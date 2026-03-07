 Skip to content

11 Best Lowe’s Sales Starting This Week

March 7, 2026
Save up to $439 on best-selling products.
March 7, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Lowe’s is welcoming spring the best way we know how–with a sale! Just in time for warmer weather, the retailer is offering major discounts on backyard lounge sets, gardening essentials, and name-brand power tools (for all those DIY projects you’ve been eyeing). From outdoor wicker sofas to wagon-shaped planters, keep reading to see the 11 best Lowe’s sales happening this week.

1
Dewalt 2-Tool 20-Volt Max Power Combo Kit

Dewalt 2-Tool 20-Volt Max Power Combo Kit
Lowe’s

Savings: $100

Dewalt’s 2-Tool 20-Volt Max Power Combo Kit (on sale for $139) comes with a compact 20V MAX ½-inch Drill/Driver and the 20V MAX ¼-inch Impact Driver, as well as batteries, a charger, and soft carrying case with reinforced handles.

2
Dewalt 20-Volt 2-Pack Lithium-ion Batteries

Dewalt 20-Volt 2-Pack Lithium-ion Batteries
Lowe’s

Savings: $80

Never worry about your power tools running out of juice ever again. These Dewalt 20-Volt 2-Pack Lithium-ion Batteries (on sale for $99) work with all 20V MAX tools and chargers.

3
Rattan Outdoor Modular Sectional & Glass Coffee Table Set

Rattan Outdoor Modular Sectional & Glass Coffee Table Set
Lowe’s

Savings: $439

The XIZZI Rattan Outdoor Modular Sectional & Glass Coffee Table Set (on sale for $700) can comfortably seat up to six people, making it the perfect backdrop for spring entertaining. The cushioned seats are filled with extra-thick density padding, and their fabric is both fade- and water-resistant. Plus, the modular design means you can rearrange the pieces to best suit your space and hosting needs.

4
Two-Layer Raised Garden Bed

dark green Two-Layer Raised Garden Bed
Lowe’s

Savings: $75

My biggest gripe with gardening is the constant bending over and straining—but that won’t be an issue with the Jearey Two-Layer Raised Garden Bed (on sale for $185). The elevated planter makes potting a breeze, and it’s equipped with its own self-draining system. You can stow extra soil, tools, gear, and watering cans on the bottom bench.

5
Whirlpool Over-the-Range Microwave

Whirlpool Over-the-Range Microwave
Lowe’s

Savings: $170

In the appliance section, we spotted a steep discount on the Whirlpool Over-the-Range Microwave (on sale for $249). It harnesses 1,000 watts of cooking power and has four built-in modes, including Defrost, Pizza, Popcorn and Soften/Melt.

6
ABS Blades Flush Mount Fandelier Ceiling Fan

Flush Mount Fandelier Ceiling Fan
v

Savings: $69

Upgrade your lighting situation with the Antoine ABS Blades Flush Mount Fandelier Ceiling Fan (on sale for $120), which boasts a sleek, modern design thanks to its caged frame and wood grain finish. Bonus: It’s compatible with both LED and incandescent bulbs.

7
Adjustable Height Overhead Garage Storage

Overhead Garage Storage
Lowe’s

Savings: $200

Crafted from heavy-duty steel, NewAge Products’ Adjustable Height Overhead Garage Storage (on sale for $200) can support up to 800 pounds of boxed items, sports gear, and more. And for added peace of mind, it also has diagonal support brackets for extra stability and a 1.5-inch lip so items don’t fall/tip over the edge.

8
Blue Wagon-Shaped Wood Planter

Blue Wagon-Shaped Wood Planter
Lowe’s

Savings: $40

Get your outdoor space ready for spring with this adorable Blue Wagon-Shaped Wood Planter (on sale for $59).

9
Ring Essential Security Set

Ring Essential Security Set
Lowe’s

Savings: $80

The Ring Essential Security Set (on sale for $100) has motion detection, two-way communication, and can capture up to 155 degrees of field view. The smart device stores security footage for 180 days.

“This is a great home security/monitoring starter set from Ring,” says one shopper. “I also think that the size of the doorbell is a crime deterrent itself because people can see it from far away, and know that they will be captured on camera.”

10
Wicker Hanging Swing Chair

Wicker Hanging Swing Chair
Lowe’s

Savings: $241

Meet your new outdoor reading nook: Upland’s Wicker Hanging Swing Chair (on sale for $798). Shoppers praise its durability and comfort level, with many noting their purchase also included a covering.

“Perfect area to sit on my deck and enjoy the summer time with a beverage and a good book,” gushed a five-star reviewer.

11
2-Piece Wicker Patio Sofa Conversation Set

Wicker Patio Sofa Conversation Set
Lowe’s

Savings: $160

The Sunshine Valley 2-Piece Wicker Patio Sofa Conversation Set (on sale for $390) is made from all-weather rattan and top-quality fabric that’s removable, breathable, quick-drying, and resistant to both UV rays and stains. The coffee table is also built with a storage rack for games, pool towels, or toys.

Emily Weaver
Emily is a NYC-based freelance entertainment and lifestyle writer — though, she’ll never pass up the opportunity to talk about women’s health and sports (she thrives during the Olympics). Read more
