8 Goose Decor Finds Turning Up at HomeGoods, Hobby Lobby, and More

If you’re new to the porch goose trend, let us fill you in. The idea of adding a goose statue dressed in costume (often a yellow raincoat) to the front of one’s home was popularized in the Midwest in the 1980s. Its recent comeback is said to be driven by Gen Zers and Millennials yearning for nostalgia and something fun amid fraught times.

“Things are pretty bleak out there,” 35-year-old Philadelphia resident Allison Roddy told The Spokesman-Review about her newfound obsession with porch geese. “This is a way for us to just laugh at ourselves and maybe not take ourselves so seriously. I think millennials are coming into our own; we’re done with the ‘millennial gray,’ and now we want whimsy and dressed-up porch geese.”

Many people are finding authentic porch geese at thrift stores or on resale sites like eBay, where they’re going for upwards of $100. But you can find new, cheaper versions at stores like Hobby Lobby, HomeGoods, and Walmart. And these retailers aren’t stopping there: They’ve fully jumped on the goose decor train, with porch goose outfits, doormats, and more. Read on for all the best finds you can grab in the lead-up to spring.

1 Hobby Lobby Porch Goose

If you’re hoping for a deal on a traditional porch goose, look no further than Hobby Lobby. The decently sized waterfowl typically retail for $80, but they’re currently on sale for 40 percent off, bringing them down to $48. But take note: These are selling fast, and they’re not available online.

TikToker @breannaray13 shared the deal with her followers, noting that the geese are “such good quality.” They’re also the perfect stature to dress up!

2 Porch Geese Family at Walmart

Why stop at just one porch goose? Walmart’s geese come in two different sizes, so you can dress up a mama or papa goose and a child. The larger, 23-inch goose is $41, and the smaller 17-inch bird is $32. Both are made of lightweight plastic but have a rubber stopper on the bottom, so you can fill them with sand for added stability.

If you’re shopping in-store at Walmart, you’ll have better luck finding the Mainstays 19-inch porch goose, which retails for just $20.

3 Porch Geese Outfits at Walmart

The best part about picking up that $20 Mainstays porch goose is the ready-to-wear coordinating outfits! These sets can be found in stores or online (sold separately) and include a spring raincoat and patriotic outfit ($20), a BBQ grill master shirt and apron paired with a hula bathing suit ($20)

4 Giant Mother Goose Statue at HomeGoods

“I know she’s not your typical porch goose, but I don’t live in your typical house. She’s extra big, but she will fit right in, and I will dress her for every single holiday like the queen she is,” wrote TikToker @pinkcottagechronicles upon finding this Mother Goose statue at her local HomeGoods. The large size will cost you a bit more, though: It retails for $70.

And if you fear Mother Goose might get lonely, fear not: HomeGoods also has her husband, wearing an adorable top hat and bow tie, for the same price.

5 Grandmacore Goose Items at Hobby Lobby

Call it grandmacore or granny chic, but if this is your aesthetic, Hobby Lobby’s sweet, vintage-style goose collection is not to be missed. As TikToker @emilyfahrlander recently shared, the pastel items include plates, mugs, dish towels, stuffed statues, and more. As for what’s available online, here’s a breakdown:

6 “Silly Goose” Door Mat at Kohl’s

This “Hello Silly Goose” coir doormat from Kohl’s is another way to dress your porch up for spring. It normally retails for $25 but is currently on sale for $17.

7 Vintage Replica Geese Measuring Cups at Kohl’s

In the 1970s and ’80s, Avon sold an adorable set of goose measuring cups that have today become much sought after. They’re selling for $40 on Etsy and up to $85 on eBay.

But if you’re not concerned about total authenticity, Kohl’s has a copycat Geese Measuring Cup Set, which is on sale for just $20.

8 Chic Goose Planters at Urban Outfitters

These geese have attitude! Available in two colorways, these $26 Goose Sculptural Ceramic Planters from Urban Outfitters are seven inches tall and have a convenient drainage hole.