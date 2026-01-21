7 Best New Costco Finds for People Over 50

From comfy jeans to smart fitness tech, these new Costco finds are perfect for shoppers over 50.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Costco is a popular place to shop, no matter your age. However, it is especially popular with those over 50. Some items seniors and older adults buy repeatedly offer significant value. Here are 7 new Costco finds for people over 50.

1 These Comfy Jeans

Gloria Vanderbilt Women’s Amanda Stretch Denim Jean, available in multiple color washes for just $18.99 a pair, are comfortable for over-50s. The style has over 31,000 perfect 5-star reviews. One shopper owns six pairs. “These are holding up beautifully,” they wrote. “I literally wear these five out of seven days a week because they fit they don’t stretch out and they’re really comfortable they have a lot of stretch.” Some seniors have been wearing them for decades. “I’ve been wearing these Gloria Vanderbilt Women’s Straight Leg Jeans from Costco for over 20 years… they’re the only jeans I’ll buy. Great fit, last forever, incredible price, and Costco guaranteed… what more could anyone want?” one writes.

2 This 6-Pack of T-Shirts

Older gents are fans of the Kirkland Signature Men’s Heavyweight Crew Tee, which come in a 6-pack for $26.99. “These are heavy cotton T-shirts with very good structure and fit. I have always wore a name brand t-shirt for the last 50 years. I loved these T-shirts. I will never buy any other. They are even long enough for 6’4″ guy,” one writes.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Deals Hitting Stores This Week.

3 Adult 50+ Multi Vitamins

Supplements are popular with seniors. Kirkland Signature Adult 50+ Mature Multi Vitamins & Minerals, 400 Tablets, $17.99, and pharmacisist approve. “I appreciate that many Kirkland nutritional products are USP certified. The USP, published by the United States Pharmacopeial Convention (independent non-profit), set standards for medicines, food ingredients,and dietary supplements to help to ensure that these products are of the appropriate identity, as well as strength, quality, purity, and consistency. USP certified products can be expected to be of high quality,” one says. “This was advised by our doctor Many Years ago and my husband and I have been taking it ever since.We are now in our 80’s and these vitamins are still giving us good health. We aren’t able to drive the 1 1/2 hours to Costco as often as we used to so home delivery is wonderful for us,” a shopper adds.

4 A Tool-Less Treadmill

Walking becomes more important as you get older. The Centr Runr Folding Tool-less Assembly Treadmill, $999.99. “As we are seniors, it definitely serves our purpose, especially when we can’t walk outdoors when the weather is inclement,” one shopper said. “I have had this treadmill for one month now and use it daily. It is very simple and does not have to be added to a subscription. I wanted a simple treadmill that I could use daily and it has an incline of 0 to 12. I love that it is simple without a comupter screen. I use it with my own iPad and bluetooth earbuds. Love the simpleness of this treadmill. If you are looking for a standard treadmill I woul recoomend the Centr Runr.”

5 Prescription Glasses

Lots of seniors swear by the Costco optical department. “I purchased a pair of prescription glasses at Costco last month for $250. An equivalent pair at Warby Parker would be $450. So that more than pays for my executive membership for the year,” a Redditor writes.

6 The Oura Ring

Another great item for seniors? The Oura Ring 4 Silver Smart Ring, Exclusive Bundle, which comes with an additional charger. “I’ve had mine for 3 months and I love it. I bought it primarily to track my sleep and it has been very helpful. I’ve modified some of my sleep patterns based on their feedback, and my sleep scores are slowly creeping up. They seem to track very closely with my own experiences with waking, restlessness, etc. For daytime, I’ve actually learned a bit about modifying my routines and habits to score more restful minutes and fewer physiological stress minutes. And I find that that the challenge of meeting my daily step goals really does have me getting out and about a bit more than I would otherwise. I don’t track calories so I can’t comment on that. I’m 78, and the Oura ring actually has me exercising slightly LESS than I was, and also encouraging me not to exercise too close to bedtime. I think I was pushing too hard previously, so the lessons have been good. Maybe it’s not as useful for a younger, more fit person – I have no way of knowing,” one writes.

RELATED: 7 Best New Costco Home Finds Hitting Warehouses This Week.

7 Kirkland Sneakers

You can’t go wrong with Kirkland Signature Men’s Sneaker, $32.99. “When I began my first power walk/run, the heel felt a bit stiff. However, after the first mile I noticed a better fit. Since then, I walk and run a 5K every day with these shoes. As someone suggested, I selected a size .5 larger than my normal shoe size. I don’t “run” a 5K because I’m 76 years old. My best shoe yet!” one shopper writes.