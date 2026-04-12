11 Best IKEA “New Arrivals” Hitting Shelves Now

From a floral duvet set to a scalloped mirror, IKEA's latest drops are worth the trip.

IKEA doesn’t drop products the way other retailers do—no countdowns, no fanfare, no fuss. But when stylish and space-saving items quietly appear, rest assured: people notice and stock their carts.

Right now, the new arrivals section is especially worth a scroll. The latest releases balance function, form, quality, and sustainability at consistently low prices. Some of our favorites include a limited edition rainbow throw, a scallop-edged mirror in saturated yellow, and a picnic basket that might actually get you outside this season. Ready for your new favorite finds? Here are 11 of the best new arrivals hitting IKEA shelves right now.

1 GREJIG Hallway Furniture Set of 5

The entryway is easy to overlook, but the GREJIG Hallway Furniture Set of 5 makes a case for taking it seriously. Five dark gray steel mesh baskets mount directly to the wall, creating a flexible, wall-mounted system for shoes, hats, mail, or anything else that tends to pile up near the door. The airy design keeps it from feeling heavy in a tight space, and installation is minimal. At $35 for the full set, you’ll instantly upgrade your space.

2 MARGOSATRÄD Throw

Rib-knitted with a soft, structured texture and a rainbow-adjacent multicolor palette, the MARGOSATRÄD Throw is the kind of blanket that gets tossed over the sofa and stays there. Light but not thin, it reads as a considered design detail rather than an afterthought—but you’ll pay just $24.99 to get the look.

3 HEMNES Daybed Frame with 3 Drawers

For anyone working with a small guest room (or no guest room at all) the HEMNES Daybed Frame with 3 Drawers in gray-green is one of IKEA’s most practical pieces. By day it functions as a sofa—pull out the base and it becomes a double bed. Three large under-frame drawers handle the storage problem at the same time. You’ll spend $400 for the frame.

4 SKOGSSVALA Wall Clock

A wall clock with a silent mechanism sounds like a small thing until you’ve lived with an incessantly ticking one. The SKOGSSVALA Wall Clock in oak veneer keeps things simple: a clean square face, warm natural material, and absolutely no noise. At $24.99, it works in a bedroom, office, or anywhere else that benefits from the calm.

5 TOBISFISK Mug

Somewhere in a major city near you, a boutique is surely selling a speckled stoneware mug for roughly $40. But why spend the cash when you can buy IKEA’s iteration, the TOBISFISK Mug, for just $4.99? A 17-ounce beige stoneware piece with a patterned finish that makes the morning coffee ritual feel a little more considered, you’ll love that this mug strikes just the right balance between playful and polished.

RELATED: 12 Best IKEA New Arrivals Hitting Shelves This Week.

6 DAGGSALVIA Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set

The DAGGSALVIA Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set has a cottagecore floral pattern in shades of coral, sage, yellow, and cream that looks pulled from a country house bedroom. The polyester-viscose blend is smooth, wrinkle-resistant, and made with 100% recycled polyester. You’ll spend just $34.99 for a full- or queen-sized set.

7 DAGGKAPRIFOL Mirror

With its scalloped edge and deep yellow frame, the DAGGKAPRIFOL Mirror really does something to a blank wall. It can hang horizontally or vertically, works in a bathroom, and pairs with a matching DAGGKAPRIFOL display shelf if you want to build out the look. At $89.59, it’s as cost-effective as it is eye-catching.

8 NÄMMARÖ Outdoor Kitchen

Built from acacia wood and stainless steel, the NÄMMARÖ Outdoor Kitchen is a modular outdoor prep station with an acacia back panel and three adjustable hooks for utensils, gloves, or potted herbs. It’s designed to pair with other pieces in the NÄMMARÖ series, or to stand alone as a patio prep counter—or even a potting bench. Spend $399 and enjoy the back yard organization of your summer fantasies.

9 SOLUPPGÅNG Plate

Part of IKEA’s new limited-edition SOLUPPGÅNG outdoor collection, the SOLUPPGÅNG Plate is an enameled steel plate built for outdoor use—lightweight, durable, and finished with a clean black rim. It works just as well at a backyard barbecue as it does on a camping trip, and each plate will run you less than $5.

10 GLACIÄRBJOERN Plant Pot

In a soft sage green that’s right for the season, the GLACIÄRBJOERN Plant Pot is a simple, well-proportioned planter that lets the plant do the talking. Just in time for spring, it costs just $9.99.

11 TOFSAND Picnic Basket

Spacious, colorful, and just $14.99, the TOFSAND Picnic Basket is IKEA’s nudge toward actually getting outside this spring. Whether it’s a park lunch or a beach afternoon, this is the kind of practical, cheerful accessory that earns its keep from the first outing—and lasts the entire season.