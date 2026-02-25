11 Best New Harbor Freight Sales Starting This Week

You could save as much as $275 on items like workshop essentials and must-have tools.

It’s true that, while it’s pretty much a bargain any day of the week, the savings can get truly jaw-dropping during Harbor Freight sales. And this month, the hardware retailer is keeping up with its track record and providing even more discounts on the kinds of items you’ll need all year long. From toolbox essentials to workshop must-haves, there’s something for everyone. Ready to save? Read on for the best new Harbor Freight sales starting this week.

1 Bauer Cyclone Dust Separator Attachment

Savings: $275

Keeping your workspace clean isn’t just about tidying up what’s lying around. This Bauer Cyclone Dust Separator Attachment is currently on clearance, making it a steal of a deal. Customers also appear to love how well it works, with many gushing over it in the reviews.

“I’ve been looking at the expensive ones for years, and tried a couple of DIY methods with mixed success. This one is phenomenal,” writes one. “Very little is making it past the cyclone.”

2 Maddox Trim Panel Scraper Set

Savings: $5

If you’re doing body work at home, you’ll absolutely need this Maddox Trim Panel Scraper Set. The 12-piece set comes with everything you need to remove trim and panels without damaging anything. The best part? You’ll save 73 percent compared to the competitor name brand price with this affordable version, too.

Reviewers say the set provides “everything you need” as a “great set of trim tools for the price.” They also call it a “great variety for most trim pieces and made with very sturdy material.”

3 Pittsburgh Low-Profile Aluminum Racing Floor Jack

Savings: $50

Mechanics know how important it is to havea lift that can get the job done safely and securely. This Pittsburgh Low-Profile Aluminum Racing Floor Jack can lift up to 5,000 pounds in just 3 pumps, making it the kind of workhorse you won’t want to be without in the garage.

4 Bauer Long-Throw Random Orbit DA Polisher

Savings: $20

Touch-up and refinishing work are finesse jobs by their very nature and require the right kind of tools to get things done right. This Bauer Long-Throw Random Orbit DA Polisher fits the bill, featuring a powerful motor that still won’t leave buffer trails. Customers who’ve purchased it rave about its variable speed control and how it “makes easy work of polishing cars.”

5 Power Probe Circuit Tester

Savings: $65

Doing electrical work requires more than just crimpers and cutters. With this Power Probe PP319FTC Circuit Tester, you’ll have readouts on all kinds of diagnostic functions, as well as checking for positive and negative circuits.

While the steep savings certainly don’t hurt, customers say the tool “makes electrical work easy” and that they would “tell friends to buy it.” Another says, “When it comes to automotive electronic diagnostics, this is a must-have tool.”

6 Vulcan PROTIG 205 Industrial Welder

Savings: $300

Welding setups can easily run through your budget. But a Vulcan PROTIG 205 Industrial Welder costs much less at Harbor Freight, where it beats the competing name-brand option by nearly $1,400 in price. Of course, this gets even better thanks to the current sale price available to the store’s Inside Track Club members.

“Great machine for the price, good in-depth features,” writes one happy customer. “I love this machine. Perfect shop tig machine. Great price and quality parts,” writes another.

7 Icon Metric Combination Wrench Set

Savings: $65

No matter what hand of handywork you’re doing, you probably won’t get very far without the basics on hand. This Icon Metric Combination Wrench Set comes with 14 pieces that are designed to provide a tighter grip and maximum torque. Customers in the reviews vouch that they’re very much comparable to much pricier name-brand versions, with many calling out the anti-slip capabilities as a huge plus.

8 Bauer Step Drill Bit

Savings: $20

When you need to drill a precise hole, you’re definitely going to want to have a Bauer Step Drill Bit on hand. This item features a black oxide coating for enhanced durability and automatically deburrs holes while drilling.

“This product is wonderful for the price point, and I have used it on large pieces of steel. It is holding up amazingly,” writes one customer in a 5-star review.

9 Icon Click Torque Wrench

Savings: $100

For truly secure fittings, not just any old wrench will do. This Icon Click Torque Wrench is a popular item at Harbor Freight that’s included in the latest sale, boasting a 4.9-star average (out of five) on the retailer’s website.

“Priced below the competition, performs great!” gushes one reviewer.

10 Badland Apex Long-Drum Winch

Savings: $80

When you positively need to pull with as much power as possible, consider the Badland Apex Long-Drum Winch. This UTV add-on has an impressive 5,500-pound capacity that features a wired remote for safe operation.

“I used this to upright a shipping container from its side. It was so powerful that it did the job without issue and then some,” writes one happy customer. “Plan to buy a second for another vehicle.”

11 Spectrum Premium Air Spray Gun

Savings: $40

Besides your new polisher, touch-up jobs and detail work will also require a little precision and control of a good airbrush. This Spectrum Premium Air Spray Gun is not only currently marked down, but customers also say it’s ideal for applying things like clear coats and solvent-based paints.

“I would highly recommend the spray gun for its price. It works great,” writes one happy customer.