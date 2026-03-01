7 Best Hobby Lobby Home Finds Shoppers are Loving This March

These Hobby Lobby home finds are trending for spring.

Things are going off at Hobby Lobby this month! With Easter just weeks away and the temperatures starting to heat up, the popular store is filling its aisles with everything you need to get your house decorated, including gorgeous wall art, Easter decorations, and all the goose goodies you are dreaming of. What should you shop for this month? Here are 7 Hobby Lobby home finds shoppers are loving this month.

1 Lots of Great Wall Art

I have noticed that my Hobby Lobby store is majorly gaming up its wall art section. There are so many fantastic framed pieces of art and other wall hangings, including signs and such, all on sale.

2 Goose Items Galore

Goose decor is having a major moment everywhere, including Hobby Lobby. One influencer shared all of her geese-happy finds in a social media video. “My heart was so happy with these finds,” she captioned the “goose decor” post. Kitchen towels, mugs, and dishes are just a few of the items she threw in her cart.

3 Summer Decor

I honestly cannot wait until summer, and neither can Hobby Lobby. The aisles are filling up with everything you need to host your summer parties, including melamine dishes, napkins, and serving platters decorated with cherries, fish, and other warm-weather-inspired patterns.

4 All the Bows and Flowers

Hobby Lobby is going girly this spring with all the bows and flowers and all things girly you can dream of. “Ready for spring? Run to Hobby Lobby,” one influencer writes.

5 Moody Landscape Art

“I could walk around Hobby Lobby for hours, honestly,” writes Kaylee’s Home, sharing some of her top finds at the moment, including this moody landscape piece.

6 All the Spring Decorations

Honestly, the spring decorations are endless. Get fake flowers, wall hangings, rugs, bunnies, pretty much everything imaginable. “Obsessed with their spring decor,” an influencer wrote, highlighting some of the best pieces.

7 Doormats

I for one am in desperate need of a new doormat, as mine got destroyed with all the snow this winter. Hobby Lobby has so many options for spring and summer. And, the best news is, they are all on sale! “Step into spring with a new welcome mat! Refresh your entryway and save with 40% Off The Spring Shop®!” writes the store. “I think a trip to Hobby Lobby is in order! I still have my Christmas doormat out,” a shopper commented.