11 Best Kirkland’s Home Presidents’ Day Sales Starting Now

Next Monday is Presidents’ Day—A.K.A., the first big holiday sales event of the year. So if you’ve caught the redecorating itch, now is the time to splurge on high-quality furniture, rugs, seasonal decor, mirrors, and more. But at Kirkland’s Home, shoppers don’t have to wait until the weekend to score big. Kirkland’s Presidents’ Day sale is happening now, and we found savings of up to $360 on wood tables, trendy boucle chairs, and storage solutions. Here are the 11 best Kirkland’s Home Presidents’ Day sales to take advantage of this week.

1 Aiden Caramel Faux Leather Swivel Chair

Savings: $160

Upgrade your reading nook with this Aiden Caramel Faux Leather Swivel Chair (on sale for $240), which is designed with a curved silhouette, high armrests, and 360-degree swivel rotation. Best of all, no assembly is required!

2 Faux Wildflower & Botanical Wreath

Savings: $25

Shoppers say this Faux Wildflower & Botanical Wreath (on sale for $25) has a “warm and welcoming” design, and it adds “the perfect spring touch.”

3 Heart Icon Glass Tumbler

Savings: $3.21

Serve your Galentine’s Day cocktails in this charming Heart Icon Glass Tumbler (on sale for $5 each). Then, use it as your morning iced coffee tumbler.

4 Asher Brown Wood Tables

Total savings: $320

Revamping your living room? Dress up your space with Asher Brown’s Wood 3-Drawer Console Table (on sale for $240) and Wood 2-Drawer Coffee Table (on sale for $240), both of which are designed with turned legs, slatted drawers, and black hardware.

5 Boucle Swivel Accent Chair

Savings: $360

The compact frame and barrel shape of this Boucle Swivel Accent Chair (on sale for $540) were created specifically for small spaces, offering maximum functionality and spatial balance. And the soft, cozy texture brings a warm ambiance to the room, too. Choose from cream, beige, or navy blue.

6 Bronze Derose Metal Arch Wall Mirror

Savings: $39

If you enjoy thrifting antiques, this Bronze Derose Metal Arch Wall Mirror (on sale for $91) will seamlessly blend into your vintage aesthetic. It has a studded frame with a flower sprig.

7 Mixed Wildflower & Greenery Wreath

Savings: $25

This ready-to-display Mixed Wildflower & Greenery Wreath (on sale for $25) features faux lavender, heather, thistle, and mini wildflower petals, along with artificial greenery. It’s the perfect symbolism of spring.

8 Heart Dinnerware

Total savings: $14.81

Set your Galentine’s Day table with these red, white, and pink Scalloped Heart Salad Plates (on sale for $18 per four-pack), made from durable stoneware. Meanwhile, the Ruffle Heart Appetizer Plate (on sale for $4 each) can be used for finger foods or desserts. Both sets are microwave- and dishwasher-safe.

9 Margot Blue Floral Slipper Accent Chair

Savings: $120

Complete your living room setup with the Margot Blue Floral Slipper Accent Chair (on sale for $180). The armless chair has both tapered and turned legs, as well as scalloped trim.

10 Casey Cream Curio Cabinet

Savings: $280

According to shoppers, this Casey Cream Curio Cabinet (on sale for $420) is “classy yet versatile for just storage,” and it has a “decorative” design that’s “still functional to display more delicate items.” Added bonus: It arrives pre-built.

11 Upholstered Round Shoe Storage Ottoman

Savings: $76

In terms of savvy storage solutions, we’re eyeing this Upholstered Round Shoe Storage Ottoman (on sale for $114), which has 12 interior pockets for footwear. With the stylish button-tufted lid, no one will know you’re hiding shoes underneath!