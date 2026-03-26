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11 Best New Items From Walmart’s Upscale Kitchen Line Flying Off Shelves

Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
March 26, 2026
Fact-Checked
Shop appliances, tableware, chic glasses, and bakeware
Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
March 26, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If your New Year’s resolution is to feel more confident in the kitchen, Walmart is here to help. Thyme&Table has unveiled its new stylish, high-performance homewares collection that’s designed to “awaken inspiration in the kitchen with a springtime motif for cooking essentials,” and available exclusively at Walmart, according to a press release.

With prices as low as $9, shoppers can browse premium countertop appliances, elegant tableware sets, non-toxic cookware, durable bakeware, and much more. Shop the 11 best new items from Walmart’s upscale kitchen line below.

RELATED: 11 Best New Walmart Spring Home Finds.

1
Extra-Wide 2-Slice Toaster

sand toaster
Walmart

I’ll just say it: Toasters aren’t exactly pretty. They’re bulky and total crumb magnets, and often look like an afterthought on your countertop. But not this sleek Extra-Wide 2-Slice Toaster ($40) from Walmart.

It features a compact silhouette with a chic ribbed finish and gold-toned accents that actually look good in your kitchen. It has dedicated settings for bagel, defrost, and reheat, plus extra-wide slots that easily fit thick-cut bread and bagels.

2
White Tortoise Drinking Glass Sets

black and white tortoise drinking glasses
Walmart

Thyme&Table’s tortoise-pattern glassware channels the rich, artful look of handblown Murano glass. The 12-Ounce White Tortoise Drinking Glass Set ($20) is perfect for serving juice and homemade cocktails, while the 20-Ounce White Tortoise Drinking Glass Set ($22) is better suited for smoothies, iced coffee, water, and soda because of the extra room for ice.

3
6-Quart Air Fryer

navy blue air fryer
Walmart

Of course, your fancy new toaster needs a stylish 6-Quart Air Fryer ($90) to match! It’s equipped with ThymeCrisp Technology (reaching up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit), 10-in-1 cooking functions, a ceramic-coated nonstick CrispFlow basket, and more.

4
Countertop Blender Duo

dark green blender
Walmart

The Countertop 6-Point Stainless Steel Blade Blender Duo ($87) is built with a 1100-watt motor and SmartCrush™ Vortex Blending—A.K.A., no recipe is off limits. It offers duality with a large 57-ounce pitcher (frozen margs, anyone?) and a 25-ounce single-serve cup.

RELATED: 7 Best New IKEA Kitchen Finds.

5
Kitchenware Dot Collection

black and white polka dot dishes
Walmart

Elevate your table setting with Thyme&Table’s brand-new black and white dot collection, featuring coordinated servingware and dinnerware.

6
16-Piece Gold Stainless Steel Flatware Set

gold flatware
Walmart

Complete your new tableware setup with this 16-Piece Gold Stainless Steel Flatware Set ($34), which serves four guests. The pieces are dishwasher-safe and resistant to rust and stains.

7
Barista Mini Espresso Machine

pistachio mini espresso machine
Walmart

Who needs Starbucks when you have this multi-purpose Barista Mini Espresso Machine ($139) at home? It features 15-bar pressure and comes with a steam wand, so you can whip up lattes, americano, cappuccinos, and even espresso martinis at the flip of a dime.

8
12-Cup Programmable Drip Coffee Maker

sand drip coffee maker
Walmart

Conversely, if you aren’t in your barista era, go for this 12-Cup Programmable Drip Coffee Maker ($85) instead. It has four built-in settings (light, classic, robust, and over ice), a removable 60-ounce water reservoir, and” Keep Warm” function that maintains coffee temperature for up to four hours.

RELATED: 11 Best New Marshalls Spring Home Finds.

9
12-Piece Ceramic Non-Stick Signature Cookware Set

white cookware
Walmart

This 12-Piece Ceramic Non-Stick Signature Cookware Set ($124) includes a 5.5-quart stock pot with lid, 2.5-quart saucepan with lid, 2-quart sauté pan with lid, 10-inch fry pan, and an 8-inch fry pan, as well as four cookware protectors to prevent accidental knicks and scratches.

10
15-Piece Knife Block Set with Knife Sharpener

black and gold knife set
Walmart

Housed in an acacia wood block, this 15-Piece Knife Block Set with Knife Sharpener (on sale for $88) comes with a chef knife, paring knife, kitchen shears, bread knife, boning knife, santoku knife, utility knife, and six steak knives.

11
10-Piece Ceramic Bakeware Set

ceramic taupe bakeware set
Walmart

Available in taupe and black, this 10-Piece Ceramic Bakeware Set ($60) features microwave-, oven-, and dishwasher-safe dishes, along with heat-safe spatulas and whisks.

Emily Weaver
Emily is a NYC-based freelance entertainment and lifestyle writer — though, she’ll never pass up the opportunity to talk about women’s health and sports (she thrives during the Olympics). Read more
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