From Stanley-style mugs to quilts and jewelry, these Bass Pro Shops new arrivals are worth grabbing.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If you have never visited a Bass Pro Shops store, you are missing out. Sure, the massive emporium is best known for selling outdoor stuff, including guns, fishing gear, and archery items. However, it also sells so many other items, ranging from stuffed animals and toys to clothing and jewelry. What should you shop for at the outdoor store? Here are the 7 best Bass Pro Shops new arrivals hitting shelves this January.

1 Bass Pro Shops Stanley-Like Mugs

Shoppers love the Bass Pro Shops version of the Stanley. The Bass Pro Shops 40-oz. Mug with Slider Lid and Straw just dropped some new colors and patterns, $19.99 each. “Keeps water cold for hours. Comfortable grip, fits in cup holder in car,” writes a shopper. “Very nice features. Holds a lot, and fits in the smaller cup holders. Well priced. Great value, and quality,” adds another.

2 An Outdoor-Inspired Quilt

Bass also has a great selection of bedding. Shoppers are buying the Donna Sharp Deer Walk Ultra Comfort Quilt Set, $114.99 – $174.99. “I love this quilt (king size)! It’s super lightweight but surprisingly keeps you warm and cozy. The deer design and warm colors blend beautifully into the bedroom, perfect for the fall season. It really brings a cozy warmth to the space!” a shopper writes.

3 A Bass Pro Shops Canvas Bag

Store-themed tote bags are basically the new designer purse. This Bass Pro Shops Canvas Tote Bag will likely go viral, featuring an outdoorsy map of the country. Get it for $24.99 while you can.

4 An Alligator Stuffed Animal

Whenever we end up in a Bass Pro Shops store, my kids always run to the stuffed animal section. You never know what you might find there. One of the latest additions? The Wild Republic Living Stream Mini Baby Alligator Plush Toy, $19.99.

5 A Beautiful Turquoise Necklace

Bass is a surprising resource for beautiful jewelry. This Montana Silversmiths Mesa Bloom Necklace is one of the latest arrivals, $59.99. The silver piece has turquoise stones set in a large pendant, and will make a statement on anyone’s neck.

6 A Smartwatch for Golfers

Looking for a tracking watch? The Garmin Approach S44 GPS Golf Smartwatch, $299.99, has become a customer favorite with golfers. “I got it as a Christmas gift and let’s just say, it’s the best ive ever gotten! Don’t even need my range finder or anything, super accurate,’ writes one.

7 A Fry Pot

Bass Pro Shops 36-Qt. The Aluminum Fry Pot with Baskets and Spigot ($89.99) is game-changing for anyone who deep fries. The large rectangular fry pot has one basket for frying a batch of fish or wings, and a separate basket for onion rings or fries. It also includes a cooking thermometer.