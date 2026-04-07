11 Best Target “New Arrivals” Hitting Shelves Now

Explore Target's latest arrivals for home, fashion, and gifts this season.

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Window shopping at Target is all fun and games until your cart is overflowing with a whole new wardrobe, more throw pillows and blankets than you have space for, and accessories you don’t really need but can’t live without. All of this to say, Target’s new arrivals section is packed with cute home decor, DIY craft kits, travel necessities (including trendy film cameras), and gifts for mom. I rounded up the 11 best new items at Target that are trending on the retailer’s best-sellers list. Keep reading to see my top picks.

1 Straw Crochet Tassel Shoulder Bag

Meet your new go-to bag for spring and summer. Universal Thread’s Straw Crochet Tassel Shoulder Bag ($30) features an open-weave crochet design with a slouchy silhouette (it can lay flat, which is perfect for packing) and faux leather accents. Plus, its earthy, neutral tone goes with everything.

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2 Kodak Snapic A1 35mm Film Camera

Capture your favorite memories while cutting down on screentime with the Kodak Snapic A1 35mm Film Camera ($107). The modern point-and-shoot camera has a built-in flash, 1/100 fixed shutter speed, two-zone manual focus, and comes with a functional carrying strap. Powered by AAA batteries, it can support 10 rolls of 24-exposure film per life cycle.

3 Infantino Honey Blossom Baby Carrier

New mammas are obsessed with the hands-free Infantino Honey Blossom Baby Carrier ($55) because of its cushy, versatile design—it offers three adjustable seat positions to support newborns to 18 months. Best of all, it’s machine washable.

4 Vera Bradley Libson Sky Medallion Small Travel Pouch

Sold exclusively at Target, Vera Bradley’s new limited-edition Libson Sky Medallion Small Travel Pouch ($15) has ample space for cosmetics and TSA-friendly beauty essentials. Alternatively, use it as a catch-all for your keys, wallet, sunscreen, and headphones for the beach or pool.

5 Weatherproof Vintage Throw Blanket

Available in seven bold prints, the Weatherproof Vintage Throw Blanket ($25) is selling fast in anticipation of park-beach-picnic season. The quilted blanket has a spacious 60″ x 72″ layout, and it easily rolls up and velcros into place for convenient transport and storage.

6 Boxwood Flower Coir Doormat

Made from 100 percent natural fibers, the Boxwood Flower Coir Doormat ($13) is a cute landing mark for guests that keeps dirt and allergens where they belong—outside.

7 Patchwork Oblong Decorative Pillow

Another item climbing Target’s best-sellers chart is this Patchwork Oblong Decorative Pillow ($35). It’s crafted from 100 percent cotton (recommended for indoor use only) and its oversized shape provides gentle lumbar support.

8 Ninja SLUSHi XL Smart Frozen Drink Maker

Did someone say piña coladas? The Ninja SLUSHi XL Smart Frozen Drink Maker ($350) has a 128-ounce capacity for flavored slushies, frozen cocktails, milkshakes, coffee frappes, and more. Its built-in SlushAssist Technology recognizes ingredients and auto adjusts the temperature to deliver the perfect slush consistency.

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9 Sweatshirts for Mom

Mother’s Day is right around the corner, get your mama bear something special like this MOM Gingham Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt or MAMA Floral Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt. Both pullovers come in sizes XXS–3X for $25 each.

10 “Sunnies” Needle Point Craft Kit

In an effort to spend last time on my phone, I’ve decided to take up needle pointing this spring and Mondo Llama’s “Sunnies” Needle Point Craft Kit ($15) is the perfect gateway. Plus, I’ll get to show off my masterpiece all summer long.

11 Pillowfort Jellyfish Weighted Plush Kids Throw Pillow

Pillowfort’s Jellyfish Weighted Plush Kids Throw Pillow ($25) is a Target bestseller. The novelty plushy comes in a variety of characters and weighs approximately three pounds.