Costco shoppers are buzzing about these exciting new January arrivals hitting warehouses now.

It’s a new year and Costco is dropping so many new items! I haven’t been to my local warehouse since 2026 kicked off, but luckily, all my favorite Costco influencers have. They are sharing about the hottest new arrivals of the year, ranging from workout equipment and blenders to designer sneakers and sleeper sofas. There are so many fantastic finds at your store. Here are the 11 best Costco January new arrivals to grab fast.

1 Outdoor Items, Like This Calla Lilly Fountain

Many new outdoor items are trickling into stores as spring approaches. Costco Hot Finds shared about a gorgeous fountain. “It’s a calla lily fountain at Costco!” she wrote. The price? $189.99. “NEEEEEED!!! I carried calla lilies on my wedding day,” a shopper commented. “Such a pretty fountain,” another added.

2 Faux Hydrangeas That Look Real

Costco Hot Finds also shared about some fake flowers that look super real for $29.99. “These are faux hydrangeas at Costco but they look and feel SO real!” she captioned a video. They come in white, blue, and purple. “Beautiful!!” a shopper commented.

3 Workout Equipment

Costco New Deals shared about new exercise equipment. “There’s a new Elliptical at Costco that’s perfect for all your fitness movement needs this has both device and cup holders plus 3 levels of incline and 8 levels of resistance and console with program modes $299,” they wrote.

4 A Body Composition Scale

Costco New Deals also shared about the Taylor Body Composition Scale. “There’s a new Bluetooth smart scale at Costco that tracks weight, bmi, body fat % , muscle mass, bone mass and more theres also an app option that comes with it that tracks it and saves your progress!! Has anyone tried this yet? I am loving the price too under $20,” they wrote.

5 Rifle Paper Co X Loloi Accent Rugs

Costco New Deals also shared about gorgeous new rugs for $34.99. “New Rifle Paper co X Loloi wool accent Rugs at Costco and I’m loving all the Spring designs and colors too. These are 100% wool and also hand made in India!!” they wrote.

6 A New Juicer

Costco New shared about the Our Place Cold Press Batch Juicer. “You can grab it exclusively at Costco for $169.99 the Blue Salt color is available in warehouse, and you can also find Char + Steam online at Costco.com. What I love most is how easy this juicer is to use. It’s completely hands-free, fits whole fruits and veggies, runs super quiet, and gives you high juice yield with less foam and super dry pulp. Plus, it’s sleek and it looks good on my counter,” they wrote.

7 A Storage Rack

Costco Buys shared about an organizing essential. ” Organizing your garage gets a lot easier with the SafeRacks Storage Bin Rack once you see how it works! Even better, it’s $15 off NOW through 2/1! 👏🏼 It is built to hold up to five 27-gallon bins with sliding access so you are not constantly lifting and restacking everything 😍 The steel construction feels sturdy and it makes seasonal storage way more manageable 🔧 (54.99 after $15 off),” they wrote.

8 The New Coddle Luke Sectional

Cosco Buys also shared about The Coddle Luke Sleeper Sectional with Reversible Chaise and Storage. “This Costco-exclusive features a queen-size pull-out sleeper, a reversible chaise with hidden storage, 4 power outlets, USB-A + USB-C ports, and removable back cushions for easy cleaning and comfort!” they wrote. “What I love most is how thoughtfully it’s made:

✔️ Eco-friendly solid FSC®-certified hardwood frame for long-lasting strength

✔️ Intentionally firm, supportive cushions that soften over time

✔️ U-shaped design with room for the whole family

✔️ A modern, clean-lined look that works in any space.”

9 And, Hokas Are at the Warehouse

HOKA Women’s Arahi 8 running shoes just landed at Costco, “I’m PUMPED!” writes Costco Buys. “Choose from 3 cute colors, all with the support and comfort you’d expect from Hokas! If you need a supportive everyday sneaker that still feels lightweight, these are worth stopping your cart for! 😍 They are designed with stability in mind while still feeling smooth and comfortable for walks, long days on your feet, or training runs.” Get them for $119.99.

10 A Self-Watering Planter

Costco Savvy shared about a self-watering planter. “This self-watering cedar planter basically does the work for you!🌿 Real cedar wood + built-in watering system = healthier plants with way less effort. Perfect for herbs, veggies, or flowers…especially if you forget to water!” she says.

11 And, an Under Desk Treadmill

Costco Savvy also shared about a piece of cardio equipment that slides under your desk. “Start the new year off right..without leaving your desk! 🏃‍♂️ 💻 The KingSmith Walk & Work Pad slides under your desk so you can move more while you work. Quiet, simple, and perfect for those WFH days!” she wrote.