7 Best Lowe’s Spring Patio Finds Flying Off Shelves This Week

Shop the 7 best Lowe's spring patio finds, from designer egg chairs to retro coolers.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

It’s hard to believe that patio season is almost here. After the most brutal winter in recent history, with snow still on the ground on the East Coast, the first official day of spring is just a few weeks away. I honestly can’t wait to start spending time outdoors, dining al fresco, lounging on outdoor sofas, and grilling steaks on the patio. Lowe’s has everything you need to get your spring and summer started on the right note. What should you shop for now? Here are the 7 best Lowe’s spring patio finds.

1 A Monument Mesa Grill

I just got my Monument Mesa 2 grill in the mail and can’t wait to set it up. Lowe’s has a bunch of grills from the budget-friendly brand, including this Monument Mesa 405BZ Stainless Steel 5 -Burner Infrared Liquid Propane Gas Grill 1 -Side Burner. The sleek BBQ is $449 and is a favorite of Lowe’s shoppers. “First is the quality build, all corners are built so the cover doesn’t snag when installed or removed the lid is solid and helps retain the heat, the variable heat controls allow low or very high heat. the quality stainless will last for years. The searing station in the middle is priceless,” writes one.

2 A Cozy, Designer-Looking Egg Chair

I love the allen + roth line at Lowe’s, offering designer-looking home furnishings for less. This gorgeous allen + roth Emerald Cove Wicker Brown Steel Frame Stationary Egg Chair with Tan Cushioned Seat, $698, is totally doing it for me. “Quality furniture AND cushions. You can’t find great cushions anymore. These are thick, FIRM and comfortable! So I’m love with this. It is extra wide too which was a nice surprise!” writes a shopper.

3 A Raised Planter Box

I can’t wait to grow veggies this spring. This Greenes Fence 24-in W x 48-in L x 31-in H Natural Cedar Cedar Raised Planter Box is perfect for growing all your produce or flowers. “Easy to assemble, looks good and works very well,” writes a shopper.

4 A 3-Piece Wicker Patio Set

This allen + roth Ivy Meadows 3 -Piece Wicker Patio Conversation Set with Blue Cushions comes with everything you need to enjoy an evening on the patio. “These chairs are so comfortable and the fabric on the chairs is very waterproof, the table is just the right size for having snacks and drinks for two,” a shopper writes.

5 A Retro-Looking Beverage Cooler

Why settle for a regular cooler when you can have this cooler cart on your patio? The Permasteel 80 Quart(s) White Insulated Beverage cooler is a fan favorite. “We love the 80 quart standing cooler with wheels. It kept the drinks cold and ice solid for 24 hours and looked like it would for days if needed,” one shopper writes.

6 A Gorgeous, Blue Glazed Planter

This allen + roth Round 9.6-in W x 9.6-in L Blue Glazed ceramic Indoor/Outdoor Planter is a statement maker for larger plants. “Beautiful color and nice heavy planter,” a shopper writes about the $34.98 item.

7 And, Dog Topiaries

If you are a dog lover, this naturae decor 24-in H x 10.24-in W Green Dog Topiary Garden Statue is the perfect outdoor decoration that some shoppers are referring to as a porch doodle. “This small topiary dog is adorable. I have received many compliments and even an offer to buy it from me. It will remain ours at home!” one writes.