11 Best Home Depot New Arrivals Hitting Shelves This Week

From essential tools to beautiful fixtures, it's time to DIY.

If we’re being honest, home improvement buffs have seen a pretty stellar start to 2026, thanks to sales at Home Depot. And now, it appears there’s been no change in momentum as the store announces yet another drop of fantastic deals. From fantastic fixtures to essential tools, the store is still bringing its best—and your long-awaited fixer-upper projects are all the better for it. Read on for the best Home Depot new arrivals that are hitting shelves this week.

1 Makita LXT Battery Rapid Charger & Leaf Blower

Ask anyone on a worksite what their top wish is, and their likely answer would be “more batteries!” Now, anyone who is in the market for more ways to stay charged can also do so affordably, while picking up another key tool as a nifty bonus.

That’s because this Makita LXT Battery Rapid Charger & Leaf Blower Set ($199) not only features a fast way to juice up those precious power sources, but also includes a handy yard appliance thrown in for good measure. It’s a perfect BOGO deal!

2 Lirago Medicine Cabinet

Everyone wants to look their best when they look into the mirror—but it never hurts if the mirror itself looks good, too. Get an easy, chic overhaul of your bathroom with this Lirago Medicine Cabinet ($165), which features two removable shelves for personalized storage and an easy-to-install surface-mount option.

3 Dr. Planzen Artificial Bamboo Tree 24-Pack

Getting that green wall going in your backyard or along that privacy fence doesn’t have to involve waiting until midsummer for your plants to grow. With a Dr. Planzen Artificial Bamboo Tree 24-Pack ($117), you get an instant greenery effect (that also happens to be incredibly realistic-looking). It’s a great way to provide quick shade and added privacy.

4 Ryobi Cordless Reciprocating Saw

If you’ve got a job coming up that requires difficult cuts, you’re going to want this Ryobi Cordless Reciprocating Saw ($161) on hand. Not only does it have plenty of power with a cutting speed that’s twice as fast as its predecessor, but it also includes a set of blades, so you’ll have plenty of replacements at the ready as you go about your work.

5 Ames 3-Piece Landscaping Tool Set

It may not be time to get your yard back in gear quite yet, but wouldn’t you feel a lot better if you knew you were prepared for that first day of planting? Get ready with this Ames 3-Piece Landscaping Tool Set ($102), which includes a flat shovel, a pointed shovel, and a rake. It’s also a perfect one-stop shop option if you’ve been meaning to upgrade your entire gardening getup.

6 Edvivi Outdoor Wall Light

Sometimes, making a quick lighting switch can be one of the easiest ways to give your home an exterior facelift. This Edvivi Outdoor Wall Light ($74) brings a modern yet elegant look to any front porch, deck, or patio.

7 Arlo Battery Operated Outdoor Security Camera

Long gone are the days of home security relying solely on tricky alarm systems! With an Arlo Battery Operated Outdoor Security Camera ($124), you can keep an eye on your property no matter where you are.

Customers praise it for being a “great camera” that’s easy to install. “The video quality is great, bright, and super clear,” says one happy customer. “I like the audio quality too, and the motion control is super sensitive as I need.”

8 Yardgrace Propane Patio Heater

If you want to get the most mileage out of your outdoor space, you’re going to need a way to stay warm. Not only does this Yardgrace Propane Patio Heater ($196). Not only does its slender stature help disperse heat efficiently, but it also takes up less valuable floor space.

Customers who’ve purchased the item have gushed about how it exceeds their expectations.

“The pyramidal design in polished stainless steel looks spectacular in the garden or terrace,” one writes in a 5-star review. “It looks like an expensive decorative element, with that high, visible flame through the glass tube that creates a super-welcoming atmosphere, like a modern campfire without smoke or ash.”

9 Ryobi Pressure Washer

Planning on any cleaning projects come springtime? You can get prepared with this Ryobi Pressure Washer ($329). Not only does it include a 25-foot hose, but its wheeled mount makes it super easy to move around wherever you need it.

But don’t take our word for it: Impressed customers say it’s an “excellent choice” for this type of tool. It runs quietly, starts easily, and provides ample pressure to wash off heavy stains and cleans my house and sidewalk with ease,” says one reviewer.

10 8-Piece Fire Pit Conversation Set with Swivel Sofa Chairs

Part of the winter experience is daydreaming about being able to enjoy outdoor time with friends and family again. And if you want to hit the ground running when warmer days return, you might want to consider getting set up with this 8-Piece Fire Pit Conversation Set with Swivel Sofa Chairs ($2,000) for your backyard, deck, or patio.

“It went together easily and is well-made, with a sturdy construction,” writes one happy customer. “The beautiful colored stones create a nice ambiance, and it serves well as a table too. Overall, it’s a super nice fire pit that works well with our outdoor seating and is very nice for the price!”

11 Sofucor Indoor/Outdoor LED Ceiling Fan

Don’t pretend like you’re going to be OK sweating through another summer. Instead, get the airflow (and comfort) you deserve with a Sofucor Indoor/Outdoor LED Ceiling Fan ($150). With six different speeds, a timer, and a remote control, it’s a great way to reclaim your room from those stuffy conditions. Plus, it runs super silently and includes a built-in dimmer.