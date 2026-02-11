11 Best Lowe’s Sales Starting This Month

You could save as much as $1,200 on everything from grills to robotic lawnmowers.

As we push through this last full month of winter, it’s only natural to start planning for the warmer months ahead. And if you’ve already been perusing February sales for items that could help you complete your growing list of home projects, you’ll need to check out what’s happening at Lowe’s. The home improvement store is deeply slashing prices on some high-ticket items, making it super easy to save on those patio essentials, power tools, and everything in between. Ready to get a head start on those upgrades? Read on for the best Lowe’s sales starting this month.

1 COWSAR Propane Gas Grill

Savings: $430

If the cold weather has you ready to make the most of this upcoming spring and summer, you might want to consider this COWSAR Propane Gas Grill, which features 383 square inches of grilling space and a convenient side burner. Customers say it’s very easy to assemble and that its stainless steel construction looks “amazing.”

2 Uolfin Teardrop Mini Hanging Pendant Light

Savings: $50

A little lighting upgrade can be one of the easiest and budget-friendly ways to get a great new look. Why not literally brighten things up with a Uolfin Teardrop Mini Hanging Pendant Light? Designed to perfectly match your farmhouse aesthetic, customers say they appreciate how easy it is to adjust its height and how good it is for practically any room in the house.

3 VIKIO Under Cabinet Range Hood

Savings: $310

It doesn’t matter if you’re a super attentive cook: Some foods just put off more smoke than others when they hit that hot pan. Fortunately, you can avoid a total smokeout with a VIKIO Under Cabinet Range Hood. Several five-star reviews mention how easy the unit is to install, with others saying they appreciate how bright the light is and how easy it is to clean.

4 EcoFlow Portable Power Station

Savings: $545

Whether you need juice on the go or you want to be prepared for a possible power outage, there’s practically nothing this EcoFlow Portable Power Station can’t do. With enough power to keep a laptop running for 17 hours, a TV running for seven to 14 hours, and provide 89 phone charges, it’s clearly helpful in an emergency.

It also has enough power to run a microwave, car refrigerator, coffee maker, and electric grill, making it the ideal power source for the campsite or beach.

The product boasts a 4.9-star rating out of 5 on the Lowe’s website, with customers gushing about its versatility. Specifically, shoppers love how quickly it charges and how lightweight it is to transport.

5 COWSAR Indoor Electric Space Heater

Savings: $31

If this winter has served as a reminder of anything, it’s that feeling cold really sucks. Tackling the draftiness of your home office or living room with a COWSAR Indoor Electric Space Heater can certainly help, though! The personal-sized warming device heats up instantly and can cover a large room up to 130 square feet in size.

The item also holds a perfect 5-star average on the Lowe’s website. Customers love that it’s “relatively quiet” and “provides good heat.”

6 VEVOR Wrought Iron Handrail

Savings: $46

Whether you’re replacing a problematic piece or installing a new stairway, consider this VEVOR Wrought Iron Handrail. Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, this deeply discounted hardware essential might be the safety upgrade your home needs. This unit is also flexible, allowing it to fit multiple types of steps of all grades.

7 Segway Navimow Robotic Lawn Mower

Savings: $1,200

You’ve already outsourced your light vacuuming to a robotic helper. Are you ready to level up by handing off your yardwork, too? You can with a Segway Navimow Robotic Lawn Mower, covering up to half an acre of grass maintenance without you so much as having to lift a finger.

If the ludicrously deep discount isn’t enough to sell you, customers positively gush over how much time it saves them. “Absolutely one of the best things I’ve ever purchased,” writes one of them. “I use this mower at my rental property. It saves me time and money. Super easy to set up and use. I love it!”

8 EDYO LIVING 6-Piece Wicker Patio Sofa Conversation Set

Savings: $534

Picture it now: The breeze is warm, you’ve got a drink in your hand, and you’re enjoying a balmy spring night on your brand new outdoor furniture. If you want to set yourself up for making that scenario a reality, EDYO LIVING 6-Piece Wicker Patio Sofa Conversation Set is clearly the ticket to living out your outdoor entertaining dreams.

Not only does it provide plenty of places for you and your family or visiting company to sit down and relax outdoors, but customers also love how great the set looks on their patios. They say the fact that it’s very easy to assemble is just a bonus.

9 JEAREY 5-Piece Patio Dining Set

Savings: $290

Speaking of outdoor entertaining, you’ll also need a place to set your plates if dining al fresco is in your future. Jump on this JEAREY 5-Piece Patio Dining Set while it’s on sale, giving you everything you need to for hosting that outdoor meal (perhaps with a main fresh off that grill you just bought, too).

10 DeWalt Power Tool Combo Kit

Savings: $80

If you’re off to a start on your “new year, new projects” resolution, don’t fret! This DeWalt Power Tool Combo Kit provides both a power drill and an impact driver that will come in handy for any type of job you have on the horizon.

Of course, scoring some money off while purchasing such an essential set of tools is a huge win as it is. But customers also say the tools are “excellent” and “reliable,” even when they’re not on sale. “My husband loves this combo kit. He is making up projects just to use them,” admits one shopper.

11 Frigidaire Large Room Window Air Conditioner

Savings: $149

While it might feel impossible to remember feeling hot at the moment, you can count on high temperatures coming soon.

Instead of rushing out in a panic during the first heat wave, get prepared with this Frigidaire Large Room Window Air Conditioner while it’s on sale. This unit in particular can cover up to 550 square feet with blissfully chill air, and is even WiFi enabled for controlling with your Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant apps.

Besides effectively cooling things off, customers appreciate how easy it is to use (especially thanks to the app) and how quiet it runs even at the maximum setting.