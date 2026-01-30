11 Best New Tractor Supply Clothing Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Including styles from Wrangler, Carhartt, and Blue Mountain.

Tractor Supply is synonymous with tools, farm and ranch supplies, and lawn equipment. However, the outdoorsy retailer has an impressive selection of clothing, ranging from practical outdoor apparel to stylish casualwear.

In fact, Nicole Logan, SVP and general merchandise manager at Tractor Supply, recently told HBSDealer that apparel makes up 10 percent of the retailer’s business. She added that it’s a “growing segment,” especially in women’s wear, and thanks to the “cowboy chic style” seen in popular shows like Yellowstone and Landman.

With that in mind, we sifted through hundreds of new arrivals and rounded up the 11 best new cardigans, baby clothes, jeans, and spring layers from Wrangler, Carhartt, Blue Mountain, and more beloved brands at Tractor Supply.

1 American Farm Company Chicken Luxe Cardigan

This fuzzy American Farm Company Chicken Luxe Cardigan ($50) has an open-front design with ribbed-knit stitching along the cuffs and hemline. The lightweight cardigan is perfect for spring layering.

2 Ridgecut Men’s Trucker Jacket

A year-round staple, trucker jackets are great for transitional weather and layering. Take this Ridgecut Men’s Trucker Jacket (on sale for $68) for example—it’s crafted from a soft cotton-blend that offers superior flexibility and durability. It’s designed with a front zipper storm flap and snap closure, adjustable cuffs, a collared neckline for extra warmth, and interior/exterior pockets.

3 Cotton and Rye Wild Horse Print Maxi Dress

Did someone say yeehaw? Available in sizes S–XL, this Cotton and Rye Wild Horse Print Maxi Dress ($60) will look super cute with cowgirl boots or suede ankle booties; layer it under a jean jacket once the sun goes down.

4 Tractor Supply Cuffed Knit Beanie

Stay warm this winter in this cozy Tractor Supply Cuffed Knit Beanie (on sale for $5).

5 Wrangler Retro Bailey Wide-Leg Jeans

Designed for active lifestyles, Wrangler’s jeans rank high in durability, comfort, and versatility. The brand’s figure-flattering Retro Bailey Wide-Leg Jeans ($70) have a high-rise waistband and relaxed fit through the hips; plus, they’re easy to dress up or down.

6 Carhartt Infant & Toddler Clothing

Tractor Supply secretly has low prices on high-quality brands like Carhartt. For the new mom in your life, grab this Infant Boys’ Short Sleeve Tractor Bodysuit for just $12. If you’re a boy mom, we also found this cute Toddler Boys’ Short Sleeve Vehicle Tee ($12) and Toddler Boys’ Tractor Wrap Tee ($12).

7 Wrangler Retro Western Print Denim Jacket

Dubbed the “ultimate statement layer,” Wrangler’s Retro Western Print Denim Jacket ($72) has a laidback fit, toile pattern featuring cacti and wild horses, and convenient chest pockets.

8 Blue Mountain Men’s Button-Down Short-Sleeve Poplin Shirt

Perfect for everyday wear, this Blue Mountain Men’s Button-Down Short-Sleeve Poplin Shirt ($25) can be worn with jeans, khakis, and chinos.

9 Molly Yeh Chicken Crewneck Sweater

Grab this chunky knit Chicken Crewneck Sweater ($40) before it sells out. It’s part of Food Network star Molly Yeh‘s collaboration with Tractor Supply.

10 Wrangler Men’s Wrancher-Print Short-Sleeve Shirt

Another stellar Wrangler find, this Wrancher-Print Short-Sleeve Shirt ($27) has pointed front and back yokes, chest pockets, and a snap-button front closure.

11 American Farm Company Sage Chicken Bamboo Baby Zippy

Mamas will love this adorable American Farm Company Sage Chicken Bamboo Baby Zippy ($28), which is strategically designed with double zippers for easy diaper changing as well as fold-over mittens.