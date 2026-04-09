Discover top T.J. Maxx outdoor furniture, decor, and picnic essentials this season.

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After months of hibernating, I’m itching to get outside. In anticipation of warmer weather, I’m making plans for park picnics with friends, backyard BBQs, and pool parties. And it seems T.J. Maxx is on the same wavelength because the retailer is brimming with comfy outdoor furniture, cabana essentials, garden decor, and picnic must-haves. As you gear up for al fresco dining season, here are the 11 best new T.J. Maxx outdoor living finds flying off shelves.

1 Ceramic Side Wave Planter

Brighten up your patio table with this lovely Ceramic Side Wave Planter ($25). Its 8-inch diameter is ideal for small, shallow-rooted plants and succulents.

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2 Rachel Zoe Outdoor Rocking Chair Set

Create a cozy porch retreat with the Rachel Zoe Outdoor Rocking Chair Set ($400), complete with woven backs, arm rests, and cushioned seats. Enjoy your morning coffee here or unwind after a long work day with a book in one hand and a glass of wine in the other.

3 Novogratz 5′ x 8′ Geometric Area Rug

Imported from Egypt, this Novogratz 5′ x 8′ Geometric Area Rug ($130) adds warmth, texture, and artistic flair to your outdoor space—it basically doubles as a piece of art!

4 Capiz Lemon Food Tent

Protect your BBQ spread from gnats and flies with this Capiz Lemon Food Tent ($17). The tent is retractable, meaning you can adjust it without having to lift it entirely.

5 Summer Cocktails Outdoor Pillow

Okay, but how cute is this Summer Cocktails Outdoor Pillow ($25)?! It’s made from fade- and water-resistant fabric with embroidered details and piped edges.

6 “You Look Good” Coir Doormat

Dress up your stoop with this girly “You Look Good” Coir Doormat ($15). The natural coir fibers prevent dirt and allergens from invading your home, plus the squiggle design adds a fun, decorative element.

7 Striped Extra-Thick Cabana Lounge Cushion

Upgrade your old, weathered pool cushions with these Striped Extra-Thick Cabana Lounge Cushions ($80 each). They feature a bold design with soft, supportive padding and reinforced fabric ties for a secure fit.

8 3-Pot Tricycle Plant Stand

Display your plants and blossoms with this decorative 3-Pot Tricycle Plant Stand ($30). The top tier works for small and hanging plants, while the bottom tier accommodates bigger pots.

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9 Outdoor Extra Large Metal & Glass Solar Lantern

Whether for pathway or accent lighting, this Outdoor Extra Large Metal & Glass Solar Lantern ($35) is a stylish addition and looks way more expensive than it is. It’s designed with a sturdy metal base and hook for hanging, and a solar LED pillar candle inside.

10 Resin Square Utensil Caddy

Organize your picnic supplies in this adorable Resin Square Utensil Caddy ($10). It has a carrying handle and compartments for knives, forks, spoons, napkins, and straws.

11 Ceramic Garden Birdhouse

One last thing for your terrace, this Ceramic Garden Birdhouse ($13). Though perfectly functional, you can also keep it up just as decor.