9 Costco Presidents’ Day Deals Shoppers Are Grabbing Right Now

President’s Day is quickly approaching. However, you don’t have to wait until the weekend to take advantage of the epic sales. Costco dropped so many Presidents’ Day weekend sales early this year, offering ways to save on everything from major appliances (including dishwashers, refrigerators, ovens, and washers and dryers) to clothing and gadgets. What should you shop for to save big? Here are 9 Costco Presidents’ Day deals shoppers are grabbing now.

1 The NutriBullet Pro Plus

Have you had your eye on the NutriBullet Pro Plus 1200 Watt Personal Blender? Now is the time to buy it for $69.99 after $30 off. According to shoppers, it is “better and simpler to use” than the OG NutriBullet. “Making smoothies used to be a production but now we are making them anytime we feel like it. The engine is very powerful and the blades are cutting through ice and frozen fruits and dry fruits like it is melted butter. The best part is the easiness of clean-up. I am very happy with this purchase,” a shopper says.

2 A Bosch Dishwasher That Is “So Quiet”

Shopping for a dishwasher? Shoppers recommend the Bosch 800 Series Top Control Towel Bar Handle Dishwasher, currently on sale for $1,299.99 delivered after $250 off. “I love this new dishwasher. It’s so quiet. Also when the dishes are done, it just looks like you put clean dry dishes in it. I like that you can control it with your phone or the touch panel,” writes a shopper.

3 A Chic Sweater and Pants Set for Spring

Fashionistas love the Adrianna Papell Women’s Lightweight Sweater and Pant Set, $29.99 after $10 off, which is “Super comfortable and stylish,” shoppers maintain. “My son called them fancy pajamas. Honestly perfect for a travel day,” a shopper writes. “Super cute and comfortable; I will use it in the spring months. I bought the black and came back to order the green,” another says.

4 An All-Clad Deep Fryer

Now is the time to splurge on the All-Clad EZ Clean Pro Deep Fryer, 3.5 L, currently $40 off. “This is hands down the best smaller-sized deep fryer on the market! I was thrilled to see Costco finally stocking this top-notch product and wasted no time grabbing one. Unbeatable price for such high quality – don’t miss out!” a shopper says.

5 A Counter-Depth French Door Refrigerator That Is Fingerprint-Resistant

Another major appliance on major sale? The GE 22.1 cu. ft. Counter-Depth French Door Refrigerator with TwinChill Evaporators and Humidity-Controlled Drawers is a whopping $1,150 off. “We love everything about this fridge. The fingerprint resistant stainless steel on this GE fridge is awesome. The finish is beautiful, easily wipes clean with a damp cloth, and we have had zero issues with actual fingerprints (which are a common problem with regular stainless steel). After having side-by-side style refrigerators for the past 25+ years, it is a very welcome change to have the double-wide refrigerator section on the top.. We also really like the freezer location on the bottom as it is much easier to actually see what is in there. The Costco delivery process was great as well, where it was delivered exactly on schedule,” a shopper says.

6 A Washer and Dryer Set

The Samsung 5.5 cu. ft. Top Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and 7.4 cu. ft. Smart Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize set is a staggering $700 off. “It’s capable of doing extra large loads and does small ones just as well. It is truly a smart machine. Always the right amount of water and there’s a deep fill option. Everything comes out perfectly every time. I had originally gotten a Whirlpool with a dual agitator that I returned because it just didn’t work and had an LG that I was replacing. This machine is by far the best one I’ve used in decades,” a shopper writes. “Does an awesome job, large capacity tub fits my bed comforters,” another adds.

7 Apple Watches Are On Sale Too

Get the Apple Watch Series 11 (GPS) 42mm Sport Band for $299.99 after $90 off, or the Apple Watch SE 3 (GPS) 40mm Sport Band for $219.99 afer $20 off. “The battery easily lasts a full day, the display is brighter and more scratch-resistant, and the new hypertension and sleep-tracking features actually feel useful. It’s smooth, fast, and connects instantly with my iPhone,” writes a shopper.

8 Hotel Signature 800 Thread Count Sheets

A customer favorite bedding set is also on sale. The Hotel Signature 800-Thread-Count Cotton 6-piece Sheet Set starts at $89.99 after a $33 discount.

9 An Oven with a Built In Air Fryer

The Whirlpool 5.3 cu. ft. ELECTRIC 5-in-1 Air Fry Oven, is on sale for $759.99. “Fancy on a Budget,” writes a shopper. “I gave this stove five stars, mainly because it works really well, and the front burner is able to handle a very large pot, and for this price point, the features are really amazing, like air fry, roast, convection, etc, and I love the signal when the oven has achieved the set temperature. And even if you don’t cook, it just looks nice in the kitchen, with the stainless and the black top, it has snaz appeal,” a shopper says.