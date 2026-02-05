11 Best Harbor Freight Sales Starting This Month

From saws to step stools, you'll spend even less on vital tools and hardware in February.

It’s been a good start to 2026 for Harbor Freight shoppers, with plenty of sales and great new items hitting the shelves in January alone. And now that February has officially kicked off, it doesn’t appear that much will be changing when it comes to saving some serious money at the tool and equipment store. If you’ve been hoping to upgrade your workbench for less, there are a ton of deals you won’t want to miss. Read on for the best Harbor Freight sales starting this month.

1 Franklin 2-Step Stool

Savings: $10

Whether it’s getting things from up on high around the workshop or reaching something from the top shelf in the kitchen, there’s always use for a sturdy mini-ladder to give yourself that boost. This Franklin 2-Step Stool fits that bill, while also being affordable.

“Sturdy and very handy for getting into top cupboards,” writes one customer in a 5-star review. “The locking feature gives it extra security and peace of mind when standing on the top step.”

2 Bauer Compact Circular Saw

Savings: $69

In some cases, a table saw simply won’t cut it. If you’re looking for something with a little more portability, this Bauer Compact Circular Saw comes highly rated. Customers call it “excellent,” “easy to operate,” and “does the job quickly.”

“The saw has a lot of power, much more than I expected,” one satisfied customer writes.

3 Portland Electric Chainsaw

Savings: $10

If you’re clearing through branches in your yard, it’s hard to beat a Portland Electric Chainsaw. Not only is it currently on sale at Harbor Freight, but it’s already competitively priced against other brand-name versions.

“Highly recommend this saw,” one reviewer writes. “[I] used it for some fairly large diameter logs, went right through it with no trouble.”

4 Viking Digital Battery and System Tester

Savings: $10

When you’re taking stock of a charging system, you’re going to need specific hardware like this Viking Digital Battery and System Tester. It provides in-depth information on system health, charge, voltage, and more.

One customer says that the Viking model is easy to use and it compares to other brands they’ve tried in the past. “I have another brand twice the price, but I actually like the Viking Battery System Tester,” they admit.

5 Bauer Self-Leveling Cross-Line Laser Level

Savings: $15

Getting accurate measurements is positively vital during any job, which makes this Bauer Self-Leveling Cross-Line Laser Level a must-have. Shoppers say the currently discounted tool is perfect for everything from installing wall tile to building model railroads and everything in between.

“This product works great to help with leveling. Easy to use, too,” one 5-star review says.

6 McGraw Extended Air Die Grinder

Savings: $20

If you’re trying to get into hard-to-reach areas, you’re going to need a tool like this McGraw Extended Air Die Grinder. Despite being a bargain find at $19.99 at its current discounted price for Harbor Freight Inside Track Club members, happy customers say it’s an “awesome tool” and “very handy to own.”

7 U.S. General 4-Drawer Tech Cart

Savings: $70

Even at its highly competitive price point, this U.S. General 4-Drawer Tech Cart comes with practically everything you’d need in a unit like it, including automatic locking drawers, gas-assisted lift opening, and a bottom bulk storage tray.

Customers also gush about their love for the product. One says it’s “great price and quality,” while another simply calls it “out-freaking-standing.”

Another note that this mode seems to be identical to one sold at Lowe’s, only at a better price. “High quality materials, great fit and finish, and the casters seem to be very durable and roll freely. Happy with my purchase,” they write.

8 Pittsburgh Tire Inflator

Savings: $15

Absolutely no one likes to be caught with a flat. Thankfully, this Pittsburgh Tire Inflator is an affordable and reliable option for your garage.

“This thing is a must-have if you live in states with bad weather during the winter. Now, I never have to worry about having to stop to get air in my tires. This little machine does the job,” writes one ecstatic 5-star reviewer.

9 Electronic Fly and Insect Swatter

Savings: $3

When a bug problem gets bad, sometimes it’s necessary to bring out some heavier artillery. Fortunately, you’ll barely have to spend any more to really shoo those insects away with this Electronic Fly and Insect Swatter. Many customers muse about feeling like Serena Williams taking care of pesky bugs, saying that it “works very well” and saying it “works better than cider traps” for fruit flies.

10 Pittsburgh 5-Piece Ratcheting Combination Wrench Set

Savings: $12

As a toolbox essential, this Pittsburgh 5-Piece Ratcheting Combination Wrench Set is the perfect affordable upgrade, replacement, or starter kit for practically any job. With a 4.7-star rating on the Harbor Freight website, customers call out the “great product quality” and “great price” for the set.

“These metric ratcheting wrenches are perfect for working in confined spaces because of their fine-tooth design,” one customer writes. “These have become my go-to wrenches in my toolbox.”

11 Hercules Abrasive Cut-Off Saw

Savings: $40

Despite being able to handle heavy-duty cuts, the Hercules Abrasive Cut-Off Saw actually gets called out by customers as being incredibly lightweight and easy to move around a worksite.

“It has a lot of power, feels solid, and works smoothly,” one pleased customer writes.