11 Best Lowe’s Spring Garden Finds Selling Out Fast Right Now

Get your green space looking its best with essential supplies, eye-catching decor, and more.

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If we’re being totally honest, you can find hidden gems at Lowe’s any time of the year. But now that spring has fully sprung, there’s also no denying that the home improvement retailer can be one of the best places for essential gardening supplies—and customers appear to agree. With items like outdoor decor, chic planters, smart gardening tools, and more flying off the shelves, there are a few popular products (that the Best Life team also happens to love) worth checking out for yourself. Read on for the best Lowe’s spring garden finds selling out fast right now.

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1 Tiki Bronze Steel Citronella Garden Torch

There’s nothing that sets the ambiance in your backyard and garden at night like a flickering flame. This Tiki Bronze Steel Citronella Garden Torch ($19.98) is a step up from the wicked-wrapped versions you might remember from yesteryear (and five times larger, to boot). Plus, they’re super easy to refill and reuse, meaning you’ll always have them on hand.

2 Style Selections Outdoor Planter

If you’re looking to extend your flower bed beyond your lawn, you’re going to need the right container. This Style Selections Outdoor Planter ($16.98) is perfectly sized for patios, decks, driveways, and pool decks, made of durable recycled plastic that will last for years.

The product also holds an impressive 4.8-star average rating on the Lowe’s website. Customer say it’s “just the right size” and sturdy, adding that it “will definitely last much longer than the wooden ones I have bought previously.”

3 Allen + Roth White Resin Outdoor Planter

Looking for something a little chicer than a faux barrel? This Allen + Roth White Resin Outdoor Planter ($49.98) is a borderline dupe for those designer flowerpots. While it might look like it’s made of concrete, it’s actually a durable (and much lighter) resin, bringing a sophisticated look to your yard or patio.

“It’s big and lightweight!” says one thrilled customer. “It makes a statement.”

4 Style Selections Tiered Outdoor Fountain

Even though plants are the focus of your garden, adding another unique decorative element can really help take things to the next level. Take this Style Selections Tiered Outdoor Fountain ($159) for example, which uses an electric pump to create a constant flow of water and LED lights to add illumination at night.

Beyond how it looks, it also adds the calming sound of a trickling stream to your yard. Talk about a zen garden!

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5 Outsunny Outdoor Bench

One of the easiest ways to make your garden feel instantly more inviting is adding a place to sit down. This Outsunny Outdoor Bench ($110.49) a classic-looking functional accent piece, providing the perfect place to sit and appreciate your hard work.

“This loveseat is a beautiful addition to our backyard! It is well deigned and was easy to assemble,” gushes one customer. “Well worth the cost!”

6 Suncast Outdoor Storage Cabinet

No matter what level of gardener you are, you’re going to have tools and accessories that need a place to live. And if you don’t have room for a shed, this Suncast Outdoor Storage Cabinet ($229) is an ideally sized solution with a 130-gallon capacity and a modern, durable construction.

7 Rain Bird Digital Wi-Fi Smart Compatible Irrigation Timer

It’s no secret that watering can be one of the trickiest parts of garden maintenance. But if you want to make things a little easier to organize, consider a Rain Bird Digital Wi-Fi Smart Compatible Irrigation Timer ($129.06).

It’s the landscaping assistant you always wished you had, giving you the ability to control watering schedules for up to four different zones of your yard right from your phone and automatically adjusting them based on recent weather patterns. It’s also compatible with smart home features like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Despite its advanced capabilities, customers love how easy it is to install and how straightforward the app is to use. “I love that it adjusts based on weather conditions, which helps save water and keeps the lawn looking great,” writes one customer in a 5-star review. “Overall, it’s a reliable and efficient upgrade from a traditional controller.”

8 Endless Summer Pink Hydrangea Flowering Shrub

Still trying to figure out what to plant in April? While there’s no shortage of options, this Endless Summer Pink Hydrangea Flowering Shrub ($20.27) might be one of your best bets for a brilliant pop of color this spring and summer. The perennial bush is a gardening go-to for a reason, and can thrive in practically any part of the U.S.

Customers are clearly rushing to get this in the ground, with one review calling it a “quality plant” that is “already producing blooms within a month” of planting.

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9 Corona Hand Pruner

Sometimes, it’s the simplest gardening tools that can have the biggest impact on the finished product. This Corona Hand Pruner ($12.98) is an obvious must have for anyone maintaining a yard, capable of cutting through branches up to half an inch thick. And with a 4.8-star average rating, it’s no wonder it’s one of the top sellers at Lowe’s this spring.

“Fits nicely in your hand and works around flowers and stems smoothly,” writes one happy customer.

10 EGO POWER+ 600 Series Self-Propelled Battery Mower

Unless you’re planning on planting a lawn alternative, you’re going to need a way to keep that grass looking good. Right now, you can upgrade your current yardwork arsenal with an EGO POWER+ 600 Series Self-Propelled Battery Mower ($529).

Not only is it currently $70 off as part of Lowe’s Spring Fest sale, but you’ll also receive a free battery with purchase! It also doesn’t hurt that customers appear to love it.

“If you are looking for a battery mower, this is by far the one you should pick,” writes one happy customer. They add that they also “like how light this mower is” and appreciate that it’s “very quiet.”

11 Orbit Max 8-Pattern Hose Nozzle

Even if you’re working with mainly low-maintenance plants, you’re still going to have to water them from time to time during the heat of summer. This Orbit Max 8-Pattern Hose Nozzle ($12.98) is a go-to for gardeners, thanks to its solid price and sturdy design.

Shoppers in the review section say they appreciate the convenienvce of the thumb control, not to mention how easy it is to get the exact type of flow you need.