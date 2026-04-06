11 Best Sam’s Club “New Arrivals” Hitting Shelves Now

From ceramic cookware to Apple AirPods Max 2, here's what's worth grabbing.

Sam’s Club has always rewarded members who look beyond the bulk staples. Between the warehouse essentials, you’ll consistently find on-trend fashion, standout tech, outdoor gear, and kitchen upgrades—many under the exclusive Member’s Mark label, which routinely rivals brands costing two to three times as much. The “New Arrivals” section is where the best surprises live, and right now it’s stocked with some genuinely exciting finds.

This spring’s new arrivals span the full width of the store: a Consumer Reports-approved cookware set, brand-new Apple AirPods Max 2, a youth kayak under $90, a LEGO collector’s piece, Betsey Johnson swimwear, and more. Here are 11 new items worth adding to your cart.

1 Member’s Mark 11-Piece Modern Ceramic Cookware Set

This Member’s Mark ceramic cookware set is a full kitchen arsenal—two fry pans, two Dutch ovens, a sauté pan, saucepan, and stainless-steel basket. Available in six colors at just $159.96 per set, these pieces are nonstick, induction-compatible, oven-safe to 450°F, and free from harmful PFOAs.

2 Betsey Johnson Women’s Fashion One-Piece Swimsuit

These Betsey Johnson swimsuits, part of the latest Sam’s Club swim drop, have bold prints, figure-flattering construction, and the brand’s signature playful energy—all at a Sam’s Club price. A swimwear deal that’s hard to find anywhere else—you’ll pay under $20—choose from five colors or get stocked up for the season.

3 Member’s Mark 2-Piece Floral Ceramic Prep & Serve Bowls

Also arriving this week, these cheerful floral-patterned ceramic bowls can carry you from prep straight to the table. Sturdy, easy to clean, and charming enough to serve guests from, they’re a simple upgrade to everyday kitchen routine for just $13.94.

4 Member’s Mark 4-Piece Stoneware Reactive Pasta Bowl Set

Reactive-glaze kiln firing gives each of these beautiful bowls a unique finish. They’re wide, shallow shape is perfect for pasta, ramen, or grain bowls. Heat-retentive stoneware goes from microwave to table with an artisan look at a warehouse price.

5 Lifetime Dash 6’6″ Youth Sit-On-Top Kayak

This youth sit-on-top kayak has a wide stance for stability, self-draining scupper holes, and a swim-up step for easy re-entry (plus the paddle is included). Built for kids ages 5+ (up to 130 lbs), it’s one of the best-value ways to introduce children to paddling. And, you won’t overspend—this summer fun staple is going for just $79.98.

6 Member’s Mark Herringbone Bamboo Charcuterie Board

The woven herringbone pattern makes this bamboo charcuterie board look far more expensive than it is. Naturally antimicrobial and knife-friendly, it’s ideal for entertaining—and doubles as a stylish cutting surface any night of the week. A budget friendly option at $11.88, you’ll want to get more than one.

7 Outdoor Voices Women’s Hat

This clean, casual performance hat from the beloved activewear brand Outdoor Voices is perfect for runs, hikes, or beach days. Available in three colorways, you’re getting a premium brand at a members-only price of $10.98.

8 Member’s Mark Foam Ball Pit

Soft foam balls in a contained pit make for safe, screen-free sensory play. This play set is great for toddlers and young kids indoors, folding away for easy storage when the fun is done. Sam’s Club members can get this upscale playroom addition for $69.98.

9 LEGO Wicked Emerald City Wall Art

Part of the LEGO × Wicked: For Good collaboration, this 1,518-piece build results in a frame-ready Emerald City wall display. It’s equal parts meditative project and collectible statement piece for fans of the film, and fun for the whole family.

10 Apple AirPods Max 2

Powered by Apple’s H2 chip, these just-launched over-ear headphones deliver active noise cancelling that’s 1.5 times more effective than the original. Expect a superior listening experience with “deep bass, expansive mids, and crisp highs”—all justifying the $549 price tag for true audiophiles. Early reviews call the sound quality industry-leading.

11 DreamMark Women’s 2-Piece Notch Collar Pajama Set

If your pajama collection needs a spring refresh, reach for this classic button-front top with notch collar and matching pants. Each set is soft, breathable, and polished enough to answer the door in. Available in seven colors and a full size range at an everyday low price of $14.98.