11 Costco Home Decor Finds That Look Expensive This February

Have you shopped the home decor section at Costco recently? There are so many bougie finds at the warehouse and on the Costco website, home furnishings and decorations that look a lot more expensive than they actually are. From faux flowers and plants to sofas and designer candles, I found lots of amazing items this month. Here are 11 Costco home decor finds that look expensive.

1 A Faux Orchid Arrangement That Looks Real

I love fresh orchids, but it can be tricky to keep a plant alive. This Faux Phalaenopsis Orchid Arrangement, $229.99, looks super real and is jaw-dropping in person. “It arrived very well packaged and perfectly protected. The arrangement is absolutely beautiful, elegant, and realistic, and it’s quite heavy — you can feel the quality of the vase and materials. I placed it in my entryway, and it’s definitely a statement piece: it doesn’t need anything else around it; it steals all the attention,” a shopper writes. “This orchid arrangement is elegant, realistic and beautiful. I love it, especially for the price,” another adds.

2 A “Lifelike” Olive Tree

Shoppers also love the CGH Faux 8′ Olive Tree, $379.99. “This Olive tree is beautiful! The quality is amazing! The pot it’s in is sleek and stylish. The base of the tree is sturdy. The branches are lifelike. I absolutely love it! Would buy it again in a heartbeat,” one says. “Love this tree, leaf colors are not too dark and olives look realistic. I have white walls and trim and the pot is not too yellow. Realistic looking and nice height,” adds another.

3 Floating Wood Shelves that Are Well-Made

If you want to add some shelves to your wall, buy this Acacia Floating Wood Shelf, 2-pack for $43.99. “These are really beautiful shelves. They’re heavy, so I had my handyman install, rather than attempt a DIY,” a shopper writes. “These shelves are excellent for the money. The bracket that attaches to the wall is made proper. This has no SAG, and works exactly as described. The quality and workmanship are excellent. You cannot beat this for the money. I would recommend this to anyone looking for a floating shelf. Just make sure you hit the studs when you screw it in and the shelf will hold exactly as it states,” adds another.

4 Designer Looking Lamps

Shoppers confirm that this set of two Bentley Table Lamps look designer but cost just $99.99. “After a long search in high end stores, I settled on these lamps. The lamp is comparable to ones I looked at West Elm at a fraction of the cost. They are lightweight and tall and make an excellent addition to my living room. Not sure about other reviews, but I received two lamps,.two shades with hardware and two bulbs. It’s a steal in my opinion. I’ve never purchased a bad lamp from Costco but I’m over the moon with these,” a shopper writes.

5 Blackout Velvet Curtains

This set of Silk Home Total Blackout Velvet Window Curtains is a bougie and darkening addition to your space for $42.99. “We love these! I bought two sets and the room looks so much more plush now! These are really sturdy and solid, not too heavy, and they feel really soft and nice. I got the blue and they look really great, pretty true to the photo. They also block the light really well. My husband has light-sensitive eyes and he is so happy now with these blocking out the morning light. They’re such good quality and ESPECIALLY considering the price,” a shopper writes.

6 A “Sturdy” and “Well Made” Pouf

The Anji Mountain Handloom Pouf, Woven with Wool, $69.99 is “sturdy and well made. Love the white threading, very trendy,” writes a shopper. “Didn’t know I how much needed this pouf! The brown is not very dark. It blends in well as a neutral accessory for a small colorful living room. I use it as an ottoman for a petite sofa. Also works as a low side table,” she says.

7 Throw Pillows That Are “Beautiful”

Freshen up your sofa with this Nourison Mina Victory 2-pack Throw Pillows, $37.99. “These pillows were exactly what I needed. They are great quality and well worth the price. I strongly recommend,” one says. “I love them. They are beautiful,” another says.

8 Bougie Candles

Get the bougieNEST New York Scented Classic Candle, 8.1 oz., $39.97, $10 less than other stores. It is available in Bamboo, Ocean Mist, Grapefruit, and Moroccan Amber. “The candle scent is wonderful as I expected from the price. I don’t even have to light it before the scent mildly wafts thru the room. The essential oils make this a worthwhile candle to splurge on,” writes a shopper. “Such a nice scent. It’s calming and not overwhelming. No smoke, and burns for a long time,” adds another.

9 A Pendleton Throw

Looking for a blanket to cozify your sofa or bed? The Pendleton Reversible Plush Throw is $24.99 in a variety of patterns. “The quality of this product is much more than I expected. Looks fantastic in our guest bedroom,” writes a shopper. “The warmest, softest, snuggliest, 100% cotton, washable throw. Totally awesome product at an excellent price,” adds another.

10 Coddle Sofas

I am obsessed with Coddle sofas, living room furniture designed for functional living that is super chic and comfortable. I have the Coddle Luke in my playroom and the kids are obsessed. It is on sale for $999.99 after $300 off.

11 Water Hyacinth Storage Baskets

I love storage that doubles as decor, like the Seville Classics Water Hyacinth Storage Baskets, 4-pack, $32.99 after $9 off. They are “large and well made,” one shopper writes. “These are really great baskets, so glad I got them. Super sturdy and look great in my office unit. Highly recommend them!” another adds.