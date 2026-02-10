11 Top Best Buy Presidents’ Day Sales Starting This Week

Take advantage of this major event with savings on everything from TVs to refrigerators.

If you’ve been feeling the itch to upgrade your devices or appliances, you’re in luck: Best Buy is just one of the many stores hosting major sales this month for Presidents’ Day. The electronics retailer isn’t holding back with major discounts on everything from oven ranges to big screen TVs, with savings of over $800 in some cases. In fact, they’re so good you might be inspired to pick something up, whether it’s a new laptop or finally treating yourself to a modern washer. Read on for the top Best Buy Presidents’ Day sales starting this week.

1 LG 48″ OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV

Savings: $700

It’s nothing short of remarkable how much more affordable televisions have become over the past decade (not to mention how much lighter and easier they are to mount). If you’ve been sitting on the same set for some time, the deal on this LG 48″ OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV might be the thing that moves you to finally upgrade. With a 4.7-star rating on the Best Buy website, customers say they are “absolutely ecstatic” about the product, especially the OLED display.

“Don’t hesitate to buy this TV because you will not regret it at all,” one writes. “In fact, you’re going to wish you went OLED sooner, just like I did.”

2 ASUS Zenbook 16″ Touch Screen Laptop

Savings: $500

The rule with laptops should always be that when you know it’s time to replace it, you really know. Fortunately, this February, you can treat yourself with a ASUS Zenbook 16″ Touch Screen Laptop at a deep discount that knocks $500 off the list price. Customers say it’s “total eye candy” in reviews, adding that “colors just pop off the screen.”

“Honestly, I don’t think I’ve ever lugged around a laptop that felt this feather-light and still looked like it belongs on a magazine cover,” one raves in a 5-star review.

3 Apple iPad mini

Savings: $100

Whether you’re looking for an on-the-go streaming option or need to update your dated tablet, Best Buy’s markdown on this Apple iPad mini is pretty notable. Not only does it include the iconic computer company’s powerful A17 Pro chip for faster processing, but its slightly smaller size makes it even more portable, taking up next to no space in a handbag or backpack.

“If you’re debating whether to get the iPad Mini… let me save you the stress: get it, girl,” urges one “satisfied” customer in a 5-star review. “The size is honestly perfect. It’s lightweight and super comfortable to hold with one hand, but still big enough to watch movies, read, scroll, plan, or work without feeling cramped.”

4 LG Smart Front Load Washer

Savings: $450

Since it’s constantly in use, it’s not worth investing in a good washing machine. Not only does this LG Smart Front Load Washer include high-tech features that make the most of each cycle, but it’s also super spacious to accommodate extra-heavy loads.

“I love how I can now wash twice as much in a load as my previous 14-year-old LG washer,” writes one reviewer, adding that they also appreciate how quietly the appliance runs. “I even feel like my clothes are cleaner than they used to be.”

5 Samsung Bespoke French Door Smart Refrigerator

Savings: $860

As the hub of the kitchen, your fridge deserves to be state-of-the-art. This Samsung Bespoke French Door Smart Refrigerator certainly fits that description, with basic features like extra capacity and more advanced ones like WiFi connectivity and a built-in beverage center. In fact, customers gush about the latter (as well as the advanced ice-making system), saying the value of this essential appliance is hard to beat.

“Given its price, this refrigerator is a fantastic addition to nearly any home, especially for those who love to cook,” says one happy customer. “It has a ton of storage, the 3rd drawer is great, and the freezer has ample storage to get you further to the next time we have to go to the store.”

6 GE Slide-In Electric Convection Range

Savings: $485

Speaking of kitchen upgrades, home chefs will love this GE Slide-In Electric Convection Range for more than just its currently reduced price. Customers say they appreciate its nice-to-have touches like the warming station and air fryer, but also rave about how evenly the oven cooks, its spacious interior with plenty of room for larger food items, and its low profile.

7 Toshiba 32″ LED HD 720p Smart Fire TV

Savings: $55

Shopping for a smaller TV set for your bedroom, the kids’ playroom, or guest room? Consider the Toshiba 32″ LED HD 720p Smart Fire TV, which is currently discounted as part of Best Buy’s Presidents’ Day sale. Not only does it have a crystal clear picture and brilliant display, but it also comes pre-loaded with smart features that make it super easy to get streaming with no additional devices necessary.

Customers especially appreciate that there’s no lag when switching apps, and the menus are easy to navigate. And at just $75 with the sale price, it can be hard to say no to.

8 Shokz OpenRun Open-Ear Sport Headphones

Savings: $60

Noise-cancelling headphones are certainly perfect for some situations, but if you want to have an idea of what’s going on around you, you might want to consider a set of bone conduction headphones. These Shokz OpenRun Open-Ear Sport Headphones are designed specifically for runners, hikers, bikers, and walkers who want to listen to their favorite music and podcasts with crystal clear quality, but also keep tabs on nearby noises.

Besides being very durable and felxible that make it perfect for active situations, customers say they’re also very comfortable and lightweight. “This headset has saved me from headaches and not feel like I constantly have headphones on,” writes one customer who uses them for phone calls. “They are lightweight, the sound is awesome, and the people on the other end cannot hear a thing in my background.”

9 Insignia Chest Freezer

Savings: $400

Having extra freezer space is the best way to ensure you’re never without an easy meal or storage space for food prep. This Insignia Chest Freezer is the perfect garage add-on unit to supplement your kitchen’s freezer, providing 14 cubic feet of freezing storage space.

“The freezer is incredibly spacious, offering ample room to store everything I need with ease. It’s perfect for bulk storage, and I love how organized I can keep everything inside,” writes one happy customer, adding they also appreciate how quietly it runs.

10 Madden 26 Standard Edition for PlayStation 5

Savings: $35

Shopping for a gamer in your life? There’s no way they won’t appreciate Madden 26 Standard Edition for PlayStation 5, which is the most recent release of the iconic sports gaming franchise. And at 50 percent off, it’s an easy justification to grab a copy—especially now that the Super Bowl is behind us!

11 Arlo Smart Video Doorbell

Savings: $70

Whether you’re worried about porch pirates or just want an easier way to keep an eye on your home, an Arlo Smart Video Doorbell is something of a no-brainer purchase. With 2K HDR video, night vision, and crystal clear 2-way audio, you’ll always know what’s happening where it matters most.

Customers who’ve purchased the device say that installation is a breeze. They also really appreciate the high video quality and ease of use.