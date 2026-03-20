11 Best New Tractor Supply Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

The latest drop includes plenty of pet paraphernalia, home decor, and clothing.

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While it’s nice to be able to peruse Tractor Supply’s frequent sales, we can’t lie: The latest drop of products at the rural retailer is looking pretty great! This month, there are plenty of well-priced products that cover everything from pet essentials and outdoor equipment to new apparel and home decor. The best part? All of these items will come in handy as you continue to prepare for full-blown spring’s arrival. Read on for the best new Tractor Supply finds hitting shelves this week.

RELATED: 11 Best Harbor Freight New Arrivals.

1 ImPECKables 3-Bar Perch Chick Toy

With spring peeking its head out, there’s a decent chance there are some new editions to your coop peeking their heads out of their shells for the first time. Why not welcome these little ones to the world with a little gift? These ImPECKables 3-Bar Perch Chick Toy will keep those newborns active and entertained, helping them build muscle and relieve stress. It’s also available in a variety of different fruit-themed options!

2 Red Shed Ceramic Duck Mug

You can never really have too many mugs lying around. If you’re looking for one to match those spring vibes, this Red Shed Ceramic Duck Mug ($8) is just the thing. Featuring an unglazed bottom, it’s the kind of affordable buy that feels handcrafted—and makes for the perfect Mother’s Day or Father’s Day gift.

3 Blue Mountain Women’s Print Eden Overalls

Whether you’re looking for the right workwear for getting back into the garden or just want a casual look, these Blue Mountain Women’s Print Eden Overalls ($50) might do the trick. They’re the kind of wardrobe item that can get down and dirty with planting, mulching, and weeding just as well as it can for hanging out on the back porch with friends or running to the grocery store for dinner ingredients.

4 Field & Stream Men’s Short-Sleeve Button-Down Outdoorsman Shirt

Planning outdoor activities also comes with some special wardrobe requirements. This Field & Stream Men’s Short-Sleeve Button-Down Outdoorsman Shirt ($30) is ideal for facing the elements, whether you’re out fishing, hunting, or simply mowing the lawn. It also has special features, including a built-in lens cleaner, mesh ventilation flaps, and a zippered welt pocket.

RELATED: 11 Best New Home Depot Patio & Garden Finds.

5 Red Shed Resin Lying Dairy Cow Statue

Leaning into that rural decor motif? Nothing says “farm life” quite like this Red Shed Resin Lying Dairy Cow Statue ($40), which can be placed either indoors or outdoors. It’s a great garden decoration or lawn ornament!

6 WeatherBeeta Reflective Dog Coat

If you’re taking care to dress for that unpredictable spring weather appropriately, you can bet your canine companion could use a little help, too. This WeatherBeeta Reflective Dog Coat ($50) can help protect your pup from the elements, made from a showerproof, windproof material that makes them easier to spot. It also has lightweight insulation for keeping them warm on those chilly walks.

7 PetSafe Big Cat Door

Anyone who owns an indoor/outdoor cat knows that they only ever seem to want to be let out when it’s least convenient for you. Give your felines the independence they so crave by installing a PetSafe Big Cat Door ($40). It gives them the ability to make the decision for themselves, but also gives you an element of control thanks to its four different settings of locked, unlocked, in only, and out only.

8 GroundWork Steel Planter with Trellis

There’s something special about having climbing plants on your patio that no other decor can quite achieve. And with a GroundWork Steel Planter with Trellis ($80), you’ll have vines climbing in no time! The lattice work also makes it easy to hang plants until your vines really get growing.

RELATED: 11 Best New Dick’s Sporting Goods Spring Finds.

9 Red Shed Farmhouse Chickens Framed Wall Art

At the very least, the art hanging in your home should be a reflection of your own personality. This Red Shed Farmhouse Chickens Framed Wall Art ($20) offers a pleasing pictorial of a rural scene, complete with a thick wooden frame. It’s the perfect addition to your kitchen, bathroom, entryway, and more!

10 Red Shed Ewe Door Mat

As one of the first things your guests see, having the right doormat can be crucial—especially in muddy seasons like spring. This Red Shed Ewe Door Mat ($20) is a subtly cheeky option, complete with a punny “hey, ewe” message to your arrivals.

11 Field & Stream 2-Person Jon Boat

Ready to get back out on the water this spring? This Field & Stream 2-Person Jon Boat ($650) is perfect for those casual fishing trips, with more than enough room for a duo to cast and reel. It also features anti-slip material and can be outfitted with a small electric motor for even easier trips.