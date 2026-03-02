7 Best Aldi Home Finds Shoppers are Loving This March

These Aldi home finds are perfect for a new look.

Are you doing some spring cleaning and trying to get your home decorated for the changing season? Head to Aldi, where the aisles are getting stocked with so many fantastic finds this month. To kick off the first month of spring, the new arrivals section is filling up with cleaning essentials, organization must-haves, and little decorative items to help your home look, feel, and smell like spring. What should you shop for this month? Here are the 7 best Aldi home finds shoppers are loving this month.

When was the last time you refreshed your cleaning supplies? Aldi is here to restock your closet, dropping lots of helpful products, including the Easy Home Dustpan & Brush Set for $4.99. “Make quick clean ups easy with the Premium Dustpan & Brush Set,” the brand says. “This stylish and functional set includes one dustpan and one bamboo handled brush with soft bristles. Handles clip together for compact storage.”

2 New Doormats

If your doormat looks anything like mine after this long, snowy winter, you are on the market for a new one. Aldi is making its new collection affordable and enticing with a bunch of new styles priced at $6.99. How beautiful is the KIRKTON HOUSE Coir Mat Sunflower Slice? The bright and cheery welcome mat is made with durable natural fibers, is skid-resistant, and is designed to easily clean dirt off your shoes.

3 A DustBuster Dupe

The Aldi DustBuster dupe, perfect for little spills and crevice cleans, is a must-buy for $29.99. The Ambiano Handheld Wet/Dry Rechargeable Vacuum comes in two colors and is sized for your home, car, office, or other small spaces.

4 A Rolling Laundry Hamper

There is a big laundry room organization drop this week. It includes the $14.99 Home Logic Rolling Laundry Hamper, which conveniently has a handle and wheels for easy navigation around the house. There are also lots of laundry organizing bins and turntables for $7.99. Get the KIRKTON HOUSE Laundry Storage Solution Clear Turntable, KIRKTON HOUSE Laundry Storage Solution Clear Stacking Bins, or the KIRKTON HOUSE Laundry Storage Solution 2 Pack Clear Narrow Bin.

5 Modern-Looking Outdoor Chairs

Aldi is starting to get into outdoor items, including outdoor furniture that looks like it belongs in a West Elm store. This Belavi Patio String Chair is chic and modern-looking for your patio or yard. Can you believe it costs just $49.99?

6 Rugs and Runners

Need a new area rug or runner? Take your pick of great patterns in various sizes for $9.99 each. This skid-resistant, machine-washable KIRKTON HOUSE Spring Utility Runner features a fabulous Black Medallion print.

7 And, Beautiful Planters and Plant Stands

There are also lots of great planters and plant stands, including this $4.99 Belavi Geode Planter. It is beautifully handcrafted and perfect for housing your favorite indoor or outdoor plant.