11 Best Lowe’s Sales Starting This Week
Lowe’s is welcoming spring the best way we know how–with a sale! Just in time for warmer weather, the retailer is offering major discounts on backyard lounge sets, gardening essentials, and name-brand power tools (for all those DIY projects you’ve been eyeing). From outdoor wicker sofas to wagon-shaped planters, keep reading to see the 11 best Lowe’s sales happening this week.
1
Dewalt 2-Tool 20-Volt Max Power Combo Kit
Savings: $100
Dewalt’s 2-Tool 20-Volt Max Power Combo Kit (on sale for $139) comes with a compact 20V MAX ½-inch Drill/Driver and the 20V MAX ¼-inch Impact Driver, as well as batteries, a charger, and soft carrying case with reinforced handles.
2
Dewalt 20-Volt 2-Pack Lithium-ion Batteries
Savings: $80
Never worry about your power tools running out of juice ever again. These Dewalt 20-Volt 2-Pack Lithium-ion Batteries (on sale for $99) work with all 20V MAX tools and chargers.
3
Rattan Outdoor Modular Sectional & Glass Coffee Table Set
Savings: $439
The XIZZI Rattan Outdoor Modular Sectional & Glass Coffee Table Set (on sale for $700) can comfortably seat up to six people, making it the perfect backdrop for spring entertaining. The cushioned seats are filled with extra-thick density padding, and their fabric is both fade- and water-resistant. Plus, the modular design means you can rearrange the pieces to best suit your space and hosting needs.
4
Two-Layer Raised Garden Bed
Savings: $75
My biggest gripe with gardening is the constant bending over and straining—but that won’t be an issue with the Jearey Two-Layer Raised Garden Bed (on sale for $185). The elevated planter makes potting a breeze, and it’s equipped with its own self-draining system. You can stow extra soil, tools, gear, and watering cans on the bottom bench.
5
Whirlpool Over-the-Range Microwave
Savings: $170
In the appliance section, we spotted a steep discount on the Whirlpool Over-the-Range Microwave (on sale for $249). It harnesses 1,000 watts of cooking power and has four built-in modes, including Defrost, Pizza, Popcorn and Soften/Melt.
6
ABS Blades Flush Mount Fandelier Ceiling Fan
Savings: $69
Upgrade your lighting situation with the Antoine ABS Blades Flush Mount Fandelier Ceiling Fan (on sale for $120), which boasts a sleek, modern design thanks to its caged frame and wood grain finish. Bonus: It’s compatible with both LED and incandescent bulbs.
7
Adjustable Height Overhead Garage Storage
Savings: $200
Crafted from heavy-duty steel, NewAge Products’ Adjustable Height Overhead Garage Storage (on sale for $200) can support up to 800 pounds of boxed items, sports gear, and more. And for added peace of mind, it also has diagonal support brackets for extra stability and a 1.5-inch lip so items don’t fall/tip over the edge.
8
Blue Wagon-Shaped Wood Planter
Savings: $40
Get your outdoor space ready for spring with this adorable Blue Wagon-Shaped Wood Planter (on sale for $59).
9
Ring Essential Security Set
Savings: $80
The Ring Essential Security Set (on sale for $100) has motion detection, two-way communication, and can capture up to 155 degrees of field view. The smart device stores security footage for 180 days.
“This is a great home security/monitoring starter set from Ring,” says one shopper. “I also think that the size of the doorbell is a crime deterrent itself because people can see it from far away, and know that they will be captured on camera.”
10
Wicker Hanging Swing Chair
Savings: $241
Meet your new outdoor reading nook: Upland’s Wicker Hanging Swing Chair (on sale for $798). Shoppers praise its durability and comfort level, with many noting their purchase also included a covering.
“Perfect area to sit on my deck and enjoy the summer time with a beverage and a good book,” gushed a five-star reviewer.
11
2-Piece Wicker Patio Sofa Conversation Set
Savings: $160
The Sunshine Valley 2-Piece Wicker Patio Sofa Conversation Set (on sale for $390) is made from all-weather rattan and top-quality fabric that’s removable, breathable, quick-drying, and resistant to both UV rays and stains. The coffee table is also built with a storage rack for games, pool towels, or toys.