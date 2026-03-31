11 Best Lowe’s Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Get some easy home upgrades, including smart light, robot vacuums, and beverage fridges.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

So far this season, Lowe’s has made it easier than ever to get back into the home improvement spirit with plenty of spring sales that help stay within those project budgets. And this week, the blue-roofed retailer isn’t slowing down with exciting products that make those upgrades around the house so much easier. With everything from easy smart light solutions and grilling options to outdoor lighting and robot vacuums, there’s a good chance you’ll come across something you didn’t even realize you needed. Here are the best Lowe’s finds hitting shelves this week.

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

1 Philips Hue Starter Kit

There’s a major moment in every person’s life where they realize that relying on a light switch has become completely outdated. With a Philips Hue Starter Kit ($219.99), you’ll get everything you need to bring your home into the future, including four bulbs and the necessary WiFi bridge.

The best part is that it’s not just about turning your lights on and off (which you can do with voice controls via Alexa or Siri). Setting these up means you’ll be able to create the perfect ambiance, from dim, romantic settings and colorful displays perfect for celebrating. And this is just step one: Once your bridge is set up, you can add on all kinds of different Hue accessories around your home!

2 Roku Indoor/Outdoor Smart Plug

Even if you’re not ready to take the dive into a smart light system throughout your home, you can still toe the waters with tech like the Roku Indoor/Outdoor Smart Plug ($14.99). The smart TV company now offers this simple yet effective item that makes it easy to control your lights and appliances even without being near them.

Whether you’re looking for an easy way to control your patio lights or want a reliable timer for when you’re out of town, customers love how straightforward the product is to use, both inside and outside. “This product makes WiFi control easy and reliable,” writes one five-star reviewer. “I had previously purchased a competitor’s product, and it was difficult to set up and unreliable. Roku power switches are easy to program and very dependable.”

3 Style Selections Rattan LED Outdoor Decorative Lantern

Looking for outdoor lighting with a little ambiance? This Style Selections Rattan LED Outdoor Decorative Lantern ($47.98) brings illumination and looks that can go anywhere, thanks to its rechargeable battery.

But don’t just take our words for it: Shoppers who’ve already purchased the item call it “beautiful” and say that it “adds great style inside or out,” showing how versatile it is. “The color is awesome and doesn’t fade. My patio looks so chic with this,” gushes one.

4 Charbroil Performance Series 4-Burner Gas Grill

We likely don’t have to remind you that it’s basically grilling season again. But wouldn’t you rather not learn your current cooking situation is broken when you go to fire it up for the first time? Not only is this Charbroil Performance Series 4-Burner Gas Grill ($179) currently on sale for $70 off, but the multiple zones make it easy to pinpoint the temperature for precise cooking.

It also doesn’t hurt that it’s got plenty of space: Hosts will love that it can accommodate up to 25 burgers or 16 chicken tenders at once.

RELATED: 7 Best Harbor Freight Sales Starting This Week.

5 Greenes Fence Cedar Raised Planter Box

Raised garden beds can be a great way to sneak a little growing space into practically any corner. This Greenes Fence Cedar Raised Planter Box ($120) uses a seamlessly natural look to take it a step further, providing enough space for just over six cubic feet of soil. And since cedar is naturally resistant to rot and insects, it’s a winning combination off the bat.

The most repeated praises of this simple yet effective product are that it’s “well designed” and has “solid construction” that doesn’t even require screws. Others raved that it’s a “good height” and “just right for an herb garden.”

6 Cowsar Indoor Beverage Refrigerator

Whether you’re planning on hosting a lot more this season or simply don’t want to sacrifice all that precious fridge space to your recreational beverages, it’s a lot easier to expand storage space than you’d think. This Cowsar Indoor Beverage Refrigerator ($199.99) has a 130-can capacity, making it the ideal garage or kitchen add-on for anyone who always wants something chilled to drink on hand.

A five-star reviewer said they were particularly happy with how even the look of the appliance visually updated their kitchen. “I like that the temperature is programmable. The glass front makes it look modern and updated. Great undercounter addition,” they write.

7 Craftsman 4-Tool Power Tool Combo Kit

If you’re looking to tackle some of those home projects that aren’t plug and play, you might want to consider this Craftsman 4-Tool Power Tool Combo Kit ($169). With $70 currently off the regular asking price, it also includes a power grill, reciprocating saw, driver, and work light, along with a soft case for easy storage. Think of it as an early investment in all those improvements you’re going to make!

8 eufy Robot Vacuum Omni S1 Pro

If you want to keep that spring cleaning momentum going all year round without barely having to lift a finger, you’re going to need some help—and that doesn’t necessarily mean hiring a housekeeper. This eufy Robot Vacuum Omni S1 Pro ($1,299.99) incorporates cutting-edge technology to accurately map spaces, providing both mopping and vacuuming in one device. And with an autowashing and waste collection feature, it’s practically a set-and-forget solution to some of the most tedious chores out there.

“I have tried over 10 different robots, and I’m glad I found the one that fits my needs,” writes one satisfied customer. “No comparison with anything else out there.”

RELATED: 11 Best New Home Depot Patio & Garden Finds.

9 Northlight Indoor/Outdoor 4th of July Lights

It might be months away, but if you’re planning on celebrating America’s 250th birthday, it never hurts to get an early start on gathering supplies. These Northlight Indoor/Outdoor 4th of July Lights ($21.98) are a brilliantly patriotic addition to any event, and can also function as Memorial Day decor for your backyard get-together.

10 Simzlife Ice Maker Machine

As we roll back into hosting season, it’s still easy to forget the number one issue with get-togethers: There is never enough ice! Stop pretending like your fridge’s cube maker will cut it and pick up a Simzlife Ice Maker Machine ($289.99). This commercial-sized unit can store up to 33 pounds of ice and makes up to 100 pounds of large-sized cubes daily. But despite this impressive output, it’s still reasonably sized and can easily fit in garages or under counters.

“Wish we had gotten this sooner! It can crank out the ice!” writes one shopper.

11 Hamilton Beach 8-Quart Medium Slow Cooker

The warmer months might not seem like the time of year you’ll be preparing as many hot dishes, but that all changes if you’re on hosting duties. This Hamilton Beach 8-Quart Medium Slow Cooker ($62.45) is a classic kitchen essential, capable of preparing and warming those party essentials you’ll be serving up through Labor Day. At the very least, this is the perfect opportunity to finally upgrade that hand-me-down unit you’ve been meaning to replace!

It also boasts a 4.9-star average rating on the Lowe’s website, meaning it clearly surpasses expectations. Specifically, many who’ve purchased it love the high capacity that makes it a must-have for holiday hosting.