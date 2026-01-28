11 Best New Costco Sales Hitting Stores This Week

You could save big time on everything from furniture to kitchen appliances.

This week at Costco, you won’t only be saving money on bulk essentials: The warehouse retailer is also rolling out an impressive set of sales on items across its inventory. From kitchen appliances to furniture and electronics to skincare, you’ll be thrilled with these discounts—some of which run up to as much as $300. Read on for the best new Costco sales hitting stores this week that Best Life editors love.

1 Thomasville Storage Chair and Storage Ottoman

Savings: $300

It’s one thing to have a comfy place to sit in your living room while reading or binge-watching your favorite new shows. But with a Thomasville Gilroy Storage Chair and Storage Ottoman ($500), there’s also the added benefit of having a new place to store things like extra pillows, blankets, and more. This model also features a convenient USB charging port for your phone and devices.

2 Levoit Smart Air Purifier

Savings: $30

Anyone who’s already set up an air purifier in their home knows that it’s impossible to live without one after you’ve noticed all the benefits. Besides being great for fighting against allergies (and some serious health benefits), customers love that this Levoit Plasma Pro Core 300S-P Smart Air Purifier ($120) comes with a convenient app that helps unlock its full potential.

“This air purifier has amazing functionality and easily adjustable settings to fit your needs,” one buyer writes in a five-star review. “It has exceeded all of my expectations, and I would highly recommend it.”

3 Vinotemp 28-Bottle Wine Cooler

Savings: $200

Just because you don’t have an elaborate basement doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy that Nebbiolo, Chenin Blanc, or Tempranillo at the appropriate cellar temperature. This Vinotemp 28-Bottle Wine Cooler ($700) features two separate cooler zones set by touch screen controls, making it easy to stash reds, whites, rosés, and sparkling wines so they’re always ready to be served at a moment’s notice.

4 Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Refrigerator

Savings: $950

For decades, the fridge has not only been a way to store and freeze food, but also a home’s “town square” that carries important reminders, flyers, and more. But instead of relying on magnets, you can now get a little more sophisticated with the Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Refrigerator ($3,350), which features Family Hub+ technology that includes weather forecasts, reminders, shopping lists, and even scrolling photos.

“It is super silent, and, despite it fitting the same space as my previous one, it allows me to organize the space much more efficiently, thanks to the four doors,” writes one happy customer. “The 32-inch screen works great, and it is a nice-to-have addition in such a product, as it not only allows you to organize your activities, but it also allows you to control and set up the refrigerator quickly and easily.”

5 Rayven Dining Table and 4 Chairs

Savings: $250

The place where you gather to meet and enjoy a meal together each night deserves a little extra attention. This Rayven Dining Table and 4 Chairs ($750) is a comfy yet chic furniture option that’s also a lot easier on your decorating budget. And with a removable leaf section, it can easily contract and expand to fit your space or accommodate extra guests.

6 Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Toothbrush 2-pack

Savings: $100

There are few things as important in a daily routine as brushing your teeth, and without the proper hardware, you might be missing out. This Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Toothbrush 2-pack ($180) is perfect for couples looking to replace their existing setup, or for anyone looking for an extra they can keep stashed in their carry-on for travel.

Customers say they’re a major upgrade. “My teeth feel so clean after using,” writes one. “I used to have issues with my gums, but since I’ve been using this brand, my dentist has noticed a huge improvement.”

7 Diamond 14kt White Gold Stud Earrings

Savings: $100

Whether you’re looking for the perfect Valentine’s Day gift or simply want to treat yourself, everyone loves to save money on jewelry. These stunning Diamond 14kt White Gold Stud Earrings ($400) are an online-only item that are the perfect addition to any collection.

8 Brio Q20 Countertop Water Dispenser

Savings: $100

Tired of that funky taste coming from your tap? This Brio Q20 Countertop Water Dispenser ($400) can help, using reverse osmosis to remove impurities and a large six-liter tank that makes it possible to install anywhere you need it.

Customers also love it, saying “the water tastes great and it eliminates the need for single-use plastic bottles.”

9 Etude Collagen Cream 2-pack

Savings: $10

By now, shoppers know Costco can be a fantastic source for well-priced skincare products. That’s especially true when they’re on sale like this Etude Collagen Cream 2-pack ($30), which can hydrate and tighten up your skin for a fraction of the full price.

“It absorbs quickly, so it’s comfortable to use both at night and in the morning,” one long-time user writes in a five-star review. “The scent is almost nonexistent, making it perfect for daily use.”

10 AKG N9 Headphones

Savings: $50

Looking to upgrade what’s arguably the most essential electronic accessory in your daily arsenal? These AKG N9 Headphones ($190) not only feature noise-canceling technology, but they also provide everything needed for high-quality Zoom and telephone calls. And naturally, they also happen to sound great.

“I love these headphones. The clarity and detail are exceptional, [and] the build is very high quality,” writes one happy customer.

11 Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker PRO Plus

Savings: $50

Even if you don’t have a small kitchen, it’s always best to avoid single-use appliances and items. Fortunately, this Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker PRO Plus ($80) has 11 different functions, including slow cook, sear/sauté, bake, braise, proof, sous vide, steam, rice, pasta, oats, and keep warm. By replacing 17 different kitchen tools, it’s a veritable one-stop shop for home chefs!

“This thing is amazing! I have had it for a few weeks and have used it at least 3-4 times a week,” writes one customer. “This is beyond your regular crockpot. Ninja has outdone themselves again with this one!”