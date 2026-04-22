11 Best New Aldi Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Shop the best new Aldi Kirkton House decor finds this week, from bamboo sheets to botanical rugs.

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Walking into Aldi for groceries and leaving with a quilt set and a pair of curtains is a tale as old as the Kirkton House label itself. Every few weeks, the famed home brand drops a new round of finds that hit that specific sweet spot of genuinely pretty and genuinely affordable.

This week’s drop is one of the better ones. Sheet sets, area rugs, candles, curtains, a botanical rug, a reed diffuser, and a bouquet of fresh tulips as a finishing touch. Aldi Finds move fast, so if anything below catches your attention, the window is short. There’s enough here to refresh multiple rooms in a single cart.

1 Kirkton House Window Sheer Curtain Pair

In need of a curtain refresh? These Kirkton House window sheer curtains let in light while adding softness to a window without the visual weight of heavier drapes. Six styles are available this week—Floral Sheer, Wave Botanical Sheer, Gray Stripe, Oatmeal, Taupe Stripe, and White Stripe—so shoppers can coordinate across multiple rooms. At Walmart, comparable sheer curtain panel pairs start above $14, but the Kirkton House option at Aldi is just $11.99.

2 Kirkton House Luxury Reed Diffuser

An amber, lime, and bergamot scent combination leans warm and slightly citrus-forward—the right balance for spring. This Kirkton House luxury reed diffuser delivers fragrance steadily throughout a room without the need for flames or power cords, and it looks good sitting out on a shelf or bathroom counter for just $4.99.

3 Kirkton House King Green Floral Reversible Quilt

This quilt’s charm lies in its versatility—one side features a soft sage green floral pattern, and flip it over and you get a complementary reverse look, essentially giving your bed a mini makeover whenever the mood strikes. The Kirkton House green floral reversible quilt also comes in a neutral brown option and includes coordinating shams. Similar reversible floral quilts at Target typically run $50 to $70, but this one at Aldi costs $34.99.

4 Kirkton House Ribbed Glass Candle 2-Pack

The Kirkton House ribbed glass candle set has the texture and visual weight of something you’d find at a specialty home store, at a fraction of that price. Available in a two-pack of ribbed glass candles in blue and coffee, it’s a simple, affordable way to add ambient warmth to a room for only $4.99.

5 Kirkton House 5×7 Washable Indoor/Outdoor Geometric Area Rug

A 5×7 rug is substantial enough to anchor a seating area or define a space, adding color and texture that invites people in. This Kirkton House washable geometric indoor/outdoor area rug works on a covered porch as confidently as it does in a living room, and the washable construction means it can actually hold up to foot traffic and outdoor conditions. The geometric design reads clean and modern without competing with the rest of a room. Not exactly an impulse buy at $49.99, it’s still worth every penny if it completes your space.

6 Kirkton House Decor Pillow—Green Scallop Edge

The green scallop edge pillow is a strong seasonal accent for a sofa or bed. Six designs are available this week, including Brown Floral, Green Bow, Green Scallop Edge, Pink Bow, Pink Scallop Edge, and Ruffle Heart—all priced under comparable decorative throw pillows at Target and Amazon, which typically start at $15 to $20. It’s priced at $12.99.

7 Kirkton House Queen Taupe 4-Piece Bamboo Sheet Set

Bamboo sheets have a reputation for being softer and more temperature-regulating than standard cotton, and finding them at this price is genuinely rare. The Kirkton House 4-piece bamboo sheet set in taupe comes in multiple colorways for both queen and king sizes. Comparable bamboo sheet sets at specialty bedding retailers run well above $100 (some compare them to Pottery Barn’s $200 set), you can expect to pay just $29.99 when you shop them at Aldi.

8 Kirkton House Luxury 2-Wick Candle—Amber, Lime, Bergamot

This Kirkton House 2-wick candle carries the same amber, lime, and bergamot scent as the reed diffuser, making it an easy way to layer fragrance throughout a room with both products working together. The two-wick construction produces a stronger, more even burn than a single-wick candle. By comparison, Bath & Body Works 3-wick candles are reportedly on spring sale at $11.95. Aldi’s version comes in at less than half that price at $5.99.

9 Kirkton House Rubber Gate Coir Mat Slice

A coir mat with a rubber gate backing stays put in a way that cheaper mats don’t, and the natural fiber construction actually traps dirt and moisture before it comes inside. This Kirkton House rubber gate coir mat has the durability to hold up through a full season of use without looking worn. Enjoy it all season for just $7.99.

10 Kirkton House 5×7 Botanical Decorative Area Rug

This Kirkton House 5×7 botanical decorative area rug is available alongside modern floral, pink traditional, and white/pink floral options. The botanical design features nature-inspired motifs that work equally well in living rooms, bedrooms, or reading nooks for $49.99.

11 10-Stem Tulips

Ten stems of fresh tulips from Aldi are a simple, low-commitment way to bring something alive into a room for the week. Slip them into the glass vase to brighten the kitchen, set them on a coffee table, or split the bunch between two rooms. Fresh flowers at the grocery store typically run $8 to $15 for a comparable bunch elsewhere. These 10-stem tulips are $5.99.