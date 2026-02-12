11 Best P.C. Richard & Son President’s Day Sales Starting Now

'Tis the season to save big time on appliances, from mattresses to washing machines.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Savvy shoppers know that Presidents’ Day sales are one of the best times to purchase new appliances and electronics, especially at stores like P.C. Richard & Son, where quality products are the norm. And this year, the retailer certainly isn’t disappointing with deep discounts on a wide range of items.

Whether your fridge is on its last legs, you’re tired of an outdated washer, or you’re desperate for a good night’s sleep on a comfy mattress, you can save hundreds of dollars on top-tier brands in the coming weeks. Read on for the best P.C. Richard & Son President’s Day sales that are starting now.

RELATED: 11 Best Home Depot February Sales.

1 Casper Dream Medium Hybrid Queen Size Mattress

Savings: $574

Presidents’ Day sales are typically the best time to get a great deal on a new bed, and P.C. Richard & Son does not disappoint. Not only can you pick up a Casper Dream Medium Hybrid Queen Size Mattress in a box that you open at home, but it’s also made with breathable materials and a special foam layer that helps maximize your comfort.

“I never want to leave my bedroom, or even go on vacation, because of this mattress,” writes one customer in their review of the $1,325 mattress. “I’m pretty particular, but it’s exceeded my expectations, especially when it comes to comfort and value for the price!”

2 BedGear Pillows

Savings: Buy one, get one 50% off

If you’re going to upgrade your mattress, you might as well go all out! This month, P.C. Richard & Son is making it easy to ditch those old, stained headrests with brand new BedGear Pillows. The best part? The deal is for “buy one, get one 50 percent off,” which makes it super easy to shop for you and your sleeping partner’s individual needs.

These also aren’t your run-of-the-mill pillows, either: They’re performance pieces that are designed to never flatten. They even come with their own washable cover! They range from $100 to $300.

3 LG 24 in. Front Control Dishwasher

Savings: $451

Sick of it sounding like there’s a mulcher in the kitchen every time you run a load of dishes? Then it’s time to upgrade to an LG 24 in. Front Control Dishwasher. Boasting a high capacity and four powerful spray arms to get everything clean, this unit also runs on the brand’s LoDecibel technology, all but ensuring you’ll never hear a cycle run again.

“Cleans dishes very well and is quiet,” says one 5-star review, adding that they also appreciate the unit’s short cycle option for when a quick rinse is needed. It’s now $599.

4 LG Smart Over-the-Range Microwave

Savings: $271

This LG Smart Over-the-Range Microwave (now $329) is a hot deal this month. It includes a built-in sensor cook mode and several autocook options. It even connects with your other LG appliances, and can be fine-tuned using the brand’s ThinQ app.

“It reheats food very quickly and evenly,” writes one happy customer. “I love the streamlined look of the microwave, which does not have a handle on the door. Great value and very affordable.”

RELATED: 11 Best Lowe’s Sales Starting This Month.

5 Samsung Smart Front Load Washer

Savings: $351

This Samsung Smart Front Load Washer (now $799) is as functional as it is sleek-looking, complete with helpful settings like a sanitize cycle and smart connectivity. Customers say they love the “large capacity” and that the “connectivity is great,” but the high-tech aspects seem to really shine.

“The smart features are a game changer—I love being able to monitor and control cycles right from my phone, which makes laundry feel way less like a chore,” writes one reviewer. “The washer handles everything from heavy loads to delicate items beautifully, and my clothes come out fresh and well cared for every time.”

6 Frigidaire French Door Refrigerator

Savings: $851

When done right, your fridge can be so much more than just a place to store perishable foods. Take this Frigidaire French Door Refrigerator, which features auto-close doors to keep your items from accidentally spoiling and specialty crispers to keep your produce fresher for longer.

One customer says they “couldn’t be happier” with their purchase, adding that besides the “beautiful French doors,” the ice maker is also impressive. It’s on sale for $1,149.

7 LG Smart Air Fry Convection Gas Range

Savings: $751

It’s not a kitchen if you can’t fire up your food! This LG Smart Air Fry Convection Gas Range comes in at a remarkable 44 percent off during the P.C. Richard & Son Presidents’ Day sale, giving you the perfect opportunity to upgrade your current setup.

Clearly a customer favorite with a 4.7-star rating average on the store’s website, reviewers say they absolutely love the air fryer feature and the added storage drawer. Get it now for just $949.

8 LG Gas Dryer

Savings: $351

A great dryer is an absolute necessity if you want to get your laundry done fast. Keep things efficient with this LG Gas Dryer (now $649), which not only boasts an ultra-large capacity of 7.3 cubic feet but also intuitively adjusts drying cycles to save energy and time.

“It performs so well, and I absolutely love the dry sensing technology,” writes one reviewer. “My clothes are dry in half the time. I love the tune that my washer and dryer sing when the cycles are done. A must buy in my book!”

RELATED: 11 Top Best Buy Presidents’ Day Sales.

9 Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Savings: $100

With music and podcast portability everything these days, you owe it to yourself to have the best hardware to enhance the listening experience. These Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones are the kind of state-of-the-art tech audiophiles can really appreciate, providing crystal clear sound wirelessly via Bluetooth connection.

Besides their high performance, shoppers also love that the headset is lightweight and foldable for easy portability. They also really appreciate the long battery life, which can go for long periods without needing a recharge. They’re now 50 percent off, so you can score them for $100.

10 JBL Tune Buds 2 Noise Cancelling Earbuds

Savings: $50

Looking for something a little less bulky than over-ear headphones? These JBL Tune Buds 2 Noise Cancelling Earbuds (now $60) are tiny, but pack a powerful punch when it comes to sound quality.

Offering up to 48 hours of battery life, they’re perfectly portable—and also make it easy to take calls while on the go. You can also use the JBL app to fine-tune audio settings to your liking.

11 LG Home Theater Smart Sound Bar

Savings: $400

Not everything you listen to has to be through headphones! Get cozy on the couch with this LG Home Theater Smart Sound Bar, which features Dolby Atmos technology and a pair of rear surround speakers to truly enhance the experience—all for $400 off for a reduced price of $797.

Shoppers have taken to the review section to gush about the product, with one saying they “enhance anything we are watching on TV.” Another says, “If you like punchy bass, this is the choice.”