11 Best Sam’s Club New Arrivals Hitting Shelves This Month

The latest drop has everything from great new athleisure and spring-y home goods.

On most days, it feels like Sam’s Club already has everything you could possibly want, from new shoes for spring to patio furniture and garden supplies. But just when you think it can’t get much better, the Walmart-owned warehouse retailer goes and adds even more fantastic finds to its inventory. The good news is that this month is one of those months, with everything from sleek new athleisure outfits to home goods now available. Read on for the best Sam’s Club new arrivals hitting shelves in March.

1 Treasures by Shabby Chic Women’s Activewear

Everyone rushes to do deep cleans around their home come spring, but the same philosophy can (and should) apply to your wardrobe. As if on cue, Sam’s Club has released a fresh new set of athleisure apparel that’s just as perfect for lounging as it is for hitting the gym. And with three different different colors, you can get the exact look you want!

2 Member’s Mark Foam Ball Pit

Elder millennials share a collective memory of jumping into ballpits as children. But just because McDonald’s has all but done away with PlayPlaces doesn’t mean the little ones in your life can’t have the same experiences. This Member’s Mark Foam Ball Pit ($70) revives the oddly satisfying ’90s pastime of burying yourself in colored spheres.

3 Member’s Mark Ecoluxe 10-Piece Food Storage Set

Being on a budget is just as much about cutting down on waste as it is about watching what you spend. Set yourself up for success with this Member’s Mark Ecoluxe 10-Piece Food Storage Set ($15), featuring a stackable design that makes it easy to store them in between uses.

4 Member’s Mark Cooling Throw Blanket

Most people grab a blanket when they want to warm up on the couch. But what about when you’re feeling a little flush? This Member’s Mark Cooling Throw Blanket ($17) offers the refreshment you’re looking for, featuring fabric on one side that is cool-to-the-touch. It’s the perfect item for anyone who wants to feel cozy without overheating!

5 HGTV 2-Pack Fun Cloud Bed Pillow

It’s a little-known trick, but overhauling your bedding is one of the easiest ways to give your bedroom an entirely new look. These brand new HGTV 2-Pack Fun Cloud Bed Pillows ($20) offer one of the easiest (and affordable) ways to do just that. Besides being available in five different colors, customers also say they live up to their name.

“These are exactly what I think clouds feel like!” gushes one happy customer. “So soft and the material is so soft, I don’t even need a pillowcase. I’ll be buying more and telling everyone!”

6 ION Audio Glow Tone Bluetooth Speaker

Whether you’re listening to your new favorite band or catching up on podcasts, sometimes even a good pair of headphones just won’t cut it. That’s where the ION Audio Glow Tone Bluetooth Speaker ($149) can come in handy: Besides providing high-quality sound, this unit also has dazzling light features and surround sound. It’s also waterproof, making it perfect for outdoor use at the beach or pool!

7 Burt’s Bees Baby 25-Piece Gift Set

If you’re as indecisive about picking shower presents as I am, you will absolutely love this Burt’s Bees Baby 25-Piece Gift Set ($175). It takes absolutely all of the guessing game out of shopping for a present for a newborn by providing practically everything you could need, including a blanket, burp cloths, bibs, bodysuits, pants, and washcloths, just to name a few—all made from super soft organic cotton.

8 Outdoor Voices Women’s CloudKnit Legging

Ready for more athleisure? No matter what your style is, these Outdoor Voices Women’s CloudKnit Leggings ($17) are a wardrobe essential. Shoppers say they are “incredibly soft—so soft they honestly feel like you’re not wearing anything,” and that the “fabric is super stretchy and moves with you, making them perfect for everyday wear, workouts, or just lounging.”

9 Member’s Mark Decorative Metal Hose Storage Pot

Your hose is a gardening essential, but that doesn’t mean it’s not an eyesore. Thankfully, you can turn it into something beautiful with this Member’s Mark Decorative Metal Hose Storage Pot ($70). The eye-catching container doubles as yard decor, all while keeping your watering gear nearby and on hand.

10 Member’s Mark Oversized Beach Towel

With spring just around the corner, you’re going to want to be ready for days spent lounging by the pool or relaxing at the beach. This Member’s Mark Oversized Beach Towel ($13) is arguably the one thing you’ll absolutely need to do that. Not only is it oversized and perfect for lying out on (and drying off with), but it’s also designed to be sand-resistant.

11 Member’s Mark 4-Wick Floral Candle

Different seasons call for different scented candles, and spring is arguably the best time to really go for it. This Member’s Mark 4-Wick Floral Candle ($18) not only looks great whether it’s lit or not, but also comes in three different floral aromas. It’s the perfect addition to your mantle, coffee table, or kitchen island!