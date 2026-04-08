11 Best New Target Outdoor Living Finds Flying Off Shelves

Get ready for warm weather with chic dining sets, party supplies, patio furniture, and more.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

One of the best parts of spring is being able to spend time outside again, whether it’s using your patio and garden to entertain, heading to the beach, or simply finding ways to enjoy nature. And if you’re already making moves to shake off your winter cabin fever, you might want to consider making a Target run for supplies. The Bullseye just debuted some fantastic items, including beautiful outdoor dining sets and furniture, yardwork essentials, and more. Ready for some fresh air? These are the best new Target outdoor living finds flying off shelves.

RELATED: 7 Best New Walmart Patio & Garden Finds.

1 Christopher Knight Home Anne Boho Outdoor Dining Set

If we’re being honest, sometimes there’s a trade off with patio dining furniture that gives up too much in style for the sake of durability. Fortunately, you can have them both with this Christopher Knight Home Anne Boho Outdoor Dining Set ($780.99).

Currently on sale for $338 off, this assortment includes a teak-stained acacia wood tabletop with live edges and six woven rattan chairs, both of which are designed to be weather resistent. It’s the chic look al fresco meal you’ve been waiting for!

2 Sugift Rolling Cooler Cart

The one tragedy of finally filling a cooler for an event is that you suddenly make it completely stationary (unless you have a few hands to help you lug it). That’s where this Sugift Rolling Cooler Cart ($244.99) can be a huge help, with a set of wheels that makes it easy load with ice and beverages and then to position the drink station wherever you need it with a fraction of the effort. And with an 80-quart capacity, you’ll have plenty of space for drinks!

3 Threshold Hanging Metal Planter

Just because you don’t have a green thumb doesn’t mean you can’t have greenery on your balcony, patio, or porch! This Threshold Hanging Metal Planter ($20) comes with a super realistic-looking set of hanging leaves, making it a maintenance-free ornament you can enjoy all year round.

The product currently holds a 5-star rating on the Target website, with some citing that the faux greenery “looks great” and is very easy to hang.

The only problem with enjoying a day in the sun with a larger group is finding a way to get enough shade. Keep your whole crew covered with this Captiva Designs 15-foot Rectangular Patio Umbrella ($161.49), which can provide up to 135 square feet of shade to your dining or seating area.

Customers in the reviews say they love how the “umbrella is huge” and that it’s “easy to take down and put up.” But perhaps most importantly, it’s also incredibly sturdy.

RELATED: 11 Best Costco Outdoor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.



5 Birdfy Smart Bird Bath

True nature lovers know that some of the most exciting visitors your yard receives aren’t even human! This Birdfy Smart Bird Bath ($134.99) is an amateur ornithologist’s dream, featuring a 1080P video stream that catalogs every winged guest that stops by for a dip and sends it right to your phone.

An integrated solar panel means you’ll never have to worry about replacing or recharging batteries. And no worries if you’re still learning the ins and outs of birdwatching: The product’s app can also automatically identify each species that flies in.

6 VINGLI Tall Beach Chair

Doing a day on the shore right always requires the proper equipment—and is anything more important than a good place to sit? This VINGLI Tall Beach Chair ($69.99) is ideal for true coastal connoisseurs, complete with a built-in cooler bag, an adjustable backrest, and a lightweight build that makes it truly portable.

7 ModernLuxe Round Propane Fire Pit Table

If you’ve been wondering what the one thing your patio or yard setup is missing, it’s likely a fire pit. And if this is the season you finally bring one in, you can start on a high note with this ModernLuxe Round Propane Fire Pit Table ($479.98)—which is currently on sale for $196 off!

This aesthetically pleasing piece is more than just looks: It can also deliver 50,000 BTUs of heat that will keep you and your guests nice and warm on those chilly spring and summer evenings. It’s also easy to ignite and control flame levels with its built-in controls!

8 Costway Garden Obelisk Trellis Set

Not everything you plant needs space around it to grow properly: Some species need to push up. This Costway Garden Obelisk Trellis Set ($39.99) comes with a pair of structures that help support sprouting vines, whether it’s morning glories or homegrown tomatoes.

The best part? The set is on sale for $25 off right now!

RELATED: 11 Best New Target Outdoor Home Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

9 Room Essentials Folding Wagon

Short of an unexpected rainstorm, the only thing that can ruin a day at the beach before it begins is the arduous task of having to lug all of your stuff with you. Fortunately, you can make your job much easier with this Room Essentials Folding Wagon ($110). Not only is it capable of holding up to 120 pounds, but it also collapses down for easy portability in your trunk in between uses!

10 Crestlive Products Outdoor Patio Loveseat

If we’re being honest, the best outdoor furniture is the kind that feels like it was just moved from indoors. This Crestlive Products Outdoor Patio Loveseat ($217.99) has all of the plush, cozy vibes for two you’ll need for an afternoon or evening by the pool or patio.

“I really like the look and feel of this outdoor loveseat,” writes one 5-star reviewer. The design is modern and lightweight, which makes it easy to move around. The steel frame feels sturdy and stable once assembled.”

11 Gymax Foldable Teak Wood Outdoor Chaise Lounge

Going high design with outdoor furniture can drain your budget very quickly—unless you make a quick trip to Target. This Gymax Teak Wood Outdoor Chaise Lounge ($96.39) brings a truly chic, modern look to your pool deck or patio, made of durable teak and ergonomically designed for maximum comfort. It can also easily be folded up for storage in between seasons!