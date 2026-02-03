8 HomeGoods Lamps That Are New This February

Shoppers are spotting stylish new HomeGoods lamps this month that look designer without the high price.

I love a great lamp. But it can break a space just as easily as it can make it. One of the most popular departments at HomeGoods? The lamps and lighting section. The home goods emporium always has an extensive selection of floor and table lamps for every aesthetic, especially now. “A little light goes a long way. 💡✨ Explore the textures, tones, and trends lighting up our aisles this season,” the store wrote in the Instagram caption. What are the best lamps hitting the store? Here are 8 new HomeGoods lamps for February.

1 These Emerald Green Stunners

Green is definitely having a moment, and these lamps are here for it. All of them are gorgeous, but I am truly living for the fringed table lamps that are giving serious high-end design vibes. They look super expensive.

2 Floor Lamps

So fun fact: Floor lamps are usually hiding in the furniture section of the store, not with the other table lamps. There is a limited selection, but what they do have is amazing and a great deal.

3 Traditional Lamps

If you are going for a more traditional or Grandmillennial vibe, HomeGoods always has great options. I love the blue-and-white table lamp on the right, but the black one also looks super high-end and chic.

4 Los of Great Lampshades

If you love your lamp but want to refresh the shade, run to HomeGoods. There are so many spring-feeling styles right now, like a Serena & Lily wicker scalloped shade and some gorgeous floral-printed options.

5 And, This Set of Unique Lamps

Scoring a set of table lamps is always a win. I love this green-and-white patterned duo, perfect for a nightstand or console table. The wood-base lamp in the middle is also a great way to add unexpectedness to your shelf.

6 A Tulip Lamp

This tulip lamp is also super unexpected. From the metal stem, complete with leaves, to the tulip glass shade, it is super feminine and gorgeous.

7 More Cool Floor Lamps

Over in the furniture section, you will find these beauties. The wood lamp looks like something you would buy from a woodworker or furniture boutique. The metal lamp reminds me of the tulip one.

8 More Blue and White Lamps

And there are more blue-and-white lamps. The one on the left reminds me of Orla Kelly and is kind of whimsical. I feel like it would be great in a modern space. The one on the right is super traditional.

9 And a Few More Fun Ones

If you haven’t seen something you like yet, how about these eccentric options? I love the blue on the left, but also the stone-feeling one on the right.