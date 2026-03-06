11 Best Walmart Spring Home Decor Finds to Shop Now

Shop the 11 best new Walmart spring home decor finds, from viral dog lamps to designer dupes.

Spring is springing at Walmart! The store, known for having some of the best deals in town on everything from food to home goods, is bringing the heat in a major way right now. There are so many amazing decorations for every room and even outdoor spaces. Even influencers can’t believe how upscale and designer some of the new home items look. What should you shop for right now? Here are the 11 best Walmart Spring home decor finds flying off shelves.

1 So Many Easter Items

House of Murphy shared about all of the Easter finds in the store. “Easter decor has entered the chat 🐰 Everything you need to decorate and host — all at Walmart. 🌷Spring, we are SO ready for you!” she captioned the post. “Those bunnies,” a follower commented.

2 Marble Planters That Look Pottery Barn

Eden Home shared about marble planters that look like they are from Pottery Barn. “I’ve tried to be more intentional with my purchases and told myself 2026 was the year I’m not buying home decor, but when I saw these in Walmart I could NOT pass it up! I grabbed the smaller one for $10 and I LOVE it,” they captioned a post.

3 Lemon Plates and Bowls

I am seeing lemons everywhere right now, including Walmart. Modern Desert Living shared about “these decor finds currently at Walmart! I’ll share which ones made their way home with me and how I style them,” in an Instagram video. “Walmart has such amazing things lately!” they aded in the post.

4 So Many Topiaries

Walmart bunny-shaped topiaries have been going viral. But there are lots of other great shapes to choose from. “AHHH I FOUND THEM!! also there’s so many cute finds at Walmart rn!!” one influencer shared. “Girl, I’m about to go buy them as well, they are so cute,” added another.

5 Outdoor Pillows

Liz Fenwick DIY got super psyched for the new outdoor pillow drop. “Walmart just dropped their outdoor pillows and they look designer without the price tag!” she captioned a video. “These are so cute!” commented a follower. “They are darling!” added another.

6 This Hydrangea Bunny

Sweet Savings and Things shared about “this ADORABLE hydrangea bunny figurine!!” which honestly might be the cutest thing I’ve seen all season. “Wait… it’s WALMART!? How adorable is this hydrangea bunny! I saw this when I was ordering some groceries last night and had to snag it,” she wrote.

7 Pottery Barn Worthy Outdoor Furniture

There are tons of outdoor furniture items that look designer for less. “I walked into Walmart for a few spring pieces and had to do a double take… because why does this feel like Pottery Barn? The textures, the neutrals, the woven details — all that elevated spring look, just at Walmart prices. Some of these finds are really good,” The Notting Home captioned an Instagram post.

8 All the Neutral Pieces

All About Home shared a bunch of neutral items from Walmart. “POV: Spring is around the corner and you’re refreshing your home with small, intentional changes. I don’t usually do seasonal refresh decor, but this is the first year I decided to try a spring refresh. I started with my formal living room and kept it really simple, just a few small, intentional changes. And honestly, even those little swaps made the space feel brighter and lighter right away. Nothing dramatic, nothing overstyled. It just feels more inviting and fresh, and I actually love how subtle the change is. It kind of changed the way I think about seasonal refreshes in general,” they captioned the post.

9 This Adorable Bow Pillow

How adorable is this bow pillow? “So many cute finds for spring and Easter at Walmart! I love how affordable they are and so fun they are to decorate with this year!!” Blogs by Aria captioned this post.

10 So Many “Easy” Decor Items

Millennial Home Faves shared about some gorgeous home accents. “Just did a Walmart decor run and WOW 🤍🌿

So many good neutral finds right now. Think warm textures, simple shapes, and easy pieces that instantly refresh shelves, consoles, and coffee tables — without the high price tag. I grabbed a few favorites and linked those plus more Walmart decor finds I’m loving right now. So many budget-friendly pieces that look way more expensive than they are,” they captioned the post.

11 And, the Viral Dog Lamps

And, don’t forget about the viral dog lamps. “I was walking around the store while waiting for an oil change and here are the cool things I found. I definitely need the dog lamp for my office. So cute! And if I didn’t already have a mixer, these are so fun with the florals for spring. Lots of comfy loungewear for the whole family!” Paper Clips and Confetti wrote.