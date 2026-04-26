11 Best New IKEA Home Finds Hitting Shelves Now

IKEA adds spring home decor, storage, and furniture essentials from $2.

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From colorful linens and clever storage solutions to decorative furniture and outdoor essentials, IKEA has everything you need to prepare your home for spring and summer. Its new arrivals section is full of fresh picks, with prices starting at just $2. Here are the best new IKEA home finds on shelves right now.

1 Oval Scalloped Mirror

Bring personality to your entryway or bedroom with the Oval Scalloped Mirror ($90). The scalloped gold frame adds an elevated flair, while bouncing light around the room to make it feel brighter and more open.

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2 Multicolor Rib-Knit Throw Blanket

Only available for a limited time, the Multicolor Rib-Knit Throw Blanket ($25) features a rainbow of spring colors. Crafted from recycled textiles, it’s an eco-friendly option, and it’s machine washable for easy care; just lay it flat to dry.

3 Flatwoven Orange Rug

The Flatwoven Orange Rug ($20) channels groovy ’70s vibes with its fun, playful print. It adds character to your space while still being practical for everyday use. Bonus perk: It’s machine washable.

4 Yellow Round Side Table

Reviewers agree the Yellow Round Side Table ($30) is lightweight, super easy to assemble, and sits evenly without wobbling. One shopper even said it’s the “perfect height for a cup of coffee from a porch chair.” If butter yellow isn’t your style, the table also comes in black, cream, and green.

5 3-Drawer Daybed Frame

Stylish yet functional, the 3-Drawer Daybed Frame ($400) is a sofa, twin bed, and storage unit all in one. It’s designed with a pleated frame with a supportive high backrest as well as deep drawers for linens, blankets, and more.

6 Green & Blue Striped Comforter Set

Swapping out bed linens is an easy and simple way to freshen up the bedroom without a full furniture or decor overhaul. The Green & Blue Striped Comforter Set ($40) comes with 180-thread count sheets and two snap-closure pillow shams.

7 Rattan Combination Storage Dresser

Get the best of both worlds with the Rattan Combination Storage Dresser ($390), featuring two cabinet doors and two push-open drawers for versatile storage. The doors come with adjustable shelves to help maximize space.

8 Reusable Shoulder Bag

This lightweight Reusable Shoulder Bag , which also has handle straps for versatile carrying, can be folded down and stowed away in a backpack or purse for convenience. It comes in three fun prints—and for just $1.49 a piece, you might as well get the trio!

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9 2-Pack Lidded Tins

Ditch plastic and store coffee grounds, sugar, rice, flour, tea leaves, and more in the 2-Pack Lidded Tins ($6). The stackable designs saves on counter space and makes them easier to store in the pantry.

10 2-Tier Steel Shelf Unit

Designed with a perforated structure and spacious layout, the 2-Tier Steel Shelf Unit ($70) is perfect for storing plants of all sizes along with gardening essentials. Shoppers say it’s made from “solid construction” and “really makes the space feel lived in yet organized and tasteful.”

11 Mini Jute Storage Rack

Inspired by the trendy rope baskets, the Mini Jute Storage Rack ($5) is perfect for storing everyday cooking utensils.