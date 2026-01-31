New Costco kitchen finds this month include smart gadgets, cookware sets, and space-saving carts.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

There are so many great food items hitting Costco this month, and also some kitchen items that will majorly up your cooking and eating game. From sensational deals on salad spinners and the latest Ninja gadgets to gourmet pots and pans and even functional kitchen islands, I found so many great items for cooks this month. What should you shop for? Here are the 7 best new Costco kitchen finds hitting shelves in February.

1 A Great Salad Spinner Is on Sale

One of this week’s featured items in a Costco email was the Farberware Pump Activated Salad Spinner, $21.99. “It removes the water well. Spins at high speed. The bowl holding the water can be used to serve the salad. We had a salad spinner which we had to crank and its speed depended how fast we could crank it. This spinner is way easier to operate,” a shopper says. “Love this salad spinner! The break part is amazing. This is not like your old-school salad spinners that would just continue to spin until they were done. You can quickly spin it and pull it out. Love it!” another adds.

2 A New Ninja Gadget

The Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker PRO Plus with 11-in-1 Smart Cook System is the hottest new gadget from the brand and $50 off until March 1, $79.99. “This thing is amazing! I have had it more for a few weeks and have used it at least 3-4x a week. This is beyond your regular crockpot. Ninja has outdid themselves again with this one!” writes a shopper. “I love this slow cooker with so many settings, I can’t wait to check them all out,” adds another.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Deals Hitting Stores This Week.

3 A Set of the “Best” Dutch Ovens

Shoppers swear that this set of Merten & Storck 5.3-Quart Dutch Oven with Lid, 3.7-Quart Braiser with Lids is just as good as more expensive versions. And, it is just $149.99 for both. “Purchased last month. We were looking for something with the features of cast iron (even heat, searing capabilities) with less weight. These enameled stock pots fit the bill. We love cooking with them and enjoy the easy clean up even more. No stains, heat retention – all the best feature of enameled cast iron without the weight. Highly recommend,” a shopper says. “The best pots in every way – cooking, style, cleaning, and weight. Beats all the other competitors all around. No complaints and no disappointments ever,” another adds.

4 The Perfect Little Kitchen Cart

Shoppers love the added functionality of the TRINITY 3-tier Metal Kitchen Cart with Acacia Top, $139.99. “Very well made. No problem at all with assembly. The bolts have inserted sheaths, and they are all aligned correctly. The shelves are powder coated. The wheels are of a high quality. The cart far exceeds my expectations,” one shopper writes. “This cart is great! It is better in person! It was easy to put together and looks great in my kitchen,” another adds.

5 A Gorgeous GreenPan Set

This GreenPan GP5 Hard Anodized 11-piece Cookware Set is a favorite of Costco shoppers. “So far very good product. Non-stick, heavy bottoms and easy to clean. Very happy with first 30 days of use,” one writes. “Great set that heats evenly and food does not stick to them!” another adds. Get it for $299.99.

RELATED: 7 Best New Costco Home Finds Hitting Warehouses This Week.

6 A Cuisinart Smart Toaster

The Cuisinart SimpliTouch XL Color Touchscreen 2-Slice Toaster makes toasting sinple for $44.99. “I love that you can toast on one side or both sides. The bagel choice toasts on one side, so you need to put the cut side out to toast. It took a few tries to get it figured out. Now we’re very pleased,” one shopper says. “If you need a 2 slice toaster, this one is perfect!” another adds.

7 The Best Rice Cooker

The Tiger 5.5-Cup Micom Rice Cooker and Warmer is the best rice cooker, per shoppers, and $20 off, $99.99, until March 1. “I bought this about 8 months ago. all the functions work as intended. quick cooking does indeed cook in like 20 minutes but the regular functions cook way better. Recommend soaking your rice for 20 min to 1 hour before cooking. This gives it great texture,” one says. “Excellent quality rice cooker made in Japan. It is far better than the old rice cooker I am replacing. Price is excellent as well,” adds another.