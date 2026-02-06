11 Best Tractor Supply Sales Starting This Month

You can get everything from tools to apparel for way less right now.

There are few places with as broad an inventory under one roof as Tractor Supply, which is especially helpful when there’s a sale on. Now, everything from great clothing and toolbox essentials to home hardware and basic decor is available at even lower prices than usual. In some cases, you could save up to as much as $200 on specific items! Ready to see what’s in store? Read on for the best Tractor Supply sales starting this month.

1 DeWalt Combo Tool Kit

Savings: $99

Whether you want to upgrade your existing set or are starting from scratch, there’s no better time to invest in long-term purchases like power tools than during a sale. This DeWalt 4-Piece Combo Tool Kit includes all of the essentials, including a circular saw, power drill, reciprocating saw, and work light, along with the batteries and chargers required to operate them.

Customers seem to agree, with the product currently holding a 4.8-star average on the Tractor Supply website. They call it the “ultimate DIY kit” and the “best buy for your money,” with one saying: “One of the best cordless sets I have had. Batteries seem to last longer than most.”

2 Carhartt Men’s Sweatshirt

Savings: $15

As you may have noticed, this has been a pretty harsh winter! If you want to stay warm both indoors and out, we’d suggest getting yourself one of these Carhartt Men’s Sweatshirts while they’re even more affordable than usual. Made with midweight materials with a loose fit that makes it perfect for anyone on the go or busy at work, it’s the kind of wardrobe staple you really can’t be without.

3 Bosch Grinder Paddle

Savings: $75

A grinder is the type of tool that’s more of a must-have than most people realize. And if you’re going to invest, this Bosch Grinder Paddle is already a good decision, even when it’s not on sale. Happy customers rave about its design, saying the quick disc change feature is a true standout.

4 Red Shed Natural Coir Chicken Door Mat

Savings: $12

Never underestimate the ability of a good door mat to set the mood! After all, it’s the first thing anyone will see before they walk into your home. This Red Shed Natural Coir Chicken Door Mat not only serves as a helpful reminder to your guests, but also is a steal at the moment, thanks to its sale price.

5 Sportsman Portable Generator

Savings: $100

The thing with backup generators is that you should always have one on hand before you realize you’re going to need one. Stock up now for a little less with this Sportsman Portable Generator, which can not only help keep your home powered when the electricity goes out, but can also serve as a handy source on the worksite or while enjoying the outdoors.

Customers have said in their reviews that they appreciate the unit’s reliability. “This generator has been a great investment,” writes one, adding that it “has never let me down” and “has never failed to start.”

6 Big Horn Wood-Burning Fire Pit

Savings: $145

Want to get the most out of your backyard when the weather starts warming up? You can get a head start with a Big Horn Wood-Burning Fire Pit. Not only does it feature a convenient shelf and grill attachment that turns any outdoor session into a potential dinner party, but it also swivels 360 degrees.

“This fire pit was easy to assemble, heavy-duty, and user-friendly,” one customer writes in a 5-star review. “Different grilling levels and the swinging grate to make s’mores make this fire pit easy and fun!”

7 Red Shed Solar Outdoor Metal Lamp

Savings: $16

Looking to do a little upgrade outdoors but don’t have the time to run all that wiring? These Red Shed Solar Lamps are a quick and easy solution, providing glow via a solar-powered battery. It’s also available in multiple colors, so you can get the exact look you want:

8 Porter-Cable Max Drill/Impact Driver Combo Tool Kit

Savings: $60

Not all drilling jobs require the same power, so it’s always best to be prepared. And with this Porter-Cable Max Drill/Impact Driver Combo Tool Kit, you’ll have everything you need, whether you’re working with wood, metal, or more.

“Absolutely a terrific combo. Lots of power and great quality,” writes one happy customer.

9 US Stove Wood-Burning Cast-Iron Stove

Savings: $200

Ever dreamed of heating your home, barn, or workspace the old-fashioned way? This US Stove Wood-Burning Cast-Iron Stove is compact but mighty, with the ability to heat up to 900 square feet and generate up to 54,000 BTUs. It also features an integrated cooking surface on top as an added use case.

“It’s a lifesaver. Works beautifully, simple but elegant,” gushes one customer in a review. “All of that sounds mushy, but it’s true. It’s awesome.”

10 Carhartt Women’s Graphic Sweatshirt

Savings: $28

Everyone needs something that’s casual, comfortable, and good-looking in their wardrobe, and this Carhartt Women’s Graphic Sweatshirt fits that description. Made from blended cotton, it provides just enough warmth without becoming too stuffy when you get back indoors. Customers also rave about the “excellent quality” and how it’s “loose enough to layer.”

11 Skechers Boy’s John Deere Shoes

Savings: $28

When you’re a kid, the only thing in the world that could possibly be cooler than light-up shoes are light-up shoes that look like a tractor. Skechers Boy’s John Deere Adventure Track-Rugged-Brights are the kind of apparel that will get your little ones excited to run out the door.