7 Best Sam’s Club Sales Starting This Week

You need to see these great discounts on everything from luggage to electronics.

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It’s not exactly a secret that Sam’s Club has hidden gems on the shelves, but when those fantastic finds get discounted, things get even better. This week, the Walmart-owned warehouse retailer is slashing prices on some premium products, including well-designed luggage, stylish footwear, choice electronics, and baby gear. Ready to save some money? Here are the best Sam’s Club sales that are starting this week.

RELATED: 11 Best Sam’s Club New Arrivals Hitting Shelves This Month.

1 iFLY Smart Future Collection 2-Piece Travel Set

Savings: $75

If you’re already excited about taking those summer trips, you now officially have the excuse you’ve needed to upgrade your luggage. This $105 iFLY Smart Future Collection 2-Piece Travel Set features both a carry-on and a checked suitcase.

But these aren’t your average rollers: the top and side carry handles and lining are coated with an antibacterial formula to help keep everything sanitized on the go. They’re also available in some truly eye-catching colors!

Savings: $31

On the hunt for the perfect shower gift? Look no further than this $44 Barefoot Dreams Girls Heirloom Newborn Set, which includes a matching wrap top, pants, hat, and socks. Everything is also made from a soft and cozy yet lightweight material, making it suitable for any season.

3 Cole Haan Men’s Stitchlite Wingtip Oxford

Savings: $49

Spring is the perfect time for a wardrobe reset, and it becomes a lot easier when you find pieces on sale. Take, for example, these $41 Cole Haan Men’s Stitchlite Wingtip Oxford Shoes, which work for both formal and casual outfits. They’re also made from a breathable, stitched material, making them great for the warmer months ahead.

RELATED: 11 Best New Sam’s Club Outdoor Finds.

4 JBL Charge Essential 2 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

Savings: $60

With beautiful spring weather on the horizon, you’re going to need a way to get your favorite music outdoors. This $89 JBL Charge Essential 2 Bluetooth Speaker is a particularly good option, especially now that it’s on sale.

Thanks to its waterproof design, it’s a uniquely appropriate option for heading to the beach or sitting by the pool. The best part? It provides 20 hours of playtime with each charge.

5 Member’s Mark Double Hard Arm Chair

Savings: $15

Whether you’re taking in one of the kids’ away games or want a comfy place to sit at the campsite, this $50 Member’s Mark Double Hard Arm Chair should be on top of your “to buy” list. As all portable furniture should be, it’s lightweight yet sturdy, making it the perfect makeshift loveseat.

6 HP Envy 6558e Color Photo Inkjet Printer

Savings: $50

Now that social media has become the dominant way we share pictures, there’s something extra special about having a hard copy of those special snapshots.

This $104 HP Envy 6558e Color Photo Inkjet Printer is a high-quality option for filling those frames and albums with priceless memories. And of course, it’s good to have on hand for any other print jobs you might need—all for $50 less than the list price!

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7 Nexxus Fullology Strengthening Shampoo and Conditioner

Savings: $18

Normally, this shampoo and conditioner retail for $36 a bottle, but at Sam’s Club they are just $19.48 each. However, currently, you can snag them for $9 off, bringing both the shampoo and conditioner down to a mere $10.48.

One very happy shopper shared of the products: “This shampoo and conditioner set is a game changer for anyone with thin, lifeless hair. I’ve spent over a year experimenting with countless brands, and this is the only one that truly delivers. It leaves my hair feeling weightless and clean, avoiding the synthetic, coated sensation so common with other thin focused products. The resulting softness and light fresh smell are added bonuses!”