable @ $15!! Wear as a set or individually or as a swim suit cover up! Purchase top & bottom separately, which is helpful if you’re different sizes upstairs v down 😉 All sizes currently stocked online @samsclub but trust me these will fly off the shelves,” they wrote.

9 OOMF Sunflasses

Get some fun designer sunglasses for less at Sam’s. “Throwing some shade 😎 into your @samsclub cart. On trend sunnies that are great for running, errands, lake day, poolside, beach picnics & more!! 🏖️ Men’s & Women’s OOMF sunglasses online & in stores,” Sam’s Club Does It Again shared.

10 Member’s Mark Sandwash Collection Sets

I can’t believe how cute the latest Sam’s clothing collections are and neither can Sam’s Club Simple Savings. “I always LOVE the Member’s Mark Sandwash collection. It’s so super comfy, and I love how versatile the pieces are. This year the top is made a little different and has more of a cap sleeve and the shorts have a dolphin hem (reminds me of Varley). Get them now before they sell out!” they wrote.

11 And, Gap Tennis Skirts That Look Designer

Don’t pay designer prices for tennis skirts. “Make sure and grab the GapFit Women’s Pleated Skort before they sell out. They look like LuluLemon but are only $15.98 each. They come in 4 colors and fit true to size!” Sam’s Club Simple Savings writes, showing off all the fun colors available.