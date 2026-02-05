From viral furniture to outdoor upgrades, these Costco spring home finds shoppers are buying right now.

One of my favorite places to shop for home items that I didn’t know I needed is Costco. Every time I hit my local warehouse, I end up with so many items I didn’t come for, including bed and bath linens, organizational items, and even furniture. If you haven’t been to the store lately and are on a budget, I am warning you: DON’T Go. You will surely walk out with a full cart. What are people buying right now for their home at Costco? Here are the 11 best new Costco Spring home finds hitting shelves this week.

1 An Organic Pillow

Costco Deals shared about my favorite organic sleep brand. “Sleep naturally with @avocado.green Organic Pillow at Costco! Designed for cool, supportive comfort, this pillow features a breathable, lofty blend of organic kapok fiber + organic latex, wrapped in an organic cotton cover. Available online and at all Costco locations nationwide, including Alaska, Hawaii & Puerto Rico,” they wrote.

2 A Gorgeous Console

Costco Deals shared about a gorgeous console. “This might be the prettiest accent cabinet Costco has right now. Meet the Thomasville Alessia 60″ Accent Cabinet! A perfect blend of modern elegance + real storage. The wire-brushed Art Deco doors, antiqued brass hardware, and solid wood construction deliver a quality, high-end product at an affordable price,” they wrote. “Works as a buffet, console, entry cabinet, or media cabinet. Available at Costco (in-store + online)!”

3 Indoor/Outdoor Area Mats

Costco Buys shared about a great indoor/outdoor mat. “This Foss Indoor/Outdoor Area Mat from Mohawk Home is at Costco and it’s such a solid find if you want something that looks good but can actually handle real life! These are weather resistant, easy to clean, and work just as well outdoors as they do inside 🌿🏡 I also love that they come in neutral black and gray so they blend in easily with different spaces without overpowering everything…plus that price! 👏🏼 ($19.99),” they wrote.

4 The Viral Rotating Vanity

Costco Buys shared about the viral rotating vanity. “This rotating vanity setup is such a smart space-saving find at Costco 👀 The full-length mirror rotates open to reveal storage for jewelry, accessories, and everyday essentials, which makes it feel super functional without taking up much floor space 🙌🏼 Clean, modern, and surprisingly practical for bedrooms or dressing areas ($349.99),” they shared.

5 A Cooling Body Pillow

If you sleep hot, Costco Buys found a pillow for you. “Cooling body pillows are back at Costco and these are a must for warm sleepers 👀 The quilted knit fabric is designed to stay cool to the touch, and the oversized shape makes them great for side sleepers or anyone who likes extra support 🙌🏼 Love the neutral color options too ($14.99),” they wrote.

6 An Outdoor Gazebo

Costco Savvy found the ultimate item to transform your backyard. “Weekend backyard GOALS! 😍 This Yardistry 12×14 gazebo at Costco is giving all the summer vibes. Perfect for BBQs, family hangs, or just relaxing outside. Built with 100% FSC® certified wood and a sturdy aluminum roof, it’s made to last and looks amazing while doing it,” they wrote.

7 A Sofa with a Built in Refrigerator

Costco Hot Finds found a sofa with a built-in refrigerator, perfect for game days. The Alton Leather Power Sofa with Cooling Unit, $1,699, is going seriously viral. “It has a refrigerator! I would never get up 😂 It has built in chargers too!” she wrote.

8 Collapsible Storage Bins

Costco Hot Buys shared clever collapsible storage bins. “A set of 3 collapsible fabric storage boxes that folds away and is lightweight. The lids are attached so you won’t lose them. What might you use these for?” they captioned the post.

9 An Outdoor Prep Station

Costco Does It Again shared about an Outdoor Prep Station to go alongside your grill, which will help up your gourmet outdoor cooking skills this spring and summer. “How awesome is this?! Outdoor prep station!” they wrote abou tthe $349.99 item.

10 Accent Rugs

Costco Twins found some amazing accent rugs. “How great are these for $21.99!” they captioned the post. “Gorgeous,” commented a follower. “Love the colors ! I need a runner in those,” another said.

11 Beautiful Ceramic Planters

Costco Twins shared some gorgeous planters, perfect for indoor or outdoor use. “How beautiful is this planter for $29.99! We ❤️ the color too!” they captioned the post. “Love this,” commented a follower.