11 Best New HomeGoods Spring Home Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Avatar for Leah Groth
By
February 8, 2026
These new HomeGoods spring finds just hit shelves and shoppers are grabbing them fast.
Spring is springing at HomeGoods! I hit my local store in Dresher, Pa, this week and was delighted to find so many new arrivals hitting the shelves. From Easter decor and spring-inspired artwork to fresh, clean pieces of furniture, vases, and even espresso machines, I couldn’t leave without spending a few hundred dollars. What should you check out this week at your store? Here are the 11 best new HomeGoods spring home finds hitting shelves this week.

1
This Spring Painting

spring art
Leah Groth

I found this framed spring print in the Easter section, next to a few others, but it would honestly work year-round. The smaller framed piece is just $12.99.

2
Lots of White and Neutral Vases

white sofa
Leah Groth

I love this whole section of white and neutral decor, mostly vases, urns, and sculptural pieces that can be used in a variety of ways.

3
This Gorgeous Sofa for Under $1,000

white sofa
Leah Groth

HomeGoods usually has a few good sofa options. However, I was surprised to find this luxurious look clean white sofa for under $1,000. It has serious Pottery Barn vibes and can be styled with your choice of throw pillows.

4
Pink Stanleys and Green Owalas

Pink Stanley
Leah Groth

There are tons of new Stanley and Owala cups in fresh spring colors. This smaller, 30-ounce pink Stanley was just $16.99, but the same one is selling for $40 on the Stanley website. It’s perfect for a Valentine’s Day gift or Easter basket.

5
Espresso Machines and Coffee Makers

espresso machines
Leah Groth

HomeGoods has lots of high-end espresso machines and coffee makers. And, FYI, it is also where I buy gourmet espresso beans for less. The Breville espresso maker is $449.99, but is selling for over $100 more at other stores.

6
Equestrian Decor

equestrian
Leah Groth

Equestrian decor is in, and HomeGood is delivering. These horse statues and busts are an easy way to infuse the look into your space without going overboard.

7
Spring Dish Towels

Easter dish towels
Leah Groth

I couldn’t decide which Easter dish towel set to buy because they were all so cute. Luckily, since they are all priced so right, I could afford to get a few.

8
Decorative Trays

decorative trays
Leah Groth

I spotted these floral decorative trays as I was walking toward the checkout. The set of two was $34.99, but looked like something you would pay hundreds for at a designer store. I am angry at myself for not buying them.

9
Becki Owens Bunny Garlands

Becki Owens bunny garland
Leah Groth

I did buy this Becki Owen’s bunny garland. Even though Easter is still over a month away, these will look adorable on my mantel.

10
New Sapna Shah Art

art
Leah Groth

I love Sapna Shah’s vibrant artwork. My store had a few new pieces in, including this pretty little bird that will be perfect for spring decorating.

11
Acrylic Glassware and Dishes

acylic cups
Leah Groth

There was also an entire endcap of acrylic dishes and glasses. I love this set of Cupcakes and Cashmere glasses in a tinted pink color. It will look so pretty for spring and summer parties.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is an experienced shopping editor and journalist for Best Life and Eat This, Not That! bringing readers the best new finds, trends, and deals each week. Read more
