Viral decor, Easter finds, and designer-look steals.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If you haven’t visited Hobby Lobby this week, you are missing out. According to shoppers, the arts and crafts plus home goods store is exceeding expectations this season, stocking its aisles with everything from amazing Easter and seasonal decor and crafts to great artwork and kitchen finds that look way fancier than they cost. What should you shop for right now? Here are the 11 best Hobby Lobby new arrivals this week.

1 So Many “Bougie” Finds

Shoppers, including Katerina Saba, have been sharing about lots of bougie finds that are serious steals. “RUN DONT WALK TO HOBBY LOBBY!!!! Sooooo many goodies and everything was on sale,” they wrote. “Beautiful finds,” a follower commented. “Yessss love it all and the price tag,” another added.

2 Garden Decor

Hobby Lobby is already stocking up with summer decorations for your outdoor spaces. “Bring your space to life with vibrant garden vibes from The Spring Shop®!” the brand shared in an Instagram post.

RELATED: 7 Best New Hobby Lobby Finds That Look Expensive for Less.

3 Knobs and Pulls

If you are shopping for new knobs and pulls, don’t forget to check your local store. “Find the perfect finishing touch for your home refresh with unique and stylish Home Decor from Hobby Lobby,” the brand captioned a post, showing off some popular styles.

4 Wall Art

Nancy Loves to Shop shared about all the new wall art. “Soooo many pretty options! Love the bow mirror at the end!” one shopper commented.

5 Viral Money Leaf Branches

Staged by Ana Egger shared about a viral stem. “Hobby lobby Small Money Leaf Branch – SKU

217166. Full price 9.99 but 5.99 every other week! Need I say more?!” she wrote. A lot of shoppers commented that they were already sold out. “Love these stems. Hopefully I can find them,” a shopper commented.

6 The New Bow Collection

There are so many new collections, including items adorned with bows and flowers. “Ready for spring? Run to Hobby Lobby,” a shopper posted. “The little tulip espresso cup!!!!!” one person commented. “Love everything they have right now!” another added.

7 Lots of Cow Decor

Jamie Hering shared that there is a lot of cow-inspired decor. “Hobby Lobby had a singular focus for 2026 and they managed to find every cow item ever created. Highland cows are cute, but I don’t know if they are decor,” they wrote.

8 This Viral Cutting Board

Simply Alinaa shared about a viral kitchen item. “One thing I’ll be doing forever is finding designer inspired items for a fraction of the cost,” she wrote. “A steal!! I’m so tempted to go get one,” one person commented. “Love this one!!” added another.

9 Display Items

“Hobby Lobby is literally the best place to get displays for an affordable price! They have folding displays, standing displays, table displays and so much more. Market season is right around the corner so I thought i’d put yall on,” one shopper wrote.

10 Wrapping Supplies

Restock your gift wrapping closet. “Hobby Lobby is low-key one of the best places to stock up on gift wrapping finds. From unique papers and ribbons to those little details that make a gift feel extra special, it’s basically a wrapping inspo aisle. The kind of place you go in for one roll and leave with a whole new wrapping vision,” a shopper wrote.

RELATED: 11 Best New Hobby Lobby Home Finds Under $10.

11 Adorable Easter Decorations

And, there are tons of Easter bunny decorations. “Let’s go shopping ! Hobby Lobby Spring/Easter decor 2026,” a shopper wrote. “Oh so many cute pieces,” one commented. “How cute! Love Hobby Lobby! Give me all the bunnies!” another added.