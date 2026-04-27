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11 Best Tractor Supply New Arrivals Flying Off Shelves

Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
April 27, 2026
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Tractor Supply has patio, garden, and outdoor essentials for warmer weather.
Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
April 27, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Tractor Supply may be synonymous with livestock care, farming equipment, and ranching supplies, but the outdoorsy retailer also has an impressive selection of patio furniture, gardening tools, and name-brand workwear. And now is the perfect time to stock up on warm weather essentials. Here are the 11 best Tractor Supply new arrivals that shoppers are rushing to buy this month.

1
Even Embers 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill

Even Embers 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill, Black/Silver
Tractor Supply

The Even Embers 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill is currently on sale for $200, arriving just in time for BBQ season. The grill features cast-iron cooking grates, a built-in temperature gauge, and 590 square inches of grilling space (that’s enough to fit 27 burgers!). Plus, it’s on wheels for easy mobility and comes with three tool hooks.

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Clothing Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

2
Veikous Galvanized Steel Raised Garden

Veikous Dark Gray Galvanized Steel Raised Garden Bed Many-in-1 Planter Box Outdoor
Tractor Supply

Say goodbye to back and joint pain with the Veikous Galvanized Steel Raised Garden (on sale for $105), which comes with various sized panels for customizable configurations to suit different spaces and preferences. Its open base design helps prevent water buildup and root rot, while supporting healthy plant growth through direct soil access.

3
Sunjoy 10′ x 10′ Outdoor Patio Gazebo

Sunjoy 10 x 10ft. Outdoor Patio Gazebo, Outdoor Backyard Modern 2-Tier Steel Frame Soft Top Gazebo with Mesh Netting
Tractor Supply

Turn your backyard into the neighborhood hangout spot with the Sunjoy 10′ x 10′ Outdoor Patio Gazebo ($140). The canopy is equipped with mesh netting to keep out mosquitos and bugs, and to prevent kids and pets from wandering off. Its ventilated two-tier roof promotes airflow while still blocking harsh sun from ruining the fun.

4
Wrangler Denim Sleeveless Tie-Front Shirt

Wrangler Women's Denim Sleeveless Tie Front Shirt
Tractor Supply

Style this Wrangler Denim Sleeveless Tie-Front Shirt (on sale for $15) with white jeans and platform sandals or a flowy tiered skirt with cowgirl boots. The cute shirt is available in sizes S–XXL.

5
Columbia Men’s Polo Shirt

Columbia Sportswear Men's Utilizer Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt
Tractor Supply

This Columbia Men’s Polo Shirt (on sale for $28) comes in sizes S–XXL and eight colors. It’s made from UV-resistant, moisture-wicking fabric to keep you cool and protected all spring and summer long.

6
Nuu Garden 6′ x 4′ Tool Shed

Nuu Garden 6 x 4ft. Garden Shed Storage Tool Shed with Sliding Doors, Black
Tractor Supply

Safeguard lawn equipment, gardening tools, sports gear, and pool accessories in the Nuu Garden 6′ x 4′ Tool Shed (on sale for $153). Constructed from waterproof, UV-resistant, and windproof materials, the shed is equipped with lockable doors for added security.

7
Red Shed Canopy Patio Swing

Red Shed 3-Person Patio Swing with Cushion and Canopy, 600 lb.
Tractor Supply

Meet your new favorite spot for outdoor reading and sunset happy hours: Red Shed Canopy Patio Swing (on sale for $250). The cushioned swing can seat up to three people and has built-in side tables for snacks, drinks, and more.

8
Simpson Electric Pressure Washer

SIMPSON 1,700 PSI 1.0 GPM Electric Cold Water Residential Clean Machine Pressure Washer
Tractor Supply

Get your driveway and outdoor spaces spick and span with the Simpson Electric Pressure Washer ($150). It has “a hassle-free motor and a reliable, maintenance-free axial cam pump,” per the brand.

RELATED: 11 Best Harbor Freight Spring Deals Shoppers Are Rushing to Buy.

9
Nuu Garden 5-Piece Dining Set

Nuu Garden 5 pc. Dining Set With Swivel Textilene Chairs
Tractor Supply

The Nuu Garden 5-Piece Dining Set (on sale for $374) includes four swivel chairs with quick-drying fabric and a faux wood table with an umbrella insert. It’s the perfect patio set for medium-sized spaces.

10
Veikous Cedar Pergola Bar

Veikous 8.5 x 6ft. Cedar Outdoor Gazebo Pergola Bar with Double-Sides Metal Sloped Roof and Storage Cabinet
Tractor Supply

Available in black and wood finishes, the Veikous Cedar Pergola Bar (on sale for $940) is designed as an all-in-one outdoor entertainment space. It features an integrated TV mount, spacious bar counter, foot railing, and built-in shelves for bartending essentials.

11
Spot Giggler Chicken Dog Toy

Spot Giggler Chicken Dog Toy
Tractor Supply

Okay, but how funny is this Spot Giggler Chicken Dog Toy (on sale for $11)?! It features a combination of fluffy stuffing, a squeaker, and rope tug legs.

Emily Weaver
Emily is a NYC-based freelance entertainment and lifestyle writer — though, she’ll never pass up the opportunity to talk about women’s health and sports (she thrives during the Olympics). Read more
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