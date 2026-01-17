Save up to $100 on top-rated construction products.

When it comes to sourcing the best power tools and construction supplies, there’s a small number of home improvement chains you can trust. However, Harbor Freight consistently offers some of the best deals. It doesn’t matter how small or big the project is; the discount home improvement retailer has a wide selection of name-brand tools and hardware, as well as starter kits for DIYers. New inventory just hit shelves, so let’s dig into the 11 best Harbor Freight sales starting this week.

1 Bauer 20V Cordless Circular Saw

Savings: $74

The Bauer 20V Cordless Circular Saw (on sale for $45) is skillfully crafted to be able to cut lumber up to 2 ⅛-inch thick. “It handles most lumber with ease,” and “all the adjustment locks are solid and easy to operate,” says one shopper.

Another adds, “I’ve owned this product for approximately four years, I use it regularly and it never leaves me stranded.”

2 Bauer 5-inch Random Orbit Palm Sander

Savings: $23

Through Jan. 29, Inside Track Club Members can score this Bauer 5-Inch Random Orbit Palm Sander for only $20—that’s a 53 percent price reduction. It features six speed levels, a 2.8 amp motor fan, and a 3/32-inch orbit for a “supersmooth, swirl-free finish.”

3 Icon LED Rechargeable Magnetic Handheld Work Light

Savings: $10

No project is off limits with the Icon LED Rechargeable Magnetic Handheld Work Light ($30 for members), which can illuminate workspaces up to 100 square feet. It’s equipped with a hands-free magnetic base and an adjustable head that can rotate 180 degrees.

4 Pittsburgh 12-Ton Hydraulic Low-Profile Bottle Jack

Savings: $15

Constructed out of durable steel, this Pittsburgh 12-Ton Hydraulic Low-Profile Bottle Jack ($25 for members) can maneuver objects at 45- and 90-degree angles, with a lift range with a maximum height of 15 inches.

5 Pittsburgh Radiator Pressure Tester Kit

Savings: $40

According to shoppers, this Pittsburgh Radiator Pressure Tester Kit ($60 for members) “has everything you need to check multiple automobile makes and models for coolant leaks.” Inside the kit, you’ll find a thumb-operated relief valve and 13 radiator and expansion bottle adapters.

6 U.S. General Triple-Bank Top Chest

Savings: $100

Measuring 72 inches by 22 inches, this U.S. General Triple-Bank Top Chest ($900 for members) has 12 drawers for organizing and housing hand tools, power tools, and other miscellaneous supplies. It also has a built-in power port, so you don’t have to worry about wall outlet proximity or extension cords. Take your pick from nine colors.

7 Pittsburgh Four-Way Lug Wrench

Savings: $8

This Pittsburgh Four-Way Lug Wrench ($18 for members) is made of “drop-forged, chrome-plated steel construction” and fits the four most common lug nut sizes, including 7/8 inch, 13/16 inch, 3/4 inch, and 19 millimeters.

8 Haul-Master Tri-Fold Loading Ramps

Savings: $45

Calling all desert adrenaline junkies! Transport your dirt bikes and ATVs with ease using Haul-Master’s carbon steel Tri-Fold Loading Ramps ($90 for members), which attach to your car via safety chains and can support up to 1,000 pounds. The ramps are foldable for easy storage.

9 Bauer 36-Piece Variable-Speed Precision Crafting Rotary Tool Kit

Savings: $20

Bauer set out to make its 36-Piece Variable-Speed Precision Crafting Rotary Tool Kit ($20 for members) the “lightest crafting rotary tool on the market,” per Harbor Freight. It can engrave, polish, sand, and buff wood, glass, tile, ceramics, and metal.

10 Yukon Multipurpose Wall-Mount Tool Organizer

Savings: $5

Customize the Yukon Multipurpose Wall-Mount Tool Organizer ($10 for members) to fit your space’s needs using the four interlocking frames, which can be mounted separately or together as one mega rack. Use the steel hooks for long-handled tools, cables, and outdoor work jackets; hang handheld tools, sporting equipment, and hats with the pegs.

11 HFT All-Purpose Weather-Resistant Tarp

Savings: $40

The HFT All-Purpose Weather-Resistant Tarp ($100 for members) is designed to be indestructible thanks to its waterproof, industrial-grade material, rope-reinforced hems, and rust-resistant grommets. It has a coverage zone of up to 28 feet by 10 inches by 59 feet.