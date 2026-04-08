11 Best Lowe’s “New Arrivals” Hitting Shelves Now

This week, you can get everything from classic arcade games to essential power tools.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

As the ever-reliable resource for all things home improvement, Lowe’s has likely played a big part in your spring project list, whether it’s setting up your patio and garden space again or finally tackling those updates. But this week, a batch of new products has arrived that could push your “get it done” mantra even further. We’re pretty excited about everything from the smart home tech and must-have party accessories to planting supplies and power tools. Here are the best Lowe’s “new arrivals” that are hitting shelves now.

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1 Google Nest Doorbell

Whether it’s warding off porch pirates or simply keeping an eye on who’s at your door, a Google Nest Doorbell ($139.99) is the type of product that has crossed over from unique innovation to a homeowner standard. With 2K HDR resolution and alerts sent right to your smartphone, this device makes it easier than ever to keep an eye on your property and get peace of mind.

Customers in the reviews that this third generation of the now ubiquitous doorbell is “a real improvement, both in terms of video quality, night vision, and sound.” Others praise it for being incredibly easy to set up.

2 Ninja Slushi Drink Machine

If you’re already getting ready to start hosting patio get-togethers, pool parties, and weekend barbecues, there’s one very easy way to step up your offerings this year: A Ninja Slushi Drink Machine ($299.99). Unlike other similar products, this unit doesn’t even require ice to get things freezing, thanks to a unique two-part system that uses an internal cooling cylinder to create those delicious frozen drinks.

“I have had it less than a month and have used it so much! So easy to use and quick,” writes one 5-star reviewer.

3 Maytag High Efficiency Top-Load Washer

Amid all of this spring cleaning, there’s a decent chance you’re looking at your outdated appliances with a bit of skepticism. We’re giving you permission to treat yourself to an upgrade with a Maytag High Efficiency Top-Load Washer ($721), boasting features like an Extra Power cycle for truly tough stains and a Deep Fill option.

“This is a beautiful washing machine! I love the top because you can see inside the machine,” gushes one happy customer. “It is a powerful wash with low noise, and the size is great for large loads of laundry! Has so many wash settings too, which I love.”

4 Jonathan Y White Metal LED Outdoor Decorative Lantern

The best amateur home decorators know that lighting is everything when it comes to creating ambiance. So why risk ruining your patio’s vibe with harsh overhead bulbs? These Jonathan Y White Metal LED Outdoor Decorative Lanterns ($166) come in a set with three different height frames.

Installation is also easy, thanks to the fact that these minimalist pieces run entirely on solar power that recharges their batteries each day. And the sleek look makes them a fit with practically any existing furniture or motif you already have!

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5 iLive Bluetooth Indoor/Outdoor Speaker

Music is made to be heard, not seen! These iLive Bluetooth Indoor/Outdoor Speakers ($81.11) are the ultimate decoys, providing crystal clear sound for your backyard get-togethers and pool parties while disguised as simple boulders. And with rechargeable batteries, you won’t have to run a single wire to get things going!

6 Craftsman Cordless Jigsaw

It wouldn’t be a Lowe’s run without upgrading your essential power tools! Right now, this Craftsman Cordless Jigsaw ($159) is on sale for $30 off its ticketed price, giving you the perfect excuse to finally replace your outdated item (or finally get what’s been missing from your lineup).

But it’s not just about getting a great deal: Customers also love the tool, calling it “great quality” and saying that they “love the grip” and power it has.

“It is so nice to be able to use a jigsaw without a power cord,” writes one reviewer. “That alone makes for an easier job. It fits my hand nicely and is well-balanced, including the battery. I like it.”

7 Safavieh Ricco Pedestal Plante

If you’ve been on a plant purchasing spree like we have, you’re going to need a suitable way to show them off! We’re planning on picking up this Safavieh Ricco Pedestal Planter ($140.45), which features a sleek, minimalist look that still catches your eye. It’s an easy way to add a bit of chic sophistication to your patio, porch, or backyard.

8 HOTO Air Pump Extend

No one likes to be caught with a flat. Before you head out on your summer road trips, you’ll want to have a HOTO Air Pump Extend ($73.25) on hand. Not only is it small enough to easily fit in your trunk, but it’s powerful enough to take most tires from flat to full in just eight minutes. And of course, it’s also good for everything from inflatable pool toys and sports balls to bicycles and motorcycles.

“This is an awesome product!” gushes one happy customer in their review of the highly rated product. “No more stopping and paying for compressed air! Charge it up and it’s ready to go.”

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9 AcuRite 00634A3 Wireless Weather Station

If you’re the type of person who can’t stop checking the forecast on your phone, you’re going to want an AcuRite 00634A3 Wireless Weather Station ($108.68). It’s an amateur meteorologist’s dream, giving you hyperlocal data on conditions including temperature history, wind speed and direction, and barometric pressure.

The well-rated product is also clearly a hit with customers, who say that it’s “accurate,” “easy to use,” and has “tons of features.”

10 Elexnux Large Room Dehumidifier

The return of warmer weather also means any damp areas of your home are once again at risk. This Elexnux Large Room Dehumidifier ($285.14) can cover an area up to 3,500 square feet, removing as much as 50 pints of moisture from the air each day.

11 Arcade Classics WWE Ultra Series Arcade Home Electronic Game

Fans of classic wrestling won’t be able to say no to this Arcade Classics WWE Ultra Series Home Electronic Game ($599.99). This retro unit takes you right back to the days of grabbing a roll of quarters, picking your favorite player (we’re partial to Hacksaw Jim Duggan, ourselves), and grabbing that joystick.

The best part is that this specific unit includes five classic games, including WrestleFest, SuperStars, The Big Pro Wrestling!, Super Dodgeball, and Acrobatic Dog-Fight. It’s more than enough to get your game room going!

“This is an absolute blast for the whole family,” writes one happy customer. “I was a little worried the younger kids wouldn’t like it as much, being older-style games, but they have had more fun than anyone! “