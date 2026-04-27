11 Best Tractor Supply New Arrivals Flying Off Shelves

Tractor Supply has patio, garden, and outdoor essentials for warmer weather.

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Tractor Supply may be synonymous with livestock care, farming equipment, and ranching supplies, but the outdoorsy retailer also has an impressive selection of patio furniture, gardening tools, and name-brand workwear. And now is the perfect time to stock up on warm weather essentials. Here are the 11 best Tractor Supply new arrivals that shoppers are rushing to buy this month.

1 Even Embers 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill

The Even Embers 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill is currently on sale for $200, arriving just in time for BBQ season. The grill features cast-iron cooking grates, a built-in temperature gauge, and 590 square inches of grilling space (that’s enough to fit 27 burgers!). Plus, it’s on wheels for easy mobility and comes with three tool hooks.

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Clothing Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

2 Veikous Galvanized Steel Raised Garden

Say goodbye to back and joint pain with the Veikous Galvanized Steel Raised Garden (on sale for $105), which comes with various sized panels for customizable configurations to suit different spaces and preferences. Its open base design helps prevent water buildup and root rot, while supporting healthy plant growth through direct soil access.

3 Sunjoy 10′ x 10′ Outdoor Patio Gazebo

Turn your backyard into the neighborhood hangout spot with the Sunjoy 10′ x 10′ Outdoor Patio Gazebo ($140). The canopy is equipped with mesh netting to keep out mosquitos and bugs, and to prevent kids and pets from wandering off. Its ventilated two-tier roof promotes airflow while still blocking harsh sun from ruining the fun.

4 Wrangler Denim Sleeveless Tie-Front Shirt

Style this Wrangler Denim Sleeveless Tie-Front Shirt (on sale for $15) with white jeans and platform sandals or a flowy tiered skirt with cowgirl boots. The cute shirt is available in sizes S–XXL.

5 Columbia Men’s Polo Shirt

This Columbia Men’s Polo Shirt (on sale for $28) comes in sizes S–XXL and eight colors. It’s made from UV-resistant, moisture-wicking fabric to keep you cool and protected all spring and summer long.

6 Nuu Garden 6′ x 4′ Tool Shed

Safeguard lawn equipment, gardening tools, sports gear, and pool accessories in the Nuu Garden 6′ x 4′ Tool Shed (on sale for $153). Constructed from waterproof, UV-resistant, and windproof materials, the shed is equipped with lockable doors for added security.

7 Red Shed Canopy Patio Swing

Meet your new favorite spot for outdoor reading and sunset happy hours: Red Shed Canopy Patio Swing (on sale for $250). The cushioned swing can seat up to three people and has built-in side tables for snacks, drinks, and more.

8 Simpson Electric Pressure Washer

Get your driveway and outdoor spaces spick and span with the Simpson Electric Pressure Washer ($150). It has “a hassle-free motor and a reliable, maintenance-free axial cam pump,” per the brand.

RELATED: 11 Best Harbor Freight Spring Deals Shoppers Are Rushing to Buy.

9 Nuu Garden 5-Piece Dining Set

The Nuu Garden 5-Piece Dining Set (on sale for $374) includes four swivel chairs with quick-drying fabric and a faux wood table with an umbrella insert. It’s the perfect patio set for medium-sized spaces.

10 Veikous Cedar Pergola Bar

Available in black and wood finishes, the Veikous Cedar Pergola Bar (on sale for $940) is designed as an all-in-one outdoor entertainment space. It features an integrated TV mount, spacious bar counter, foot railing, and built-in shelves for bartending essentials.

11 Spot Giggler Chicken Dog Toy

Okay, but how funny is this Spot Giggler Chicken Dog Toy (on sale for $11)?! It features a combination of fluffy stuffing, a squeaker, and rope tug legs.