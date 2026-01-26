11 Best New Costco Arrivals Hitting Shelves End of Month

From massive TVs to viral furniture, these new Costco arrivals are landing right now.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Have you visited your local Costco recently? The warehouse is filling up with so many new items, ranging from the biggest big-screen television sets imaginable to cute spring and summer finds, and even sofas for your movie room. What should you look out for this week, according to our favorite Costco influencers? Here are the 11 best new Costco arrivals hitting shelves at the end of the month.

1 A Massive Television Set

Costco Buys shared about a massive television, arriving just in time for the Super Bowl. “This HUGE TCL 98″ QD-Mini LED TV is an absolute statement piece at Costco 👀 A true wall-filler with insanely sharp 4K clarity, deep contrast, and ultra-smooth motion that really shows off sports, movies, and gaming 🙌🏼 The Mini LED brightness looks incredible in person and gives this that real home-theater vibe 📡 ($1599.99),” they wrote.

2 A Premium Pet Bed

A few influencers shared about a luxury pet bed for pampered pooches. “This Beautyrest Platinum Quilted Top Pet Bed is sure to be a hit with your furry friends! 🐾 This bed features memory foam, a thick quilted surface, and a sturdy base that provides a cozy comfort your dog definitely deserves 🥰 A nice option for pets who like to stretch out or need a little joint relief 🐕‍🦺 ($44.99),” Costco Buys wrote. “Our dogs love it ! We’re using them in their xl size crates and they just fit!” commented a follower.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Deals Hitting Stores This Week.

3 Lunar New Year Pet Toys

Costco always has a great selection of dog toys. “Lunar New Year goodies for pups are officially at Costco 🧧 This festive 6-pack of dog toys is full of fun textures, squeakers, and bright designs that feel perfect for celebrating with your furry friend. Such a cute seasonal find and great if you like rotating new toys into your dog’s collection 🐾 ($17.99),” Costco Buys shared.

4 A Gorgeous Bedroom Set

Costco Savvy shared about a gorgeous bedroom set that looks like it’s straight from Pottery Barn. “Costco really said design your bedroom your way! 😱🛏️ This Universal Broadmoore collection lets you mix & match the bed, dresser, and nightstands for a pulled-together look, without committing to a full bundle. Available in Queen or King, with under-bed storage, soft-close drawers, and even built-in power + USB on the nightstands!” they captioned the post. “It’s a beautiful set,” agreed a follower. “Gorgeous,” added another.

5 A Luxurious Sectional

Costco Savvy also shared about a luxurious sectional. “Costco just dropped the Aiden & Ivy Derry Fabric Sectional! 😍🛋️ Clean-lined style, cloud-like cushions, and reversible back cushions = a total living room upgrade! Saw this in Costco 👀 ➡️ Also available online!” they wrote. “It’s so pretty!! And love the size,” added a follower.

6 The “Prettiest” Accent Cabinet

Costco Deals shared about the “prettiest” accent cabinet at Costco. “Meet the Thomasville Alessia 60″ Accent Cabinet! A perfect blend of modern elegance + real storage. The wire-brushed Art Deco doors, antiqued brass hardware, and solid wood construction deliver a quality, high-end product at an affordable price,” they wrote. “Works as a buffet, console, entry cabinet, or media cabinet. Available at Costco (in-store + online)!”

7 Men’s Hoka Sneakers

Run (literally) to your local Costco for name brand sneakers. “Men’s Hoka Arahi 8 shoes are at Wayne, NJ,” Costco Hot Buys revealed. “Love these,” added a follower.

8 A Disney Spring Train

Disney decor lovers, you will be excited about a new home decor item at the warehouse. Costco Twins shared about a Disney Train. “How cute is this Disney Spring Train! It’s adorable,” they wrote. “So cute I need this!!!” commented a follower. “So cute. Love seeing spring items arrive,” another added.

9 The Viral Refrigerator Sofa

Costco Twins shared about a new refrigerator couch. Yes, you read that correctly. A couch with a refrigerator attached. “WHAT! We don’t need this but we NEED this,” they wrote. “Who doesn’t need this! GENIUS.” Others agreed. “Such a brilliant couch concept!” a follower commented.

RELATED: 7 Best New Costco Home Finds Hitting Warehouses This Week.

10 A Triple Power Reclining Sectional

Costco Hot Finds wrote about a new sofa perfect for a movie room. “The ultimate movie watching sectional! This is the Barcalounger Carmelo!” she wrote about the new Thomasville sectional, adding “a throne for the king for sure,” in the comments. “LOVE the cup holders!!! Those come in clutch!” writes a shopper.

11 And, a BBQ Prep Station

Grilling season is coming and Costco is here for it. Costco Hot Finds shared a brand-new accompaniment for your grill. “Patio and grill prep station at Costco!” she wrote. “This is the bomb. Love that it has wheels so you can move it all around the patio with ease. I’m serving my BBQ off this bad boy!!” a follower commented.