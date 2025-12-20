6 Bass Pro Shops Christmas Gifts People Grab at the Last Minute

These Bass Pro Shops gifts are easy wins when you need something impressive fast.

Bass Pro Shops is so much more than a fishing store. Anyone who has ever walked into one of the super-sized, outdoorsy shops is well aware that there is something for everyone there, including men, women, and kids. If you are still crossing names off your list, visit your local store or the website to complete your shopping quickly. Here are 6 Bass Pro Shop gifts people grab at the last minute.

1 A Garmin Smartwatch

The Garmin fenix 7X Pro Sapphire Solar Titanium Multisport GPS Smartwatch in Carbon Gray is on major sale. Originally $999.99, now half off at $499.99. “Bought this to replace an Apple Watch and I am so glad I did. The features and accuracy for me are superior to my previous watch. I absolutely love how lone the battery lasts which is important for me since I am doing a lot of training and backpacking in the woods which requires tracking all day. Definitely would recommend to anyone looking for a fitness watch to help you track your activities and help you get the most of your training sessions,” writes a shopper.

2 Columbia for the Whole Family

Cross everyone off your list by investing in Columbia cold-weather gear. So many items for men, women, and kids are on sale right now. The Columbia Powder Lite II Jacket is up to 45 percent off. “Love this Jacket very warm and light weight. Fits well with enough room for layers,” writes a shopper. The Columbia Suttle Mountain Insulated Long Jacket is up to 40 percent off.

3 Stuffed Animals

One of my favorite sections of Bass Pro Shops stores is the stuffed animal selection. There are so many adorable dogs, ducks, fish, and more. This Bass Pro Shops Giant Stuffed Bluegill for Kids is unusually popular with shoppers and has been available for decades. “My grandparents bought me this self same fish around twenty years ago now when I was a very young boy. So, you could imagine my elation when after all this time when he’s old and falling apart I find they still sell the exact same pillow! Excellent as a body pillow for support when sleeping, as bright and colorful as I remember!” writes one.

4 A Fishing Game

Considering Bass Pro Shops is a fishing-inspired store, it should come as zero surprise that one of the best-selling games is the Melissa & Doug Catch and Count Fishing Game Play Set, $32.99. Shoppers love the high-quality, as the set is made from wood. “My new grandson is 2 and he loves this toy. It helps him with learning to use his hands it requires some skill. He loves it! thanks,” writes a shopper. “This game was perfect for my two year old son. It works on colors, numbers, and hand eye coordination which is perfect for his age! He loves it and plays it daily!” another adds.

5 A Trucker Cap Grill

You can buy grills anywhere, but only at Bass Pro Shops will you find the Bass Pro Shops Trucker Cap Charcoal Grill on sale for just $19.98. “Super cool grill. Compact and portable!” writes a shopper. “Definitely a show stopper design. I have the bobber one too.” Another adds: “Love this little bbq. Best purchase ever, would highly recommend.”

6 So Many Antler Decorations

If you have ever walked into a Bass store you are well aware that antlers are everywhere. Gift them with that spirit with the Bass Pro Shops Antler Bowl, $29.99. “I love them,” writes a shopper. If you don’t want a bowl, check out all the other antler gear the store has to offer.