11 Best Tractor Supply Presidents’ Day Sales Starting Now

Brainstorming your next home renovation project? This week shoppers can score major savings on hand tools, hardware, and outdoor power equipment during Tractor Supply’s Presidents’ Day sales event. The retailer also has a wide selection of discounted outdoor apparel (including name brands like Carhartt and Blue Mountain) and footwear for as little as $16. Keep reading to shop the 11 best Tractor Supply Presidents’ Day sales happening right now.

1 Cuisinart Cleanburn Smokeless Fire-Pit

Savings: $70

I love the ambiance of a crackling fire. But the lingering campfire smell? Not so much. That’s why I’m grabbing Cuisinart’s Cleanburn Smokeless Fire-Pit while it’s on sale for $230.

The lightweight pit has a carbon steel interior to help circulate airflow, while the double-wall design recycles outside air through the bottom vents to fuel the flames. “This hot air escapes through top vents, burning off ash and smoke for a faster, cleaner, and smokeless fire experience,” explains the brand.

2 Ridegcut Men’s Lightweight Packable Jacket

Savings: $44

This Ridegcut Men’s Lightweight Packable Jacket (on sale for $16) is made from waterproof, wind-resistant fabric and has an insulated polyfill layer to protect you from the harsh cold. Plus, there’s plenty of pockets and the jacket can fold up into a tiny square for easy packing.

3 Carhartt Women’s Rain Defender Montana Insulated Jacket

Savings: $45

It doesn’t get much cozier than this woman’s Carhartt Rain Defender Montana Insulated Jacket with its nylon exterior, sherpa fleece lining, and ribbed-knit cuffs. And, it has both interior and exterior pockets for your phone, wallet, keys, gloves, and other small items. The black jacket is marked down to $136, while the huckleberry color is just $115.

4 Wood Pellet Grill by Pit Boss Grills

Savings: $100

Just in time for backyard BBQ party season, Tractor Supply slashed the price on this 1000D3 Wood Pellet Grill by Pit Boss Grills (on sale for $450). It offers more than 1,000 square inches of cooking space, and it’s equipped with an adjustable flame broiler lever (compatible with grilling, smoking, searing, charring, baking, braising, and roasting).

5 Porter-Cable Cordless 20V Max Drill & Impact Driver Combo Tool Kit

Savings: $45

Both pieces in this Porter-Cable Cordless 20V Max Drill & Impact Driver Combo Tool Kit (on sale for $104) are equipped with ergonomic handles and built-in LED work lights for precision. The tools are recommended for medium to large building projects.

6 Muck Boot Company Edgewater Tall Neoprene & Rubber Boots

Savings: up to $40

More than 1,800 Tractor Supply shoppers have given these Muck Boot Company Edgewater Tall Neoprene & Rubber Boots (on sale for $70–$120) their stamp of approval.

“I’ve been wearing these for at least seven years now and couldn’t be more pleased with them. They’re extremely comfortable and I’ve never had a pair leak. I’ve also never had a pair wear out on me. They’re an extremely versatile boot, I wear them in summer and winter,” says one customer.

7 Weber Griddle 5-Piece Essentials Set

Savings: $10

Calling all grill masters! This stainless steel Weber Griddle 5-Piece Essentials Set (on sale for $50) has everything you need for your next BBQ dinner party, including a griddle spatula, scraper, flexible griddle spatula, and two squeeze bottles for oils, sauces, and dressings.

8 TSC BBQ Pellets

Savings: $9

During Tractor Supply’s Presidents’ Day sale, the company is offering two for $15 on its private label BBQ pellets. The 20-pound bags come in two flavors: TSC Craft Series Apple BBQ Pellets and TSC Craft Series Hickory BBQ Pellets.

9 Blue Mountain Women’s Insulated Puffer Vest

Savings: $30

Spring dressing is all about layers and this Blue Mountain Women’s Insulated Puffer Vest (on sale for $20) will be your secret spring wardrobe weapon—and again come fall!

10 JobSmart SAE Adjustable Wrenches

Savings: $15

Right now, this JobSmart SAE Adjustable Wrenches (on sale for $15) is 50 percent off. The tool set includes five different wrench sizes: 4 in., 6 in., 8 in., 10 in. and 12 in.

11 Dewalt Cordless 20V Combo Tool Kit

Savings: $99

Included in this Dewalt Cordless 20V Combo Tool Kit (on sale for $300) is a ½-inch drill, saw, 6 ½-inch circular saw, LED work light, 20V Max 2.OAh and 4.0Ah batteries, charger, and a carrying bag.