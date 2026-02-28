11 Best Home Depot Sales Starting This Week

The latest discounts cover everything you'll need for a spring refresh, from tools to fixtures.

There’s just something about the return of spring that makes it easier to get started on that ever-growing list of home projects, whether it’s getting your outdoor space ready for the season or finally completing those light touch-ups around the house. And if you need another reason to get started, you could also add the latest sales to kick off at Home Depot to that list.

The home improvement retailer is slashing prices on everything from gardening tools to high-end fixtures, making the whole process easier on your budget overall. Read on for the best Home Depot sales starting this week.

1 Homelite Cordless Hedge Trimmer

Savings: $40

Getting your yard back into seasonal shape can be one of the earliest tasks you have to tackle, but we all know that’s just the beginning of a long season of maintenance. This Homelite Cordless Hedge Trimmer is the kind of tool that makes keeping your bushes and shrubs well-manicured a breeze. And if you’re hoping to round out the set for top-to-bottom lawncare, you can also pick up a Homelite Cordless String Trimmer/Edger, which is on sale for $40 off, too!

2 Ryobi Cordless Oscillating Multi-Tool

Savings: $94

Any moderate to heavy home improvement project will likely require a full set of tools, and that’s not truly complete with the help of a Ryobi Cordless Oscillating Multi-Tool. Whether it’s cutting drywall, grinding grout, or cutting wood, this handy instrument can be a true lifesaver.

Customers say they appreciate how the tool is powerful yet still relatively quiet. “I really like its powerful versatility, which makes the Multi-Tool fit for many uses,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “Its adjustable-speed dial provides even more flexibility.”

3 Ryobi Lithium-Ion Battery 2-Pack

Savings: $139

The only thing that can cut the workday short is running out of juice. You can ensure the job gets done with a Ryobi Lithium-Ion Battery 2-Pack, which currently provides the backup you need at 50 percent off the listed price. Of course, this is a no-brainer buy for anyone who’s amassing a collection of Ryobi tools!

4 Home Decorators Collection Collette Bath Vanity

Savings: $520

While a bathroom overhaul can be a daunting project to undertake, this Home Decorators Collection Collette Bath Vanity can make the job a lot easier. The regal piece is made of oak and marble-topped, complete with pedestal legs that give it a high-design look for a lot less money.

“The quality is great, and it looks more expensive than it is!” gushes one happy customer in the reviews section.

5 MSI Herringbone Marble Floor and Wall Mosaic Tile

Savings: 47 Percent Off

Tile work is another one of those projects that always seems to get pushed back, often due to budget or time constraints. Fortunately, this Herringbone Marble Mesh-Mounted Floor and Wall Mosaic Tile, can help you save on both, providing a pre-established pattern that fits together much more quickly than doing it piece by piece.

A quick look at the reviews on the Home Depot website shows many customers calling the pieces “beautiful” and “gorgeous,” especially thanks to the fact that the multiple colors work well with pretty much any existing kitchen motif.

6 Henveton Pendant Light

Savings: $80

Sometimes, the best home improvements are the ones that help lighten things up a little bit—literally. This Henveton Pendant Light is adjustable in height, making it easy to install everywhere from an entryway to a dining room. The best part? Customers say the impressive piece is still relatively easy to install without any extra help.

7 Bluetti Portable Battery Generator

Savings: $616

Spring brings the return of outdoor activities with it, which means you’re going to need a power supply whenever you’re going further than your backyard. This Bluetti Portable Battery Generator is designed for outdoor use, making it perfect for activities like camping. You can also extend its use thanks to its solar recharging capabilities.

This item also happens to boast an impressive 4.8-star average on the Home Depot website, with customers saying they appreciate its portability and quick charging capabilities.

8 LNC Outdoor Wall Sconce

Savings: $30

Don’t let the idea of an exterior touch-up overwhelm you: This LNC Outdoor Wall Sconce makes a front porch glow-up so much easier to manage than you’ve probably realized. Customers say this piece is “stylish” and “elegant,” as well as being super simple to install.

9 Milwaukee 9-Tool Cordless Combo Kit

Savings: $550

Whether you’re starting fresh on your tool collection or hoping to replace your aging items, it’s hard to beat the deal on this Milwaukee 9-Tool Cordless Combo Kit. Already giving a value of $1,499 for much less, you’ll only pay $649 (or roughly 50 percent off) thanks to this sale price.

The kit comes with practically everything you’ll ever need, including a blower, drill, impact wrench, circular saw, multi-tool, and more. The fact that they’re all wireless will also make getting jobs done that much easier!

“Absolutely love this set,” gushes one reviewer. “I’ve replaced every cordless tool I had with this set, and it has exceeded my expectations. Only Milwaukee from now on! It outperforms everything else I had in my garage, and the battery life is phenomenal.”

10 Ryobi Screwdriver Set

Savings: $9

When fawning over power tools, it can be easy to forget that analog tools can be just as important to have on hand. This Ryobi Screwdriver Set more than covers you, complete with a dozen pieces ranging from small precision tools to larger ones. The set also includes different heads in multiple sizes, meaning you’ll always be prepared for the task at hand.

11 AKDY All-in-One Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink

Savings: $486

The old phrase “everything but the kitchen sink” certainly doesn’t apply to this AKDY All-in-One Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink. That’s because it ironically appears to have everything, including an easily movable drying rack, a produce washing trough, and a cutting board. And it’s still roughly half off right now!

“Absolutely beautiful!” writes one reviewer. “I would recommend buying this sink faucet combo with all the extra goodies! It is the cherry on top of my newly remodeled kitchen!”