11 Best New Lowe’s Patio & Garden Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Celebrate spring with a new conversation pit, grill, gazebo, and more.

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Regular shoppers know that there are plenty of great Lowe’s finds across the entire store. But now that spring has truly sprung, you can especially count on the home improvement retailer to help dress up your outdoor space. The latest finds include everything from chic furniture, conversation sets, fire pits, pizza ovens, and so much more. Ready to get back outdoors? These are the best new Lowe’s patio and garden finds hitting shelves this week.

RELATED: 11 Best New Target Outdoor Home Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

1 Allen + Roth Ivy Meadows 3-Piece Wicker Patio Conversation Set

Being able to idly pass time with friends and family on your patio or by the pool is part of what makes spring and summer so great. You can facilitate this with a Allen + Roth Ivy Meadows 3-Piece Wicker Patio Conversation Set ($448), currently on sale for $50 off its original asking price.

Complete with two comfy yet sturdy steel frame rocking chairs and a center table, it’s the perfect setup for chats over morning coffee, early evening spritzes, and everything in between. “Great quality for the price, and we’ve already had several guests compliment them,” writes one five-star reviewer. “Would definitely recommend if you’re looking for durable outdoor seating.”

2 IdealHouse Aluminum Modern Raised Garden Bed

Whether you want to add a little growth to a new corner of your yard or simply want a way to garden without putting so much strain on your back, using an IdealHouse Aluminum Modern Raised Garden Bed ($134.16) can be an ideal solution. Made of lightweight, durable aluminum, this piece is relatively chic for the category. It also provides an 18-inch “deep bed” to help your plants develop substantial root systems.

3 GDFStudio Propane Fire Pit

If there’s one thing that can get people outside and keep them there for an entire night of entertaining, it’s the warmth and glow of a fire. Fortunately, you can easily create this experience in your own backyard with a GDFStudio Propane Fire Pit ($525.18).

Made of a sturdy, lightweight material and fueled by propane, this striking modern design is illuminating even before the flames kick in. It’s also weather-resistant, ensuring it will be a part of your patio for years to come.

4 EGO POWER+ 600 Series Self-Propelled Battery Mower

Unless you’re planning on planting a lawn alternative, you’re going to need a way to keep that grass looking good. Right now, you can upgrade your current yardwork arsenal with an EGO POWER+ 600 Series Self-Propelled Battery Mower ($599).

Not only is it currently $100 off as part of Lowe’s Spring Fest sale, but you’ll also receive a free battery with purchase! It also doesn’t hurt that customers appear to love it.

“If you are looking for a battery mower, this is by far the one you should pick,” writes one happy customer. They add that they also “like how light this mower is” and appreciate that it’s “very quiet.”

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5 Allen + Roth Market Patio Umbrella

Sure, we all appreciate getting a little sun now that winter is over—but there’s a limit! This Allen + Roth Market Patio Umbrella ($79) is the kind of shade you need on your patio, complete with a tilt function that helps you cast just the right shadow without having to fuss with placement. And with a 4.7-star average rating on the Lowe’s website, it’s certainly a standout product.

“Gorgeous and well-built!” writes one five-star reviewer. Others say it’s a “nice addition of color” to their outdoor setup and “very durable.”

Need to take shade cover to the next level? Installing a Thanaddo 10×10-foot Gazebo ($299) might be the solution. Made with sturdy steel support beams and ribs, it also features a vented top for temperature control and four removable sidewalls for added privacy or wind protection.

7 Charbroil Performance Series 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill

We likely don’t have to remind you that it’s basically grilling season again. But wouldn’t you rather not learn your current cooking situation is broken when you go to fire it up for the first time? Not only is this Charbroil Performance Series 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill ($249) currently on sale for $70 off, but the multiple zones make it easy to pinpoint the temperature for precise cooking.

It also doesn’t hurt that it’s got plenty of space: Hosts will love that it can accommodate up to 25 burgers or 16 chicken tenders at once.

8 Kobalt Max Trim & Clear Extended Runtime Kit

Speaking of yardwork, you’re likely going to need to do a decent amount of cleanup after the brutal winter we had. Get your lawn looking its best again with this Kobalt Max Trim & Clear Extended Runtime Kit ($189), which features a string trimmer/edger, blower, and backup battery packs.

The best part? You’ll never have to worry about topping these up with gas, as each gets 35 and 50 minutes of runtime per charge, respectively. But thanks to the extra battery, you’re almost assured to get the job done before you run out of juice!

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Patio & Garden Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

9 Ooni Koda 16 Outdoor Pizza Oven

Who needs delivery when you’ve got homemade? Tap into your inner pizzaiolo with an Ooni Koda 16 Outdoor Pizza Oven ($649) and turn your backyard into a pie-making paradise.

Ooni has also become a leader in the home pizza oven category—and the reviews show that it live sup to its reputation. “I will never regret this purchase,” writes one ecstatic customer.

“Very easy to use, makes excellent pizzas very quickly! 10/10 would recommend!” writes another.

10 Sta-Green Vegetable and Flower Garden Soil

Looking to really get things growing again this spring? It might be time to top your beds up with Sta-Green Vegetable and Flower Garden Soil ($2). Right now, Lowe’s is offering a quantity deal on the essential yard product at $10 for 5 bags. Pro-tip: It’s also ideal for repotting your houseplants!

11 Slickblue Floating Pool Lounge Island

What’s the only thing better than lounging next to the pool all day? Lounging on the pool all day! This Slickblue Floating Pool Lounge Island ($145.99) is the ideal way to luxuriate all summer long, complete with a retractable silver-coated sunshade for UV protection.