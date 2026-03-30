7 Best Lowe’s Spring Patio Finds Flying Off Shelves Now That the Season’s Here

Shop the 7 best Lowe's spring patio finds, from chic patio sets to viral dog topiaries.

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Now that the weather is finally getting better and spring is starting to pop, I have shifted my focus from indoors to outside. I usually start prepping my patio, pool area, and outdoor spaces for the warmer months right after Easter, and this year, with the frigid winter weather, I am more eager to get started than usual. Luckily, Lowe’s is here to help. The home improvement store has so many fantastic finds, ranging from outdoor furniture and decor to lighting fixtures. What should you shop for? Here are the 7 best Lowe’s spring patio finds flying off shelves now that the season is here.

1 This Beautiful Patio Set

You can outfit your patio furniture with a cozy, gorgeous sectional for a shockingly low price. The Sunshine Valley 5 -Piece Wicker 2 Patio Sofa Conversation Set with Beige Cushions is on sale for $789.99. “High quality, easy to assemble, very comfortable. Love it very much!” one shopper writes. “Great set that was easy to put together. It looks just like the picture when completed.It is very sturdy and looks substantial with thick, comfortable cushions. I love the fabric weaving and it looks as though the upholstery will be easy to keep clean as the surface is water resistant. Happy with my purchase!” another adds.

2 A Sleek Grill for Under $450

You don’t have to spend a ton of money to get your grilling season started. The Monument Mesa 405BZ Stainless Steel 5 -Burner Infrared Liquid Propane Gas Grill 1 -Side Burner is $449 and is a favorite of Lowe’s shoppers. “First is the quality build, all corners are built so the cover doesn’t snag when installed or removed the lid is solid and helps retain the heat, the variable heat controls allow low or very high heat. the quality stainless will last for years. The searing station in the middle is priceless,” writes one.

3 A Great Outdoor Rug

Don’t forget to put down an outdoor rug on your patio to create the ultimate outdoor living space. This allen + roth outdoor area rug is washable and pet-friendly, and costs just $198. “We love that this carpet is resistant to mildew and does not have a musty smell despite being on our concrete patio in recent rain storms,” writes a shopper.

4 A Boho Chic Egg Chair

Also from the allen + roth line is this boho fab allen + roth Emerald Cove Wicker Brown Steel Frame Stationary Egg Chair with Tan Cushioned Seat, $698. “Quality furniture AND cushions. You can’t find great cushions anymore. These are thick, FIRM and comfortable! So I’m love with this. It is extra wide too which was a nice surprise!” writes a shopper.

5 Outdoor Lights

Don’t overlook lighting. Customers love the modern look of this C Cattleya 2-Pack 4-in H Matte Black Hardwired Integrated LED Outdoor Wall Light, priced at $41.31.

6 And, this Set of Chairs and Table

Another allen + roth item that will upgrade your outdoor area? The allen + roth Ivy Meadows 3-Piece Wicker Patio Conversation Set with Blue Cushions. “These chairs are so comfortable and the fabric on the chairs is very waterproof, the table is just the right size for having snacks and drinks for two,” a shopper writes.

7 And, This Viral Dog Topiary

This naturae decor 24-in H x 10.24-in W Green Dog Topiary Garden Statue, aka the viral porch doodle, is a must-buy for dog lovers. “This small topiary dog is adorable. I have received many compliments and even an offer to buy it from me. It will remain ours at home!” one writes.