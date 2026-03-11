11 Best New Walmart Spring Outdoor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Shop the 11 best new Walmart spring outdoor finds, from patio sets to grills.

After a long, cold, and snowy winter, the temperature broke 70 for the first time in several months in the Philadelphia area this week. Sure, it’s supposed to snow again in a few days, but at least it gave me a glimpse of spring and inspired me to start gathering everything I need for the outdoor season ahead. I found myself shopping the Walmart website and was super impressed by all the outdoor items, especially in the patio department. Some of the best items are already running low on inventory. What should you shop for ASAP? Here are the 11 best new Walmart spring patio finds hitting shelves this week.

1 The New Mesa II Grill for $399

Monument Grills Mesa II-415BZ is an easy-to-assemble, simple-to-operate $399 grill with an 800°F broil zone that is winning over grillers this spring. The stainless steel design with red accents will look sleek on your patio, but the real beauty is how it will cook all your food for years to come.

2 A Sectional Dining Set

Shoppers love the Mainstays Chelsea Outdoor Patio Steel 4-Piece Sectional Dining Set, an outdoor dining set-slash-sofa. “I have been eyeing this patio set since it first came out early spring. I would put it in my cart. Take it out put it in my card again take it back out. Then I was shopping online for something completely different and it popped up at the bottom of my screen and a great discount so I grabbed it. It’s beautiful looks way more expensive than it is. I’ve gotten so many compliments from my neighbors and friends. I even grabbed a set of the mainstays Chelsea chairs to go on the other side of the table when we have people over for dinner outside,” writes one.

3 And, This Gorgeous Green Ottoman

I love Drew Barrymore’s entire Beautiful collection. This Beautiful Wicker Reversible-Top Outdoor Ottoman and Coffee Table with Cover comes in a few color options. There is also a matching chair.

4 A Pretty Patio Umbrella

Another one of my go-to Walmart brands, My Texas House, has some fabulous outdoor items this season. The My Texas House 9ft Round Market Patio Umbrella is sure to sell out. “This is a beautiful patio umbrella. The shape of the umbrella cover is unique, and the wood grain look of the pole is very nice. The umbrella is easy to raise and lower, and also tilt to help provide more shade. This will look great on the back patio or by the pool,” says a shopper.

5 And, This Designer Looking Outdoor Rug

Outdoor rugs get dirty fast, so I don’t recommend spending tons of money on them. This My Texas House Isla Outdoor Area Rug 5’3 x 7′ looks expensive but isn’t. It honestly looks so gorgeous, a lot of people use it indoors. “Great neutral color. Lays nice and flat. It’s perfect for under my kitchen table because I can still vacuum it. So pretty!” writes a shopper.

6 A Super Cozy Patio Daybed

I am obsessed with Safavieh outdoor furniture. I have a sofa set, and after six years outdoors, it still looks great. I am going to add this SAFAVIEH Cadeo Outdoor Patio Daybed, Natural/White to my pool area this summer. “So impressed with the quality! I think we are going to get another one!” one shopper writes.

7 A Woven Urn

This My Texas House 8 Inch Goblet Woven Planter Urn Shape is another designer-looking item that shoppers are loving for inside and outdoors. “I was super excited to receive this, it arrived carefully packaged and was easy to set up. The material is suitable for inside and outside, thick and durable. It has a plastic insert if you wanted to plant actual flowers in it. It has a power coated metal frame so it’s very sturdy as well. I just added a fake plant and it looks so cute! I have a boho decor theme in my house and it matches that perfectly but it would also look nice with other decor styles. I actually might go out and buy some more for my patio and plant some flowers in them. High end price but incredibly budget friendly. Love it!” one writes.

8 A Blue Cabana Striped Outdoor Pillow

Refresh last year’s outdoor furniture with some new throw pillows. This My Texas House Blue Cabana 18″ x 18″ Outdoor Pillow is timeless and gorgeous.

9 And, This Anthro Looking Floral Planter

Also from Drew Barrymore’s collection, I love this Beautiful 8″ Sage Wildflower Footed Ceramic Planter. “I am in love with this ceramic footed flower planter by Beautiful. The pattern is wildflowers on a pretty light sage colored background. It is very sturdy and heavy so that it won’t easily tip over if used outside. It also has a convenient plug for drainage. This planter will be a beautiful addition to my front porch patio area or to decorate my front entry. I’m excited for spring to come in order to fill it with some flowers. I’m excited to see what else the Beautiful brand offers!” writes a shopper.

10 A Wooden Arbor

Majorly upgrade your outdoor space with this Ktaxon Outdoor Wooden Garden Arbor for Climbing Plants, 84.65″. “My husband surpised me with this beautiful archway for mothers day. I absolutely LOVE it! It was easy to put together (at least it looked easy sitting on the porch and watching my husband put it together. He didnt say a single bad word while putting it together, so theres that too! lol) It is good quality and looks awesome over our gate! We did paint a coat of water protection on it. It is now mid October and he put it up in May and it still looks brand new! I am very grateful to have this archway!” one shopper writes.

11 A Pretty Bird Feeder

The Pioneer Woman Mazie Squirrel-Proof Lantern Bird Feeder is so pretty and will help keep birds well fed. One shopper maintains they are “sturdy, very attractive, and much larger” than expected. “I’m excited to hang them from the tall double sheppards hook. What I really like is the design function that prevents squirrels from messing with the feeder. The little perches for the birds to rest upon and eat the seeds are designed to drop down with any significant weight presses against them. Theres no way a squirrel can get on it to eat the bird seeds. If the birds like the feeder, Im gonna buy two more for my back yard. Also, if you’re looking for an attractively well built bird feeder, I highly recommend this product.”